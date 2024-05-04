Wayfair’s annual Way Day sale is finally here, which means this weekend is the perfect time to revamp your home. Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sale event of the year when everything and the kitchen sink (literally!) is significantly discounted — we're talking up to 80% off.

With summer fast approaching, you may be shopping for some new outdoor furniture, umbrellas, and more for that perfect BBQ. But there is so much more on sale, including dining tables, kitchen appliances and bedding that you’ve been holding off on until the time was right. The time is now, but hurry — the Way Day sale is only three days and ends on Monday, May 6.

Shop Wayfair's Way Day Sale

With thousands of items on sale, we scoured the deals to find some of the best and most well-rated finds across every room in your home. Whether shopping for furniture, appliances or decor, scroll through to see 30 of the best picks on deeply discounted items, and as always, add to your cart now before it's gone.

There's a reason people love to shop Wayfair and that is its impeccable selection for every taste and budget. Of course, the sale includes top kitchen and home brands like Joss & Main, the Trisha Yearwood Home Collection, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Keurig and so many more.

Best Way Day Living Room Furniture Deals

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table Wayfair Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials. $420 $264 Shop Now

Best Way Day Bedroom Furniture Deals

Best Way Day Kitchen Deals

Best Way Day Decor Deals

Thorsen's Greenhouse Live Tradescantia Nanouk Plant Wayfair Thorsen's Greenhouse Live Tradescantia Nanouk Plant Did you know that you can order live plants from Wayfair, like this pink and green stunner? You can outfit your home with new plants in a click of the mouse. The lighting requirements are listed for each to help you score the best ones for your space. $27 $21 Shop Now

Best Way Day Outdoor Furniture Deals

Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $249 $150 Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

