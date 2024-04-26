This is the time to get your gifts at BaubleBar. Save on best-selling jewelry and celeb favorites.
BaubleBar, the affordable jewelry brand worn by celebs like Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson and Julia Roberts, is having one of its biggest sales of the year. Best-selling pieces for special occasions, everyday wear, and everything in between, are now even more budget-friendly thanks to sitewide discounts.
Now through Sunday, May 5, everything on BaubleBar’s site is 20% off. Just in time for Mother's Day, you can save on the perfect accessories that will add a little sparkle to Mom's life.
Jewelry always makes a great gift for Mom and BaubleBar is a favorite for its trendy designs. You can save on everything from statement-making earrings to versatile necklaces and bracelet styles. Speaking of bracelets, all bracelets are just $10 during BaubleBar's spring sale, including customizable ones that are perfect for Mother’s Day.
Mother's Day is coming up quickly on May 12, so keep scrolling to shop our favorite BaubleBar sale picks for Mom below.
Best BaubleBar Bracelet Deals
East West Initial Pisa Bracelet
Get a bracelet with her or her little one's initial.
Bailey Bracelet
These colorful bracelets have a cool links detail.
Bennett Tennis Bracelet
We love the classic look of this tennis bracelet.
Best BaubleBar Earring Deals
Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings
Add a bit of movement to her ears with the dashing Yesenia 18K Gold Earrings.
Niata Huggie Hoops
Huggie earrings, which hug the earlobe as the name implies, are all the rage right now. She can get in on the trend with these gold earrings elevated with luxe Cubic Zirconia stones.
Best BaubleBar Ring Deals
Mini Alidia Ring
This celeb-approved jewelry piece features baguette stones settled in a classic eternity band style. Whether you're looking to invest in a clear, elegant color or a more colorful version, the ring can add a luxurious (yet surprisingly affordable) touch to any outfit.
Maro Ring Set
Deck her digits with this modern ring set. Featuring two gold rings, she can wear this pair together, or mix and match with other rings in her collection.
Best BaubleBar Necklace Deals
Bennett 18K Gold Tennis Necklace
Pair the Bennett Tennis Necklace with the Bennet Tennis Bracelet for a luxe double-whammy.
Teardrop 18K Gold Birthstone Necklace
The 18K Gold Teardrop Birthstone Necklace is crafted with luxe 18K gold plated sterling silver and a cubic zirconia stone to honor her birth month in style.
Lane 18K Gold Necklace
This subtly glamorous necklace has drop cubic zirconia stones.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.