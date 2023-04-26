Shopping

Wayfair's Way Day Sale: Save Up to 70% On Sectionals, Leather Couches and More

By Lauren Gruber
Having a good couch can truly make or break a living space, but finding a stylish option that fits all your needs can run you thousands of dollars. One way to avoid breaking the bank while investing in a sofa you truly love is by shopping sales, and one of the biggest home savings events is happening right now. For 48 hours only, Wayfair's Way Day is here with Black Friday-level discounts on all things home.

Whether you're looking to update your home for spring and summer, need to furnish a new living space or finally pull the trigger on an investment piece, there's no better time to shop for your home than during Wayfair's Way Day sale. Now through Thursday, April 27 at midnight, you can save up to 80% on everything from outdoor furniture and bedding to area rugs and accessories.

With thousands of deals to shop, you might need some finding the best sofas on sale during Way Day. To help you out, we've picked out 15 of our favorite sofa deals from Wayfair's sale — while they're still in stock. Whether you're looking for a sprawling sectional to fill out your space or a compact couch that's apartment-friendly, our list has got you covered.

Below, shop the 15 best deals on sofas and couches before Way Day ends on Thursday, April 27 — starting at just $300.

AllModern Concord 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern Concord 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Concord 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

At over 70% off, this Danish-inspired sectional is a steal.

$2,299$640
Steelside Ainsley 73.6'' Vegan Leather Sofa
Steelside Ainsley 73.6'' Vegan Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Steelside Ainsley 73.6'' Vegan Leather Sofa

Get the luxurious look of leather at a fraction of the cost with this vegan leather sofa.

$370$300
AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Aaron 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.

$1,999$600
Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Wayfair Emilio 90'' Upholstered Sofa

Fans of the "cloud couch" design trend will adore this cushy sofa.

$1,768$950
Mistana 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Mistana 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
Mistana 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Gorgeous deep blue velvet fabric and a curved silhouette gives this couch a glamorous look. 

$1,999$900
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa

Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.

$916$400
AllModern Miller 84'' Upholstered Sofa
AllModern Miller 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Miller 84'' Upholstered Sofa

Simple and stylish, this mid-century modern sofa has a wooden frame and low-profile silhouette.

$1,450$620
Andover Mills Ashwell 5 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Andover Mills Ashwell 5 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
Andover Mills Ashwell 5 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

Reviewers love this sectional for its optimum firmness and easy assembly.

$900$700
Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa
Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa
Wayfair
Mercury Row Apgar 88.5" Leather Sofa

Made of ultra-soft genuine leather, this couch elevates any living room.

$2,140$1,660
AllModern Gia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
AllModern Gia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair
AllModern Gia 2 - Piece Upholstered Sectional

This sectional is upholstered with a special tight-weave fabric that is resistant to stains and pet scratches.

$2,299$650
Upper Square Devale 79.53'' Upholstered Sofa
Upper Square Devale 79.53'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Upper Square Devale 79.53'' Upholstered Sofa

"This is a beautiful couch," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It is a perfect midcentury modern piece, while still being very comfortable and durable. A great buy!"

$1,799$740
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Hailee 84'' Leather Sofa

Save over $1,000 on this genuine leather sofa during Wayfair's massive sale.

$2,550$1,040
Etta Avenue Corbyn 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Etta Avenue Corbyn 84'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Corbyn 84'' Upholstered Sofa

Add a touch of vintage glam to your home with this velvet couch, available in five colors.

$2,036$940
Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa
Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa
Wayfair
Mercury Row Gaige Twin 78.5'' Wide Convertible Sofa

Available in black or camel faux leather, this convertible sleeper couch is an elegant addition to any home.

$911$420
AllModern Aquarius 85'' Upholstered Sofa
AllModern Aquarius 85'' Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Aquarius 85'' Upholstered Sofa

This olive green couch has extra-deep seats for maximum comfort.

$1,380$880

