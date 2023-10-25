Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Less Than $50 During October Way Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Way Day 2023 Comforter Deal
Wayfair
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 12:21 PM PDT, October 25, 2023

Way Day is back and Wayfair has marked down its best-selling comforter to less than $50.

Wayfair's Way Day Sale is officially back and the deals are rolling in on everything bedding. The fall and winter seasons bring the annual motivation to refresh our homes, especially when it comes to preparing our beds for the impending cooler weather. If you've been sleuthing retailers for a new comforter, you're in luck because Wayfair has marked down their bedding up to 70% off including its top-selling comforter during their October Way Day sale. The best part? It's only $44 right now.

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.

$150 $44

Shop Now

That's right, you can score over $100 off Wayfair's Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter. The ultra-soft comforter is designed to keep you comfortable and well-rested no matter what season it is, which just makes this deal even better.

Wayfair's Way Day 2023 is only happening for 48 hours on October 25 and 26, so now's the time to shop deals up to 80% off before the sale ends. The semiannual sale includes steep discounts on mattresses, duvet cover sets, cooling pillows, mattress toppers, and more bedding essentials that will provide the perfect amount of warmth.

Shop Way Day Bedding Deals

Achieve the bed of your dreams with more Way Day bedding deals below.

All Season Goose Down Comforter

All Season Goose Down Comforter
Wayfair

All Season Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in a comforter designed with a baffle-box construction to ensure uniform distribution of the duvet filling. This all-season comforter is luxuriously soft and fluffy.

$300 $100

Shop Now

Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter
Wayfair

Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter

Highly durable and machine washable, this Twin and Twin XL double-stitched, down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long. 

$80 $34

Shop Now

Ebern Designs Andresen Sheet Set

Ebern Designs Andresen Sheet Set
Wayfair

Ebern Designs Andresen Sheet Set

Made from double-brushed Microfiber yarn, this sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases for an extra cozy night's sleep. 

$50 $24

Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home 100% Cotton Comforter Set

Kelly Clarkson Home 100% Cotton Comforter Set
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home 100% Cotton Comforter Set

This 3-piece comforter set updates your bedroom with a sweet, floral French country pattern featuring playful texture. It includes one comforter and two standard pillow shams.

$150 $104

Shop Now

Darby Home Co 800 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set

Darby Home Co 800 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set
Wayfair

Darby Home Co 800 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set

Slip into these silky and smooth sheets at the end of your day for ultra relaxation. The 800 thread count creates a softness akin to that of a fuzzy peach.

$70 $50

Shop Now

1000 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality 100% Cotton Sheet Set

1000 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality 100% Cotton Sheet Set
Wayfair

1000 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality 100% Cotton Sheet Set

Dress your mattress in classic style with this sheet set. The deep pocket fitted the sheet and flat sheet are designed to accommodate mattresses up to 16" thick, while a pair of matching pillowcases completes the set.

$150 $45

Shop Now

The Twillery Co. All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

The Twillery Co. All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair

The Twillery Co. All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter

Stay cozy as the temperatures rise with this down alternative comforter.

$120 $43

Shop Now

Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set

Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set
Wayfair

Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set

This 5-piece comforter set tops your bed with laid back style. It includes a comforter, two matching pillow shams, and a square throw pillow – all in 100% pre-washed cotton that only gets softer over time.

$160 $96

Shop Now

Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
Wayfair

Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set

You don't need to wait for Black Friday 2023 to get some great deals on duvet cover sets. You can score this microfiber duvet cover set for 71% off now. 

$90 $26

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Best Way Day Sleeper Sofa Deals You Can Shop from Wayfair Now

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Way Day Sleeper Sofa Deals You Can Shop from Wayfair Now

Save 20% On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding, Towels and Loungewear

Sales & Deals

Save 20% On Brooklinen's Best-Selling Bedding, Towels and Loungewear

Way Day Is Back! Upgrade Your Home with the Best Deals at Wayfair Now

Sales & Deals

Way Day Is Back! Upgrade Your Home with the Best Deals at Wayfair Now

Save 50% on Mattresses at DreamCloud's Black Friday Flash Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 50% on Mattresses at DreamCloud's Black Friday Flash Sale

Save 33% on Nectar Mattresses and Bedding for a Cozy Fall

Sales & Deals

Save 33% on Nectar Mattresses and Bedding for a Cozy Fall

Tags: