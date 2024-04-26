Sales & Deals

BaubleBar’s Spring Sale Is Here Just in Time for Mother’s Day: Save 20% on Celeb-Loved Jewelry

baublebar bracelets
BaubleBar
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 4:47 PM PDT, April 26, 2024

This is the time to get your gifts at BaubleBar. Save on best-selling jewelry and celeb favorites.

BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by celebs like Blake Lively, Taylor SwiftJennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts, is having one of its biggest sales of the year. Best-selling pieces for special occasions, everyday wear, and everything in between, are now even more budget-friendly thanks to sitewide discounts.

Now through Sunday, May 5, everything on BaubleBar’s site is 20% off. Just in time for Mother's Day, you can save on the perfect accessories that will add a little sparkle to Mom's life.

Shop the BaubleBar Sale

Jewelry always makes a great gift for Mom and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs. You can save on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and bracelet styles. Speaking of bracelets, all bracelets are just $10 during BaubleBar's spring sale, including customizable ones that are perfect for Mother’s Day.

Mother's Day is coming up quickly on May 12, so keep scrolling to shop our favorite BaubleBar sale picks for Mom below. 

 Best BaubleBar Bracelet Deals

East West Initial Pisa Bracelet

East West Initial Pisa Bracelet
Baublebar

East West Initial Pisa Bracelet

Get a bracelet with her or her little one's initial.

$30 $10

Shop Now

Bailey Bracelet

Bailey Bracelet
Baublebar

Bailey Bracelet

These colorful bracelets have a cool links detail.

$30 $10

Shop Now

Bennett Tennis Bracelet

Bennett Tennis Bracelet
BaubleBar

Bennett Tennis Bracelet

We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet. 

$58 $46

Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Earring Deals

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings
BaubleBar

Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings

Add a bit of movement to her ears with the dashing Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings. 

$72 $48

Shop Now

Niata Huggie Hoops

Niata Huggie Hoops
BaubleBar

Niata Huggie Hoops

Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. She can get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones. 

$50 $40

Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Ring Deals

Mini Alidia Ring

Mini Alidia Ring
BaubleBar

Mini Alidia Ring

This celeb-approved jewelry piece features baguette stones settled in a classic eternity band style. Whether you're looking to invest in a clear, elegant color or a more colorful version, the ring can add a luxurious (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any outfit.

$48 $38

Shop Now

Maro Ring Set

Maro Ring Set
BaubleBar

Maro Ring Set

Deck her digits with this modern ring set. Featuring two gold rings, she can wear this pair together, or mix and match with other rings in her collection.

$58 $46

Shop Now

Best BaubleBar Necklace Deals 

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
BaubleBar

Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace

Pair the Bennett Tennis Necklace with the Bennet Tennis Bracelet for a luxe double-whammy.

$148 $118

Shop Now

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace
BaubleBar

Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace

The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a cubic zirconia stone to honor her birth month in style. 

$68 $22

Shop Now

Lane 18K Gold Necklace

Lane 18K Gold Necklace
BaubleBar

Lane 18K Gold Necklace

This subtly glamorous necklace has drop cubic zirconia stones. 

$88 $70

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

