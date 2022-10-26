Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is underway. Way Day 2022 ends at midnight tomorrow, which means there's still a little time to find the best deals on all things for the home. With discounts on everything from sectional sofas to decorative mirrors up to 80% off, this year's deals are not to be missed.

You can find trendy home decor for less at Wayfair's annual Way Day sale. From deals on home decor accents like wall art, pillows, and curtains to artificial plants, there's something that fits everyone's personal style during this home shopping extravaganza. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new mirror, big accent shelves, or even a Christmas tree for your home, today is the best day to redecorate.

Whether you're looking to treat your living space to a full design revamp or you're simply hoping to spruce up your home with a cozy touch, Way Day 2022 is the perfect place to start — and save big on some of Wayfair's most popular home decor essentials, while you're at it. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best home decor deals at Way Day 2022.

The Best Way Day Deals on Home Decor

Ceramic Floor Vase Wayfair Ceramic Floor Vase The 24" tall ceramic vase is a great touch to add to a bare corner or narrow nook. It can hold real flowers and water or artificial decorative flowers — it's also stunning on its own. $122 $76 Buy Now

