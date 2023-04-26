Wayfair's Way Day Sale: Save Up to 70% On Sectionals, Leather Couches and More
Having a good couch can truly make or break a living space, but finding a stylish option that fits all your needs can run you thousands of dollars. One way to avoid breaking the bank while investing in a sofa you truly love is by shopping sales, and one of the biggest home savings events is happening right now. For 48 hours only, Wayfair's Way Day is here with Black Friday-level discounts on all things home.
Whether you're looking to update your home for spring and summer, need to furnish a new living space or finally pull the trigger on an investment piece, there's no better time to shop for your home than during Wayfair's Way Day sale. Now through Thursday, April 27 at midnight, you can save up to 80% on everything from outdoor furniture and bedding to area rugs and accessories.
With thousands of deals to shop, you might need some finding the best sofas on sale during Way Day. To help you out, we've picked out 15 of our favorite sofa deals from Wayfair's sale — while they're still in stock. Whether you're looking for a sprawling sectional to fill out your space or a compact couch that's apartment-friendly, our list has got you covered.
Below, shop the 15 best deals on sofas and couches before Way Day ends on Thursday, April 27 — starting at just $300.
At over 70% off, this Danish-inspired sectional is a steal.
Get the luxurious look of leather at a fraction of the cost with this vegan leather sofa.
Available in four colors including this sleek charcoal, AllModern's sectional provides plenty of seating without taking up too much space.
Fans of the "cloud couch" design trend will adore this cushy sofa.
Gorgeous deep blue velvet fabric and a curved silhouette gives this couch a glamorous look.
Take over 50% off this faux leather sofa that extends into a twin-sized bed.
Simple and stylish, this mid-century modern sofa has a wooden frame and low-profile silhouette.
Reviewers love this sectional for its optimum firmness and easy assembly.
Made of ultra-soft genuine leather, this couch elevates any living room.
This sectional is upholstered with a special tight-weave fabric that is resistant to stains and pet scratches.
"This is a beautiful couch," wrote one five-star reviewer. "It is a perfect midcentury modern piece, while still being very comfortable and durable. A great buy!"
Save over $1,000 on this genuine leather sofa during Wayfair's massive sale.
Add a touch of vintage glam to your home with this velvet couch, available in five colors.
Available in black or camel faux leather, this convertible sleeper couch is an elegant addition to any home.
This olive green couch has extra-deep seats for maximum comfort.
RELATED CONTENT:
Refresh Your Outdoor Space with Way Day Deals on Patio Furniture
Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Less Than $50
15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Way Day
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Starts Tomorrow: Shop the 15 Best Early Deals
The Best Early Wayfair Way Day Deals on Rugs You Can Shop Right Now
The Best Patio Furniture Sales to Shop Before Summer
Wayfair Is Offering Black Friday-Level Deals on Sleeper Sofas