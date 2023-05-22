Shopping

Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 70% On Appliances, Furniture and Mattresses

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Wayfair's Presidents Day Sale
Wayfair

Wayfair's huge Memorial Day Sale is here, with thousands of home, appliance and furniture deals to help update and reorganize your home. This Memorial Day furniture and appliance sale is offering massive savings up to 70% off living room furniture, appliances, dining tables, desks, home decor and more. Having only until May 31 to shop these epic furniture deals, we've rounded up the best discounts from the Wayfair Memorial Day sale. 

Shop the Wayfair Sale

Whether you're shopping for a new desk to upgrade your work-from-home setup, a spacious fridge or hunting for an affordable sleeper sofa, Wayfair has you covered. On top of the great Memorial Day deals, shoppers will get free shipping on all online orders over $35, as well.

No promo code is needed to unlock these amazing furniture and home deals. Ahead, check out our top picks for appliance, furniture and mattress deals from the Memorial Day Sale at Wayfair.  

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Samsung Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Samsung Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub
Wayfair
Samsung Smart Refrigerator with Family Hub

Save $600 on a Samsung smart refrigerator. Samsung’s Family Hub, now with Alexa built-in, lets you control your Samsung smart appliances and devices, stream music, share pictures with your family, and so much more, all right from your fridge. 

$2,332$1,699
GE Appliances 30" 5.3 Cubic Feet Gas Slide-In Range
GE Appliances 30" 5.3 Cubic Feet Gas Slide-In Range
Wayfair
GE Appliances 30" 5.3 Cubic Feet Gas Slide-In Range

The GE Appliances 30" 5.3 Cubic Feet Gas Slide-In Range can steam clean itself, saving you time and effort. You can currently save $622 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,499$877
GE Appliances 24" 55 Decibel dBA Built-In Dishwasher
GE Appliances 24" 55 Decibel dBA Built-In Dishwasher
Wayfair
GE Appliances 24" 55 Decibel dBA Built-In Dishwasher

This energy efficient dishwasher has a cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.

$649$408
GE Appliances Washer & Dryer Set
GE Appliances Washer & Dryer Set
Wayfair
GE Appliances Washer & Dryer Set

Upgrade laundry day with these stackable 5 Cubic Feet Smart Front Load Washer and 7.8 Cubic Feet Electric Dryer. You can save $700 on this duo right now.

$2,698$1,994
Frigidaire 13 Cubic Feet Upright Freezer
Frigidaire 13 Cubic Feet Upright Freezer
Wayfair
Frigidaire 13 Cubic Feet Upright Freezer

Invest in an extra freezer to save on your grocery bill. This Frigidaire upright freezer is garage ready and will preserve your food frost-free.

$999$649

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture Deals

When shopping for furniture during this sale, you can find pieces for your home and bedroom under $80. Living room furniture, like an accent chair or comfy couch, is marked up to 70% off. 

Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

This convertible sleeper combines a sleek design with a functional guest bed. It extends into a twin-sized bed that's just right for an extra sleeping space.

$910$360
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Sand & Stable Coffee Table
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Coffee Table

If you love furniture with a natural wood finish to add a rustic vibe to your home, this coffee table makes the perfect addition.

$434$225
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair
Esme Upholstered Armchair
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Upholstered Armchair

This accent chair adds a beachy look to your living room or sunroom with its square, wicker arms, and splayed legs. Choose your favorite out of seven colors. 

$294$248
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Miller 2-Piece Chaise Sectional

Sit in comfort with this modern sectional made with a solid wood frame. Choose from five different colors to find the perfect sofa to match your space. 

$2,500$1,670
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

A perfect combination of traditional design with a mid-century modern flair, the sectional's luxurious velvet upholstery provides an elegant look. 

$2,100$800
WITH CODE SAVE20
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed
Wayfair
Mercury Row Upholstered Storage Bed

Make a relaxed yet fresh statement in your bedroom with this plush linen platform bed. Store blankets, pillows, sheets, and all your bedroom essentials underneath the bed in the four spacious drawers. 

$480$304
Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase
Parikh 54'' H x 22.1'' W Steel Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair
Parikh Steel Etagere Bookcase

If you're looking to upgrade your home office or living area, adding this bookcase offers a versatile and compact design for home decor, a book storage and more.

$94$70
Schmid Twin Solid Wood Platforms Loft Bed
Schmid Twin Solid Wood Platforms Loft Bed
Wayfair
Schmid Twin Solid Wood Platforms Loft Bed

The perfect bed for the cool kid who outgrew their toddler bed. This loft bed is great for sleep and fun as it features a slide and a built-in ladder.

$599$390
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

The simplicity of this dresser and it's mid-century modern design make it an instant classic. 

$689$220
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair
Three Posts 6-Drawer Dresser

This 6-drawer double dresser gives you plenty of room to store and organize all of your clothes and linens. Crafted from wood in a weathered finish, it also brings a little coastal farmhouse style into your bedroom. 

$1,039$355
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table
Wayfair
Williston Forge Pullman 24'' Tall Tray Top End Table

Place this tray-top table next to your bed as a nightstand or by your couch for a functional accent piece. The bottom rack provides extra space for storage. 

$245$90
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)
Luca Barstools
Wayfair
Mercury Row Luca Barstools (Set of 2)

Barstools always seem pricey, but right now this leather counter-height seating is over 50% off. These stools stand out with stylish leather and a mid-height back for comfort.

$466$210
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair
George Oliver 5-Piece Dining Set

Host family gatherings and have a seat for everyone with this 5-piece dining set. The chairs feature a mid-century modern design with angled legs and curved backrests for comfort. 

$650$520

Best Wayfair Memorial Day Mattress Deals

We all need our beauty sleep, so improve your night with a comfortable mattress and soft linens that will keep you cozy throughout your slumber. With top-rated brands like Sealy and Serta to choose from, here are the best Memorial Day mattress deals to shop at Wayfair now.

Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress with CopperChill Technology

CopperChill infused gel memory foam layer delivers enhanced cooling properties in the top comfort layer of your mattress for breathable conforming support.

$1,200$550
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box
Wayfair
Sealy to Go 12” Medium Memory Foam Mattress in a Box

This medium-soft mattress combines a layer of gel-infused memory foam, breathable gel foam, and traditional support foam for adaptive support and enhanced cooling. It also features a durable, soft knit fabric cover for added comfort and to help keep your mattress protected. 

$1,200$380
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress
Nora 12" Mattress
Wayfair
Nora 12" Medium Hybrid Mattress

Now over 50% off, upgrade your mattress to this temperature-regulating one that adapts to your pressure points for a restful nights sleep. Normally to get this kind of comfort you'd have to spend over one grand. 

$1,020$470
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress
Wayfair
Sealy Cool 12" Medium Memory Foam Mattress

For hot sleepers, this cooling memory foam mattress from Sealy will not only keep you refreshed all night long but wicks away moisture. The memory foam while super soft also provides necessary lumbar support for sleepers to keep the aches and pains at bay.

$1,200$386

