Home

Buffy's Big Earth Day Bedding Sale: Save 15% on Sustainable Luxe Comforters, Sheets, Blankets and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Buffy Bedding
Buffy
By Erica Radol
Published: 4:03 PM PDT, April 22, 2024

The brand is a favorite for softness and cooling comfort — perfect just as temperatures rise.

It’s Earth Day and to celebrate, what is better than swapping out old household linens with sustainably-made new comfort bedding? Spring is a wonderful time to change out the winter comforters. With impeccable timing, Buffy has you covered with a sitewide sale on the brand's well-loved eco-conscious linens with 15% off. You might as well scoop some new plush comforters, silky sheets, cooling pillows and more while they are on sale — a little easier on Mother Earth and the wallet too.

Shop the Buffy 15% Off Sale

While the textile industry has been notoriously harsh on the environment, Buffy is one of the companies working towards righting that wrong. The company uses botanic dyes, biodegradable fabrics and recyclable materials that are home-safe and earth-friendly. This means you can feel good about your purchase in supporting a smaller business while doing right by your family.

Of course, comfort is still paramount — but since these sheets were once featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list, rest assured they are vetted. They also happen to be very stylish for any decor. Shop now before the 15% off deal is over.

The Comfy Bundle

The Comfy Bundle
Buffy

The Comfy Bundle

It takes a bundle. A Breeze sheet set and duvet, and a machine-washable Cloud comforter and pillow bundle, that is. Get a perfectly coordinated bed 'fit in one purchase with this customizable collection. 

$540 $459

Shop Now

Breeze Sheet Set

Breeze Sheet Set
Buffy

Breeze Sheet Set

Stay cool as a breeze in this ultra-soft sheet set. Breathable and gentle on skin, it comes in a glorious range of colors for every decor taste.

$145-$225 $123-$191

Shop Now

Breeze Comforter

Breeze Comforter
Buffy

Breeze Comforter

According to the brand, this comforter made using premium eucalyptus is temperature-regulating, naturally weighted and exceptionally comfortable.

$175-$289 $149-$246

Shop Now

Cloud Pillow

Cloud Pillow
Buffy

Cloud Pillow

Said to be softer than down, this cushy yet supportive pillow is for every sleeper, and the moisture-wicking fabric can help keep you cooler at night. It comes in soft to firm options to pick your sweetest dream of a pillow.

$50 $43

Shop Now

The Cooling Bundle

The Cooling Bundle
Buffy

The Cooling Bundle

Temperature-regulating and butter-soft, the Cooling bundle features Buffy's cooling sheets, duvet and comforter with a Cloud pillow. This is also an amazing housewarming or dorm gift.

$520 $442

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best Linen Bedding Picks for Spring From Around the Web

Home

The Best Linen Bedding Picks for Spring From Around the Web

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Grocery Bag System on Amazon

Home

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Grocery Bag System on Amazon

Cariuma Launches Earth Day Collection — Shop the Sustainable Sneakers

Style

Cariuma Launches Earth Day Collection — Shop the Sustainable Sneakers

22 Best Earth Day Sales to Shop Today

Shop

22 Best Earth Day Sales to Shop Today

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

Style

The New Hill House Home Maternity Line Is Here, And We're in Love

Give Your Home a Refresh With 20% Off Furniture and Decor from Apt2B

Sales & Deals

Give Your Home a Refresh With 20% Off Furniture and Decor from Apt2B

 

 

Tags:

Latest News