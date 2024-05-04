Shop
Sales & Deals

Wayfair’s Biggest Sale of 2024 Starts Now — Shop the 30 Best Way Day Deals for Every Room of Your Home

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Way Day 2024
Getty
By Erica Radol
Published: 9:20 AM PDT, May 4, 2024

Score big discounts during the annual two-day sale from this curated list of top-rated finds.

Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is finally here, which means this weekend is the perfect time to revamp your home. Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year when everything and the kitchen sink (literally!) is significantly discounted — we're talking up to 80% off.

With summer fast approaching, you may be shopping for some new outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and more for that perfect BBQ. But there is so much more on sale, including dining tables, kitchen appliances and bedding that you’ve been holding off on until the time was right. The time is now, but hurry — the Way Day sale is only three days and ends on Monday, May 6.

Shop Wayfair's Way Day Sale

With thousands of items on sale, we scoured the deals to find some of the best and most well-rated finds across every room in your home. Whether shopping for furniture, appliances or decor, scroll through to see 30 of the best picks on deeply discounted items, and as always, add to your cart now before it's gone.

There's a reason people love to shop Wayfair and that is its impeccable selection for every taste and budget. Of course, the sale includes top kitchen and home brands like Joss & Main, the Trisha Yearwood Home Collection, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Keurig and so many more.

Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair

Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair

This mid-century modern looking chair has a kiln-dried wood frame and is upholstered in linen-blend upholstery that's distressed for a vintage feel. 

$160 $124

Shop Now

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp

Reminiscent of high-end retailer styles, this three-LED-bulb lamp is sure to set a stylish mood in a living room or study.

$93 $52

Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $264

Shop Now

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp
Wayfair

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp

Add some retro-style charm to your lighting with this gold-finish metal base and glass shade table lamp from Joss & Main. 

$90 $75

Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Ottomans are perfect for an extra seat or putting up your feet but are much more handy when they conceal storage. This one comes in several fabrics including this striking olive velvet.

$154 $140

Shop Now

Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $170

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$689 $290

Shop Now

Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand

Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand
Wayfair

Acacia Solid Wood Nightstand

This contemporary solid-wood nightstand will work with any decor. It's available in several finishes.

$260 $122

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Dmitry Two-Drawer End Table with Storage

Beachcrest Home Dmitry Two-Drawer End Table with Storage
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Dmitry Two-Drawer End Table with Storage

Choose a pop of color or select a neutral hue with this smart storage solution. 

$245 $105

Shop Now

 Best Way Day Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair

KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion.

$330 $240

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece
Wayfair

Rachael Ray Classic Brights Hard Enamel Nonstick Cookware Set, 14-Piece

Kitchen experts and beginners alike will appreciate the essential pieces included in this cookware set. With two saucepans, two frying pans, a stockpot, and a sauté pan this nonstick cookware set offers all of the basics for everyday cooking.

$300 $160

Shop Now

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Wayfair

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker

This Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a K-cup.

$150 $90

Shop Now

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender
Wayfair

Ninja Professional Plus Countertop Blender

Mom can prepare delicious beverages with this Ninja blender. The blades deliver crushed ice, ideal for frozen drinks and smoothies, while the total crushing pitcher easily handles family-sized portions.

$220 $170

Shop Now

Godinger Silver Art Co. Jax Glass Highball 14 oz

Godinger Silver Art Co. Jax Glass Highball 14 oz
Wayfair

Godinger Silver Art Co. Jax Glass Highball 14 oz

Spruce up your kitchenware with a new set of glasses. This etched highball set is available in several pretty hues.

$26 $19

Shop Now

Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Hello Kitty Automatic Rice Cooker and Warmer

Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Hello Kitty Automatic Rice Cooker and Warmer
Wayfair

Zojirushi 5.5 Cup Hello Kitty Automatic Rice Cooker and Warmer

A Hello Kitty design makes this useful rice cooker so cute! But also subtle enough for any kitchen. Reviews say "Love the design, the size!! Works great!!"

$214 $142

Shop Now

Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker

Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker
Wayfair

Antarctic Star Portable Ice Maker

Reviews say this portable ice maker works great and makes cubes in just five minutes!

$150 $70

Shop Now

Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer

Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer
Wayfair

Kamenstein Revolving 20-Jar Countertop Rack Tower Organizer

This lovely organizer includes 20 jars with sifter caps pre-filled with premium spices marked for easy identification.

$60 $34

Shop Now

The Magic Bullet Blender by Nutribullet

The Magic Bullet Blender by Nutribullet
Wayfair

The Magic Bullet Blender by Nutribullet

Smoothies, salad dressings, hummus and even your favorite cocktails can be ready in minutes with the classic Magic Bullet blender. The compact size makes storage easy and is perfect when you don't want to use a full-size appliance.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator
Wayfair

Cuisinart 8 Bottle Reserve Series Single Zone Freestanding Wine Refrigerator

If she could use a stylish and practical wine storage solution, this compact wine showcase stores up to 8 reds, whites, and Champagnes at their ideal temperature.

$370 $200

Shop Now

Best Way Day Decor Deals

Charlton Home Arnott Arch Decorative Wall Mirror

Charlton Home Arnott Arch Decorative Wall Mirror
Wayfair

Charlton Home Arnott Arch Decorative Wall Mirror

She's looking a lot like the pretty Instagram-famous versions, without the high price tag. Mirrors add light and a sense of space to any room. This one is offered with a gold or black frame in several sizes.

$120 $108

Shop Now

Orren Ellis Square Accent Shelf

Orren Ellis Square Accent Shelf
Wayfair

Orren Ellis Square Accent Shelf

Shelving, but make it chic. Available in oak, black, white and espresso.

$49 $24

Shop Now

Thorsen's Greenhouse Live Tradescantia Nanouk Plant

Thorsen's Greenhouse Live Tradescantia Nanouk Plant
Wayfair

Thorsen's Greenhouse Live Tradescantia Nanouk Plant

Did you know that you can order live plants from Wayfair, like this pink and green stunner? You can outfit your home with new plants in a click of the mouse. The lighting requirements are listed for each to help you score the best ones for your space.

$27 $21

Shop Now

Best Way Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

Bay Isle Home Dawna Two-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Bay Isle Home Dawna Two-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Bay Isle Home Dawna Two-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

This outdoor wicker three-piece bistro set includes two patio chairs and a matching table with a tempered glass top. Summer evenings are calling.

$430 $235

Shop Now

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
Wayfair

Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair

These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.

$635 $224

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)

Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.

$1,084 $390

Shop Now

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions

This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.

$310 $240

Shop Now

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
Wayfair

Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions

This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.

$1,227 $380

Shop Now

Arthor Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair (Set of 4)

Arthor Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair (Set of 4)
Wayfair

Arthor Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair (Set of 4)

These cute patio chairs with rattan seats stack up easily for storage.

$216 $144

Shop Now

Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
Wayfair

Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella

You don't have to struggle to set up string lights. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV rays during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.

$95 $87

Shop Now

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair

Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.

$249 $150

Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools to Shop Ahead of Way Day

Sales & Deals

The Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools to Shop Ahead of Way Day

Wayfair's Mother's Day Deals Include the Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Sales & Deals

Wayfair's Mother's Day Deals Include the Best Gifts for Home Cooks

Memorial Day 2024: Get Ready to Shop the Biggest Sales of the Season

Sales & Deals

Memorial Day 2024: Get Ready to Shop the Biggest Sales of the Season

Gordon Ramsay’s Favorite Cookware Is Up to 40% Off for Mother's Day

Sales & Deals

Gordon Ramsay’s Favorite Cookware Is Up to 40% Off for Mother's Day

The Best Celebrity Brands to Shop at Walmart

Best Lists

The Best Celebrity Brands to Shop at Walmart

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Sales & Deals

The 50 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week

Tags:

Latest News