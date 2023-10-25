Way Day is back and Wayfair has marked down its best-selling comforter to less than $50.
Wayfair's Way Day Sale is officially back and the deals are rolling in on everything bedding. The fall and winter seasons bring the annual motivation to refresh our homes, especially when it comes to preparing our beds for the impending cooler weather. If you've been sleuthing retailers for a new comforter, you're in luck because Wayfair has marked down their bedding up to 70% off including its top-selling comforter during their October Way Day sale. The best part? It's only $44 right now.
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.
That's right, you can score over $100 off Wayfair's Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter. The ultra-soft comforter is designed to keep you comfortable and well-rested no matter what season it is, which just makes this deal even better.
Wayfair's Way Day 2023 is only happening for 48 hours on October 25 and 26, so now's the time to shop deals up to 80% off before the sale ends. The semiannual sale includes steep discounts on mattresses, duvet cover sets, cooling pillows, mattress toppers, and more bedding essentials that will provide the perfect amount of warmth.
Achieve the bed of your dreams with more Way Day bedding deals below.
All Season Goose Down Comforter
Slumber peacefully in a comforter designed with a baffle-box construction to ensure uniform distribution of the duvet filling. This all-season comforter is luxuriously soft and fluffy.
Waylen All Season Down Alternative Reversible Comforter
Highly durable and machine washable, this Twin and Twin XL double-stitched, down alternative comforter provides just the right amount of warmth all year long.
Ebern Designs Andresen Sheet Set
Made from double-brushed Microfiber yarn, this sheet set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases for an extra cozy night's sleep.
Kelly Clarkson Home 100% Cotton Comforter Set
This 3-piece comforter set updates your bedroom with a sweet, floral French country pattern featuring playful texture. It includes one comforter and two standard pillow shams.
Darby Home Co 800 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set
Slip into these silky and smooth sheets at the end of your day for ultra relaxation. The 800 thread count creates a softness akin to that of a fuzzy peach.
1000 Thread Count Egyptian-Quality 100% Cotton Sheet Set
Dress your mattress in classic style with this sheet set. The deep pocket fitted the sheet and flat sheet are designed to accommodate mattresses up to 16" thick, while a pair of matching pillowcases completes the set.
The Twillery Co. All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter
Stay cozy as the temperatures rise with this down alternative comforter.
Marilla 100% Cotton Comforter Set
This 5-piece comforter set tops your bed with laid back style. It includes a comforter, two matching pillow shams, and a square throw pillow – all in 100% pre-washed cotton that only gets softer over time.
Andover Mills Prague Microfiber Duvet Cover Set
You don't need to wait for Black Friday 2023 to get some great deals on duvet cover sets. You can score this microfiber duvet cover set for 71% off now.
