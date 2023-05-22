The warmest season is just around the corner and not many things are better than spending the longer days of summer relaxing outdoors, reading a book on your porch, or throwing a pool party. Turning your backyard into an outdoor oasis is no inexpensive undertaking, but the best Memorial Day sales make it much easier to upgrade any corner of your home.

To help get your outdoor space ready for sun-filled days and barbecuing nights, there are major patio furniture deals to take advantage of at Amazon right now. Amazon's Memorial Day deals feature popular patio furniture up to 80% off. Whether you’re looking for a classic Adirondack chair, an outdoor dining set, or a patio umbrella with lights to brighten up your backyard, there's a vast range of furniture on sale actually worth shopping.

Below, shop the best Memorial Day 2023 patio furniture deals at Amazon. For more ways to freshen up your outdoor space this weekend, check out all the best Memorial Day furniture sales and more deals from Walmart to save on sturdy and affordable pieces.

Best Memorial Day Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set Amazon FDW Wicker Patio Furniture Set This outdoor conversation set is modern and stylish, easy to maintain and suitable for any size space. The wicker of the Outdoor furniture set is sturdy but also very light to effortlessly move with the sun. $149 $60 Shop Now

