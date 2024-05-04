Shop
Way Day 2024: The Best Furniture Deals to Shop at Wayfair This Weekend

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 7:49 AM PDT, May 4, 2024

Here's your chance to upgrade your furniture at Wayfair for less. Shop the best Way Day deals this weekend.

With summer entertaining on the horizon, now's an ideal time to spruce up your space. You're in luck, because the biggest Wayfair sale of the year, Way Day 2024, is here. While it's called Way Day, we all get bonus shopping time, as this sale actually runs through Monday, May 6.

All sorts of home goods are on sale for Way Day, but we think it's an especially good time to save big on furniture, from a new couch to a new bed. During Way Day, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off all things home, plus Doorbuster Deals and 12-hour flash deals on best-selling items along with free shipping on every order.

Shop the Way Day Deals

While you're shopping, don't miss deals on Wayfair's celebrity collections by Kelly Clarkson, Trisha Yearwood, Property Brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott and more.

Ahead, check out the best Way Day furniture deals we've found at Wayfair for every room of the house and even the backyard. Be sure to shop today, because the best deals within this epic sale are sure to go fast.

Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair

Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair
Wayfair

Hertford Upholstered Linen Blend Accent Chair

This midcentury-style chair brings a coastal flair. It's upholstered in a linen blend.

$160 $124

Shop Now

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser
Wayfair

Mercury Row Helmick 6-Drawer Dresser

This dresser's midcentury modern design makes it an instant classic.

$689 $290

Shop Now

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair
Wayfair

Will Arlo Interiors Leather Task Chair

This task chair combines elegance and functionality, making it a great addition to your modern or contemporary office space.

$380 $164

Shop Now

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed
Wayfair

Candler Upholstered Wingback Bed

No more leaning your head back on a hard headboard. This bed with a wingback headboard offers a cozy feel to your space.

$460 $204

Shop Now

Arcola 26.4'' Counter Stool

Arcola 26.4'' Counter Stool
Wayfair

Arcola 26.4'' Counter Stool

This counter stool looks like a far more expensive option. Find it in boucle and faux leather.

$579 $300

Shop Now

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart
Wayfair

Laurel Foundry Amata Wood Kitchen Cart

Looking for more kitchen prep space and storage? This compact rolling cart features two drawers, and a cabinet provides enough storage space for everything from dry ingredients to utensils and appliances.

$430 $226

Shop Now

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table
Wayfair

Union Rustic Pine Solid Wood Trestle Dining Table

Elevate your dining room space for dinner parties and everyday meals with this solid pine dining table.

$725 $290

Shop Now

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional
Wayfair

AllModern 2-Piece Upholstered Sectional

This chic velvet sectional has a midcentury flair.

$2,100 $750

Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed
Wayfair

Bowdoin Upholstered Wingback Platform Bed

Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design.

$650 $170

Shop Now

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table
Wayfair

Wade Logan Alasteir Coffee Table

This white oval-shaped tabletop has plenty of room to display coffee table books or serve snacks when you host get-togethers. The lower shelf is just the spot to store blankets and other living room essentials.

$420 $264

Shop Now

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group
Wayfair

Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group

Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.

$1,084 $390

Shop Now

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set
Wayfair

Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set

One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.

$1,885 $590

Shop Now

Komuda 4-Piece Dining Set

Komuda 4-Piece Dining Set
Wayfair

Komuda 4-Piece Dining Set

Being short on space doesn't have to cramp your style. This cozy set includes a bench you can tuck away until you need the extra seating. 

$285 $190

Shop Now

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman
Wayfair

Kelly Clarkson Home Parker Upholstered Storage Ottoman

This storage ottoman by Kelly Clarkson home is available in six colors, so you're sure to find one that fits your home decor and can hide away any living room clutter in a snap. 

$154 $115

Shop Now

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa
Wayfair

Benitez Twin 76'' Vegan Leather Tufted Back Convertible Sofa

This futon transforms from a sofa to a twin-size bed whenever you need an extra spot to sleep.

$786 $253

Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

