Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Packed With Major Deals on Home Decor — Here's What to Buy

By ETonline Staff
Way Day 2022 Home Decor Deals
Wayfair

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is underway. Way Day 2022 ends at midnight tomorrow, which means there's still a little time to find the best deals on all things for the home. With discounts on everything from sectional sofas to decorative mirrors up to 80% off, this year's deals are not to be missed. 

You can find trendy home decor for less at Wayfair's annual Way Day sale. From deals on home decor accents like wall art, pillows, and curtains to artificial plants, there's something that fits everyone's personal style during this home shopping extravaganza. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new mirror, big accent shelves, or even a Christmas tree for your home, today is the best day to redecorate. 

Whether you're looking to treat your living space to a full design revamp or you're simply hoping to spruce up your home with a cozy touch, Way Day 2022 is the perfect place to start — and save big on some of Wayfair's most popular home decor essentials, while you're at it. Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best home decor deals at Way Day 2022.

The Best Way Day Deals on Home Decor

The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
The Twillery Co. Jack Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Now is the perfect time to order a Christmas tree so your holiday decorating can begin stress-free. An artificial Christmas tree is a great investment that'll last for many winters to come.

$280$145
The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

If you're already searching for a Christmas tree this year, it's not a bad idea to snag a beautiful lighted wreath at an amazing deal.

$66$47
Ceramic Floor Vase
Ceramic Floor Vase
Wayfair
Ceramic Floor Vase

The 24" tall ceramic vase is a great touch to add to a bare corner or narrow nook. It can hold real flowers and water or artificial decorative flowers — it's also stunning on its own.

$122$76
Steelside Beecher Power Loom Performance Blue/Gray Rug
Steelside Beecher Power Loom Performance Blue/Gray Rug
Wayfair
Steelside Beecher Power Loom Performance Blue/Gray Rug

Cozy up any room with this plush rug. An incredible Wayfair deal at 86% off.

$720$102
Mountain Eddie Bauer Ultra Plush Super Soft & Cozy- Reversible
Mountain Eddie Bauer Ultra Plush Super Soft & Cozy- Reversible
Wayfair
Mountain Eddie Bauer Ultra Plush Super Soft & Cozy- Reversible

Be prepared for crisp fall days and chilly winter nights with the ultra-plush Eddie Bauer blanket.

$42$18
Three Posts Havana Timeless Hourglass Decor
Three Posts Havana Timeless Hourglass Decor
Wayfair
Three Posts Havana Timeless Hourglass Decor

Help to dress up your side table or bookshelf with a more polished touch with the 30-Minute hourglass decor piece. 

$83$35
Mercury Row Wrapped Canvas Bold Art
Mercury Row Wrapped Canvas Bold Art
Wayfair
Mercury Row Wrapped Canvas Bold Art

Elevate your home with a more contemporary touch with this colorful art piece from Mercury Row.

$40$28
Martinsen Full Length Mirror
Martinsen Full Length Mirror
Wayfair
Martinsen Full Length Mirror

Open up your space with the help of this rectangular, golden mirror. 

$147$110
Chapdelaine Square Cotton Pillow Cover
Chapdelaine Square Cotton Pillow Cover
Wayfair
Chapdelaine Square Cotton Pillow Cover

Treat any home living space to a more textured upgrade with this quilted accent pillow — perfect for positioning on a sofa or armchair.

$56$52
Sand & Stable Metal Table Vase Set
Sand & Stable Metal Table Vase Set
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Metal Table Vase Set

Get these rustic, distressed vases for 33% off with this special Way Day flash deal.

$88$59
Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Curtain Panel
Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Curtain Panel
Wayfair
Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Curtain Panel

Tackle sunlight in style and keep your home shaded with these thermal, blackout curtains.

$26$10
National Geographic World Map
National Geographic World Map
Wayfair
National Geographic World Map

Add a more worldly touch to your home art collection with this unique, 3-piece map art.

$93$77
Girouard 6 Piece Accent Shelf
Girouard 6 Piece Accent Shelf
Wayfair
Girouard 6 Piece Accent Shelf

Still working from home? Effortlessly organize your office space with this structured accent shelf — available in seven colors.

$110$73
Stayton Throw Pillow Cover
Stayton Throw Pillow Cover
Wayfair
Stayton Throw Pillow Cover

Boho vibes come to life with this cool and quilted accent pillow.

$55$27
Sage Garden Sage Garden I Painting
Sage Garden Sage Garden I Painting
Wayfair
Sage Garden Sage Garden I Painting

Freshen up your wall with this vibrant, evergreen painting.

$76$26
Efird Tulle Overlay Curtain Panels
Efird Tulle Overlay Curtain Panels
Wayfair
Efird Tulle Overlay Curtain Panels

Welcome in the season's gorgeous early morning light with these ethereal, fairy-esque curtain panels — now available for 33% off via Wayfair's special flash deal.

$73$49
Syston 8-Piece Beveled Plastic Gallery Picture Frame Set
Syston 8 Piece Beveled Plastic Gallery Picture Frame Set
Wayfair
Syston 8-Piece Beveled Plastic Gallery Picture Frame Set

These sleek frames are as stylish as they are practical.

$99$84
Pearson Farmhouse Dome Shaped Wood and Glass Cloche
Pearson Farmhouse Dome Shaped Wood and Glass Cloche
Wayfair
Pearson Farmhouse Dome Shaped Wood and Glass Cloche

When it comes to home design, it's all about the little things — like this dome-shaped cloche. 

$57$45

