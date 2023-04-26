15 Best Mother's Day Deals to Shop During Wayfair's Way Day Sale
Wayfair's Way Day Sale is one of the biggest home and furniture sales of the year outside of Black Friday with numerous departments offering discounts up to 50%. Starting today, April 26, through tomorrow, April 27, Way Day comes at the perfect time to do some Mother's Day gift shopping.
From home decor, kitchen appliances, furniture and more, there are all kinds of deals you can find on items mom's been wanting to upgrade in the home. Is she in need of a new rug that will bring a fresh look to the living room or a brand new toaster oven to easily bake the ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe? Perhaps she's looking for a bar cart for the kitchen to create a coffee bar station. Whatever she needs for the home, we can almost guarantee that Wayfair's Way Day Sale has it for a steal.
Since there are almost endless deals during this incredible two-day sale, you could spend hours scrolling through Wayfair's website trying to find the ideal gift for mom. To save you time and make mom proud, below we've rounded up the best Way Day deals that Mom will love this Mother's Day.
Way Day Mother's Day Home Decor and Art Finds
Grab this cozy throw blanket in mom's favorite hue (it is offered in multiple colors, so there's sure to be one she'll love). The fringe trim adds an extra layer of charm.
If mom hasn't upgraded the wall art in her home since your childhood, it could be time for an update. Look no further than this 3-piece timeless mid-century modern print.
Something about this blooming flower canvas print just screams mom.
These candle sticks will look gorgeous on a dining room table, a bookshelf or anywhere else mom decides to place them.
A mirror can really transform a space by adding brightness and making a room appear bigger. Mom will love this mirror with a gorgeous design from Kelly Clarkson Home.
Way Day Mother's Day Kitchen Finds
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows Mom to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Cutting down on household chores is a gift that everyone can get behind. This robot vacuum can keep up with homes that have pets and it even has a mop attachment to further clean floors.
A toaster oven can be a lifesaver in the summer when it's too hot to turn on the oven. This toaster oven from Cuisinart can broil, bake, toast, warm and cook a pizza in minutes.
Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.
She can drink delicious cold brew each day with this easy-to-use cold brew coffee maker from BonJour.
Way Day Mother's Day Furniture Finds
Rust- and UV-resistant to keep up with the outdoors, this tile-top table will look great on the patio or indoors.
Bring back the memories with these vintage patio chairs. You'll get two chairs that will look great in the backyard in your choice of four colors.
This stunning rug that comes in a variety of sizes and colors will add a touch of whimsy to any room.
Rolling carts are a stylish way to add more functional space to Mom's kitchen.
If your mom enjoys a glass of wine, but doesn't have a dedicated spot to store her bottles and glasses she will be delighted to open up this bar cart on Mother's Day. The stylish bar cart has wine bottle racks, hanging wine glass racks and plenty of additional space.
