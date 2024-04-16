Gifts

Mom Will Love These Oprah-Approved Pajamas and Sheets for Mother's Day: Save 35% With This Exclusive Code

Updated: 10:40 AM PDT, April 16, 2024

Give Mom the gift of comfort by shopping big savings on Oprah's favorite bedding and sleepwear brand.

When it comes to getting a good night's rest, it's no secret that tastemaker Oprah Winfrey is a fan of Cozy Earth. With super-soft bedding, elevated pajamas, and bath essentials, the luxury brand lands on Oprah's Favorite Things List year after year. If you're on the hunt for the perfect Mother's Day gift, consider refreshing Mom's sheets, towels and loungewear.

Cozy Earth's home goods are so indulgent they're splurge-worthy. But right now you can shop Cozy Earth's site for less with our exclusive deal for ET readers. Currently, the website is hosting a Mother's Day Sale with 25% to 30% off sitewide, but by using the code ETONLINE at checkout, shoppers can save even more with 35% off their entire order including savings on Oprah-approved products. While there's no better time to shop these deals for yourself, we bet Mom would also love something from the popular retailer.

Shop the Cozy Earth Sale

One option for Mom is Cozy Earth's best-selling Bamboo Sheet Set that will seriously upgrade her sleep setup. After trying the breathable sheets ourselves, we understand why Oprah described them as the “softest EVER”. Premium bamboo fabric gives these sheets a silky-soft texture while the natural fibers wick away moisture and help regulate body temperature for a better night's sleep.

A unique weave also makes Cozy Earth's sheets resistant to pilling, rendering them a worthy investment built to retain their quality for years. From Oprah's beloved bedding and bamboo pajamas to snuggly socks and hotel-quality bath towels, we've rounded up Oprah's (and our) favorite Cozy Earth products to shop for Mom this Mother's Day.

Best Cozy Earth Deals on Oprah's Favorites for Mom

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set

Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. When adding the sheet set to her Favorite Things in 2018, she wrote it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest."

$339-$469 $220-$305

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth The Plush Lounge Sock

Oprah described these breathable, plush lounge socks as the “softest EVER." 

$55 $36

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle
Amazon

Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle

“I take bathing very seriously—and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key," said Winfrey when adding this set to her list in 2022. This 10-piece set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in the bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.

$340 $221

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Joggers

The perfect pants for chilly weather, it's no wonder these soft, moisture-wicking joggers were on Oprah's Favorite Things list.

$165 $107

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

More Cozy Earth Deals to Shop for Mother's Day

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set

Get Mom the short-sleeve version of Oprah's favorite set of bamboo pajamas for warm weather nights. 

$175 $114

with code etonline

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Duvet Cover

Made from 100% viscose from bamboo, Cozy Earth's silky smooth duvet cover will keep Mom cozy all year long. The Bamboo Duvet Cover comes in 14 different shades and is perfect to pair with the Cozy Earth Comforter

$319-379 $207-$246

with code etonline

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Kimono Robe

Mom will love a lightweight and breezy robe to keep her cool on summer days.

$140 $91

with code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set

Cozy Earth made too many of these crisp linen sheet sets that are great for the warmer temperatures ahead, so the retailer is offering them to customers right now for 55% off. 

$389 $175

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Ribbed Terry Bath Towels

Ultra plush and absorbent, these ribbed bath towels will make any bathroom feel like a luxe spa.

$175 $114

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Bamboo Pillowcases

Give her bed an upgrade by switching to these silky-soft bamboo pillowcases.

$99 $64

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Premium Plush Bath Sheets

These bath sheets are larger than your standard towels for maximum coziness.

$160 $104

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Cozy Earth Comforters

Cozy Earth Comforters
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Comforters

Pair this bamboo viscose-filled comforter with the Cozy Earth duvet cover for the ultimate bedding refresh.

$599 $389

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

