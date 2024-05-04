Breakfast in bed just got way more posh — for less. Shop the best Way Day bedding deals at Wayfair.
Way Day 2024 has officially arrived, and it's time to score all the best bedding deals of the year. Whether you're shopping for new pillows, a duvet or a whole bed ‘fit, Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year makes it easy. The Way Day sale is only live for three days, though — Saturday, May 4 through Monday, May 6. So, act now if you're looking to slip into something more comfortable, like deeply discounted linens.
When regularly priced, linens can cost quite a bit, so it's nice when you can shop them on sale. We found deals on favorite brands like Casper, Vera Wang, Laura Ashley, Tempur-Pedic and more. Egyptian cotton, micro-fiber — no matter your preference or decor, there are quality deals for you.
The thousands of Way Day bedding deals can be overwhelming, so we spotted a few for you. There are sheet sets, all-season comforters and even the sought-after weighted blankets. Take a look, and before you know it, you’ll be in energy-saver mode in plush comfort that only new bedding can provide. Don’t sleep on this Wayfair sale, though!
Best Way Day Deals on Pillows, Comforters and Duvets
Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter
Get 70% off one of Wayfair's bestsellers. This all-season down comforter is filled with hypoallergenic white down at a nice year-round weight level.
Vera Wang Waffle Pique Cotton Duvet Cover Set
If your taste is minimalism and rich neutrals, Vera Wang has some lovely options, like this cotton duvet set with shams.
Puredown Firm Support Pillow (Set of 2)
Ideal for side and back sleepers, this set of firm support pillows crafted from 100% cotton is the perfect piece to round out your bedroom decor. Plus, these pillows are machine-washable for fuss-free upkeep.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow
The Cadillac of pillows is pricey and worth it. Once you use Tempur-Pedic, you'll likely keep buying from the brand, so grab them while on sale. One review claims, "All I’m saying is I'm sleeping on heaven!"
Best Way Day Deals on Sheet Sets
Truly Soft Everyday Microfiber Sheet Set
This affordable sheet set comes in nearly 20 hues for every decor. The brand boasts that it provides revolutionary softness, and satisfied customers wholeheartedly agree, per the reviews.
Eider & Ivory 100% Cotton 300TC Ultra-Soft & Silky Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set
Classic pure cotton sheet sets in a variety of colors and sizes are always great to score on sale. Reviews say "They are very soft and comfortable, as well as sturdy and well made."
Laura Ashley Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Laura Ashley is a beloved brand for its whimsical floral prints and these sheet sets are no exception. They are offered in several designs for any decor.
Eddie Bauer 100% Cotton Flannel Sheets & Pillowcase Set
Slumber in comfort with a new Eddie Bauer solid cotton flannel sheet set. The flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases have a comfortable, very soft, and cozy finish.
Best Way Day Deals on Quilts, Blankets and Sets
Casper Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets are sought-after for providing a soothing feeling, helping to send you off to a peaceful slumber. This one from Casper comes in navy, gray and dusty rose.
White Noise All Season Cotton Down Alternative Comforter
This comforter is filled with fluffy all natural, sustainable cotton, just right for a year-round cozy feeling. According to reviews, it's super comfortable, lightweight and heat-resistant for hot sleepers.
Pendleton Harding Blue/Red/Brown Coverlet Set
Shop this Pendleton 100% Cotton bedspread with shams in a classic American Southwest design.
Laura Ashley Charlotte Cotton Reversible Blue Comforter Set
A consummate summer comforter and sham set in a blue print reminiscent of Delftware works splendidly for any room.
Mi Zone Kids Alicia Rainbow and Metallic Stars Comforter Set with Bed Sheets
Grab some sweet whole bed 'fits for kids during this sale, too, like this cute rainbow design, available in pink or white.
Laura Ashley Breezy Floral Cotton Reversible Quilt Set
A pretty retro vintage floral in two shade selections on this comforter and sham set says summer is here!
