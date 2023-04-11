Shopping

Walmart has an array of outdoor and patio furniture that's both comfortable and stylish for the sunny days of spring and summer. There's plenty of good weather ahead to enjoy and if you're planning any BBQs or get-togethers this spring, you'll want your patio and backyard to look perfect for all your guests. 

Everyone's dream patio set-up includes a nice fire pit to gather around, tons of seating, a dining table, a grill, and an umbrella or two. Your guests will need plenty of places to sit and to place drinks and plates —  and we're here to help you find the perfect furniture. Whether you need to upgrade your outdoor sectional or you just need a dining set with an umbrella to get some shade from the sun during a bright day, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture options to choose from.

Ahead, shop some of our favorite patio furniture and outdoor decor pieces for spring 2023 from Walmart that will turn your backyard into an oasis. 

Best Patio Furniture at Walmart

If you need some seating for your next backyard gathering, we've found the most stylish pieces to update your outdoor space. 

Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart
Costway 4PCS Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine in front of the pool or just lay down on the sofas on the patio and admire the scenery. This patio furniture set is made from all-weather rattan wicker and the breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$240$190
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set
Walmart
Vineego 11-Piece Patio Dining Set

You'll want to eat in your backyard all summer with this cozy and cute 11-piece dining set at Walmart. Along with the six chairs and table, you'll get four padded cubes for additional seating as needed. 

$605
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set
Walmart
Gymax 8-Piece Patio Rattan Outdoor Furniture Set

Give yourself something to look forward to in the coming seasons and upgrade your backyard space with this Gymax 8-piece patio furniture set.

$560$360
Better Homes & Gardens Kennedy Pointe Steel Outdoor Dining Set
Better Homes & Gardens Kennedy Pointe Steel Outdoor Dining Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Kennedy Pointe Steel Outdoor Dining Set

Want a dining set that looks more formal? This option from Better Homes & Gardens comes with a wooden table and cushioned wicker chairs. 

$1,042$937
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa
Walmart
Orange-Casual Outdoor Sectional Sofa

A beautiful outdoor sectional that'll be the solution to all your patio seating.

$510$335
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Outdoor Egg Chair
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Outdoor Egg Chair
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Willow Sage Steel Wicker Outdoor Egg Chair

Relax in this comfortable wicker egg chair to watch the sunset or read your favorite book.

 

$374$297
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Goldie 3-Piece Cast Aluminum Garden Bistro Set

Short on outdoor space? This small teal bistro set from The Pioneer Woman herself is absolutely adorable.

$198
Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Sofa & Nesting Table Set
Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Sofa & Nesting Table Set
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens River Oaks 3-Piece Sofa & Nesting Table Set

Kick back and relax on this comfy outdoor couch with plush cushions and a wicker base. It also comes with a set of nesting tables to keep your refreshing beverage nearby.

$698$597
Noble House Julien Brown Acacia Outdoor Kitchen Serving & Storage Cart
Noble House Julien Brown Acacia Outdoor Kitchen Serving & Storage Cart
Walmart
Noble House Julien Brown Acacia Outdoor Kitchen Serving & Storage Cart

Up your outdoor entertaining game with this patio bar cart. The moveable cart is perfect for drinks and snacks, just wheel it up to your door to set it up and move it back to the perfect spot in your backyard to serve from it. 

$182

Best Outdoor Decor at Walmart

Just like the inside of your home, you can elevate the outdoors and improve the ambiance with the right pieces from bird houses, pillows, rugs, lighting and more.

Better Homes & Gardens Black & White Stripe Square Pillow
Better Homes & Gardens Black & White Stripe Square Pillow
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Black & White Stripe Square Pillow

While this pillow is so chic you may want to use it indoors (and can), it's UV treated to be fade resistant in the sun. The tassels add an extra element of charm. 

$15
Better Homes Gardens Outdoor Solar String Lights
Better Homes Gardens Outdoor Solar String Lights
Walmart
Better Homes Gardens Outdoor Solar String Lights

Add a warm glow to your space with these shatterproof and weather-proof solar-powered LED bulbs.

$25
Mainstays Greyson 30” Square Wood Burning Fire Pit
Mainstays Greyson 30” Square Wood Burning Fire Pit
Walmart
Mainstays Greyson 30” Square Wood Burning Fire Pit

Enjoy the cool nights around a warm and toasty fire with this fire pit. This fire pit adds a natural centerpiece to your patio.

$92$79
The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle
The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Mazie Floral 3-Wick Outdoor Citronella Candle

The outdoors in the spring and summer is a wonderful experience, until the bugs start biting. Keep them at bay with this super cute citronella candle. 

$31$28
nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Walmart
nuLOOM Miriam Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

An outdoor rug adds a touch of texture that can make your old patio furniture look brand new. The rug is easy to clean and keeps vibrant even with heavy foot traffic, all you have to do is hose it off when it begins looking dusty.

$237
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Battery-Operated Outdoor Lantern
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Battery-Operated Outdoor Lantern
Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Battery-Operated Outdoor Lantern

Equipped with an LED candle, this woven lantern will bring a nice ambiance to your backyard during nights spent outdoors. 

$20
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House
Walmart
The Pioneer Woman Delaney Wren House

Even if you're not a bird lover, this birdhouse is so adorable you'll be happy to have them take residence in your yard. 

$13

