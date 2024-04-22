It’s Earth Day and to celebrate, what is better than swapping out old household linens with sustainably-made new comfort bedding? Spring is a wonderful time to change out the winter comforters. With impeccable timing, Buffy has you covered with a sitewide sale on the brand's well-loved eco-conscious linens with 15% off. You might as well scoop some new plush comforters, silky sheets, cooling pillows and more while they are on sale — a little easier on Mother Earth and the wallet too.

Shop the Buffy 15% Off Sale

While the textile industry has been notoriously harsh on the environment, Buffy is one of the companies working towards righting that wrong. The company uses botanic dyes, biodegradable fabrics and recyclable materials that are home-safe and earth-friendly. This means you can feel good about your purchase in supporting a smaller business while doing right by your family.

Of course, comfort is still paramount — but since these sheets were once featured on Oprah's Favorite Things list, rest assured they are vetted. They also happen to be very stylish for any decor. Shop now before the 15% off deal is over.

The Comfy Bundle Buffy The Comfy Bundle It takes a bundle. A Breeze sheet set and duvet, and a machine-washable Cloud comforter and pillow bundle, that is. Get a perfectly coordinated bed 'fit in one purchase with this customizable collection. $540 $459 Shop Now

Breeze Sheet Set Buffy Breeze Sheet Set Stay cool as a breeze in this ultra-soft sheet set. Breathable and gentle on skin, it comes in a glorious range of colors for every decor taste. $145-$225 $123-$191 Shop Now

Breeze Comforter Buffy Breeze Comforter According to the brand, this comforter made using premium eucalyptus is temperature-regulating, naturally weighted and exceptionally comfortable. $175-$289 $149-$246 Shop Now

Cloud Pillow Buffy Cloud Pillow Said to be softer than down, this cushy yet supportive pillow is for every sleeper, and the moisture-wicking fabric can help keep you cooler at night. It comes in soft to firm options to pick your sweetest dream of a pillow. $50 $43 Shop Now

The Cooling Bundle Buffy The Cooling Bundle Temperature-regulating and butter-soft, the Cooling bundle features Buffy's cooling sheets, duvet and comforter with a Cloud pillow. This is also an amazing housewarming or dorm gift. $520 $442 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: