Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Blue Nile Jewelry for Mom this Mother's Day, From Diamond Earrings to Necklaces

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Blue Nile Sale
Blue Nile
By Dania Nasib
Updated: 10:01 AM PDT, April 30, 2024

Amp up your gifting game with the best Mother's Day deals on Blue Nile's versatile jewelry for Mom.

With Mother's Day less than two weeks away, why not get her something that will last longer than flowers or her favorite cake? This season, it’s all about investing in classic accessories that will remind Mom how much she's loved, long after Mother's Day is over — we're talking about timeless, beautiful jewelry from Blue Nile.

To help you find essential pieces on a budget that will make your mom smile, Blue Nile is running a Mother's Day sale on stunning jewelry to mark any occasion this year.

Now through May 12, you can save up to 50% on everything from diamond pendant necklaces to pearl earrings and even a selection of rings and bracelets. Whether Mom is a fan of timeless classics or she loves to make a bold statement with her accessories, this Blue Nile sale has something for everyone.

Shop the Blue Nile Mother's Day Sale

Quality meets affordability in Blue Nile's range of more than 1,900 jewelry pieces included in this can't-miss sale. With Mother's Day right around the corner, now's the perfect time to take advantage of the savings on fine jewelry that would make memorable gifts. Blue Nile diamonds are both high-quality and 100% conflict-free, making them the perfect presents to wow the special woman in your life. 

Ahead, shop some of the best Mother's Day jewelry deals from the Blue Nile sale to add some extra sparkle to spring.

Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring

Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring
Blue Nile

Three Row Baguette Diamond Stacking Ring

Add bold sparkle to your hand with this ring featuring triple-row design, with a row of angled baguette diamonds, a row of vertical baguette diamonds, and an open row finished with horizontal baguette diamonds.

$1,400 $980

Shop Now

Diamond Stud Earrings 1.5 ct. tw.

Diamond Stud Earrings 1.5 ct. tw.
Blue Nile

Diamond Stud Earrings 1.5 ct. tw.

There's nothing more classic than a pair of lab created diamond stud earrings — perfect for daily wear with any outfit. 

$2,260 $1,808

Shop Now

Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring

Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring
Blue Nile

Luna Sapphire And Diamond Eternity Ring

Diamonds aren't the only option for creating a stunning ring. This 14-karat white gold option features sapphires, too. 

$3,460 $1,730

Shop Now

Ruby And Diamond Halo Bracelet

Ruby And Diamond Halo Bracelet
Blue Nile

Ruby And Diamond Halo Bracelet

The gorgeous rubies on this 14-karat white gold bracelet have a diamond halo. It can also be made with emeralds and blue sapphires.

$10,500 $7,350

Shop Now

Freshwater Cultured Pearl And Diamond Bar Fashion Ring

Freshwater Cultured Pearl And Diamond Bar Fashion Ring
Blue Nile

Freshwater Cultured Pearl And Diamond Bar Fashion Ring

When luxury meets every day fashion, you get this pearl and diamond ring combination. Perfect for daily wear or adding a special pop to your favorite outfit. 

$840 $588

Shop Now

Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace

Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Floating Diamond Smile Necklace

She'll grin when she receives this 14-karat white gold necklace with 1-carat diamonds shaped like a smile.

$3,250 $2,275

Shop Now

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Blue Nile

Blue Nile Two-Prong Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Timeless tennis bracelets are once again having a moment. This one is made of 14-karat white gold and features 5 ct. tw. in diamonds, giving it dramatic shimmer.

$12,710 $7,590

Shop Now

Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile

Diamond Graduated Row Fashion Ring in 14k White Gold

Crafted from 14k white gold and flaunting an array of varying sizes and 2 carats total of round-cut diamonds, this ring makes the most brilliant of impressions.

$5,310 $3,717

Shop Now

Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold
Blue Nile

Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings in 14k White Gold

You can't go wrong with these classic white gold, cushion-cut diamond stud earrings.

$1,630 $850

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 16 Best Perfume Gifts in 2024 for Mother's Day

Gifts

The 16 Best Perfume Gifts in 2024 for Mother's Day

20 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms

Gifts

20 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts to Celebrate New Moms

The 35 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

Gifts

The 35 Best Mother's Day Gift Ideas for Every Type of Mom in Your Life

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Celeb-Loved Jewelry and Gifts for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on BaubleBar's Celeb-Loved Jewelry and Gifts for Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

Gifts

The Best Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon for Every Budget

The Best Floral-Print Mother's Day Gift Ideas from Coach Outlet

The Best Floral-Print Mother's Day Gift Ideas from Coach Outlet

Save 20% on Rihanna's Fenty Perfume Just in Time for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on Rihanna's Fenty Perfume Just in Time for Mother's Day

The Best Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Gifts

The Best Mother’s Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Tags:

Latest News