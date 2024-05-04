Score big discounts during the annual two-day sale from this curated list of top-rated finds.
Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is finally here, which means this weekend is the perfect time to revamp your home. Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year when everything and the kitchen sink (literally!) is significantly discounted — we're talking up to 80% off.
With summer fast approaching, you may be shopping for some new outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and more for that perfect BBQ. But there is so much more on sale, including dining tables, kitchen appliances and bedding that you’ve been holding off on until the time was right. The time is now, but hurry — the Way Day sale is only three days and ends on Monday, May 6.
With thousands of items on sale, we scoured the deals to find some of the best and most well-rated finds across every room in your home. Whether shopping for furniture, appliances or decor, scroll through to see 30 of the best picks on deeply discounted items, and as always, add to your cart now before it's gone.
There's a reason people love to shop Wayfair and that is its impeccable selection for every taste and budget. Of course, the sale includes top kitchen and home brands like Joss & Main, the Trisha Yearwood Home Collection, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Keurig and so many more.
Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals
Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair
This mid-century modern looking chair has a kiln-dried wood frame and is upholstered in linen-blend upholstery that's distressed for a vintage feel.
Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp
Reminiscent of high-end retailer styles, this three-LED-bulb lamp is sure to set a stylish mood in a living room or study.
Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.
Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp
Add some retro-style charm to your lighting with this gold-finish metal base and glass shade table lamp from Joss & Main.
Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Ottomans are perfect for an extra seat or putting up your feet but are much more handy when they conceal storage. This one comes in several fabrics including this striking olive velvet.
Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals
Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.
Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.
Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand
This contemporary solid-wood nightstand will work with any decor. It's available in several finishes.
Beachcrest Home Dmitry Two-Drawer End Table with Storage
Choose a pop of color or select a neutral hue with this smart storage solution.
Best Way Day Kitchen Deals
KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion.
Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set. With two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan this nonstick cookware set offers all of the basics for everyday cooking.
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
This Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a K-cup.
Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender
Mom can prepare delicious beverages with this Ninja blender. The blades deliver crushed ice, ideal for frozen drinks and smoothies, while the total crushing pitcher easily handles family-sized portions.
Godinger Silver Art Co. Jax Glass Highball 14 oz
Spruce up your kitchenware with a new set of glasses. This etched highball set is available in several pretty hues.
Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Hello Kitty Automatic Rice Cooker and Warmer
A Hello Kitty design makes this useful rice cooker so cute! But also subtle enough for any kitchen. Reviews say "Love the design, the size!! Works great!!"
Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker
Reviews say this portable ice maker works great and makes cubes in just five minutes!
Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer
This lovely organizer includes 20 jars with sifter caps pre-filled with premium spices marked for easy identification.
The Magic Bullet Blender by Nutribullet
Smoothies, salad dressings, hummus and even your favorite cocktails can be ready in minutes with the classic Magic Bullet blender. The compact size makes storage easy and is perfect when you don't want to use a full-size appliance.
Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
If she could use a stylish and practical wine storage solution, this compact wine showcase stores up to 8 reds, whites, and Champagnes at their ideal temperature.
Best Way Day Decor Deals
Charlton Home Arnott Arch Decorative Wall Mirror
She's looking a lot like the pretty Instagram-famous versions, without the high price tag. Mirrors add light and a sense of space to any room. This one is offered with a gold or black frame in several sizes.
Orren Ellis Square Accent Shelf
Shelving, but make it chic. Available in oak, black, white and espresso.
Thorsen's Greenhouse Live Tradescantia Nanouk Plant
Did you know that you can order live plants from Wayfair, like this pink and green stunner? You can outfit your home with new plants in a click of the mouse. The lighting requirements are listed for each to help you score the best ones for your space.
Best Way Day Outdoor Furniture Deals
Bay Isle Home Dawna Two-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
This outdoor wicker three-piece bistro set includes two patio chairs and a matching table with a tempered glass top. Summer evenings are calling.
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.
Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Arthor Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair (Set of 4)
These cute patio chairs with rattan seats stack up easily for storage.
Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
You don't have to struggle to set up string lights. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV rays during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.
