17 Best Wayfair Way Day 2024 Deals on Outdoor Patio Furniture to Shop Today — Up to 80% Off

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 9:26 AM PDT, May 5, 2024

Spruce up your outdoor space for less thanks to Way Day. Shop the best patio furniture deals at Wayfair.

The sun is out, the weather is great and we're all spending more time outside. That means it's time to upgrade your outdoor space.

If you're looking to spruce up the patio where you drink your morning coffee, your balcony where you chill after work or your backyard to prepare for summertime get-togethers, Wayfair's Way Day sale, the brand's biggest sale of the year, is here to help make that spring makeover a lot more affordable. Now through Monday, May 6, there's outdoor furniture and so much more on sale for up to 80% off. 

Shop the Patio Furniture Deals

During Way Day 2024, Wayfair is offering huge discounts on all things home, plus 12-hour flash deals on best-selling items and free shipping with every order. There's no need to wait until the Memorial Day patio furniture sales when you c take advantage of Wayfair's unbeatable outdoor furniture deals on a new patio dining set, sun umbrella, outdoor area rug and more for the yard.

Below, grab the best Way Day patio furniture deals we've found at Wayfair. No matter the size of your outdoor space, there's something for your home here. Shop today, because even though there's plenty of summer ahead, this Way Day sale won't last long.

Best Way Day 2024 Outdoor Furniture Deals

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Wayfair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $224

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Wayfair

Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.

$1,084 $390

Shop Now

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Wayfair

This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.

$310 $240

Shop Now

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Wayfair

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,227 $380

Shop Now

Arthor Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair (Set of 4)

Wayfair

These cute patio chairs with rattan seats stack up easily for storage.

$216 $144

Shop Now

Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

Wayfair

You don't have to struggle to set up string lights. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV rays during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.

$95 $87

Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249 $150

Shop Now

Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo

Wayfair

This gazebo is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.

$490 $263

Shop Now

Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella

Wayfair

Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top, which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.

$90 $60

Shop Now

Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench

Wayfair

Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?

$150 $88

Shop Now

Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Wayfair

Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.

$820 $314

Shop Now

Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group

Wayfair

Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.

$438 $230

Shop Now

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)

Wayfair

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $590

Shop Now

Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug

Wayfair

This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.

$206 $62

Shop Now

Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

During last year's Way Day sale, Adirondack chairs were all the rage. Now's your chance to pick up one or two of your own.

$170 $117

Shop Now

Wade Logan 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Wayfair

Designed to live outdoors, this set is crafted from aluminum that's powder-coated to resist weather and UV rays. It comes with six barrel-style dining chairs with slatted seats and backs that promote airflow.

$441 $230

Shop Now

Winston Porter Tadwick Square 2-Person Swivel Bistro Set

Wayfair

Take your outdoor space to the next level with this elegant and functional patio set. 

$430 $286

Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

