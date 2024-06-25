We'll be dining al fresco thanks to these great yard additions from Pottery Barn.
The sun is shining and temperatures are soaring. That means one thing: It's patio season. So grab a glass of lemonade and celebrate with Pottery Barn. The beloved home brand just launched tons of summer savings on outdoor furniture sets, planters, outdoor dining essentials and more.
You can save up to 60% at Pottery Barn's Summer Sale now. The huge savings event features essential outdoor pieces from the Indio, Pomona, Encinitas, Abbott and more outdoor furniture collections, perfect for creating a cohesive look in your yard or on your balcony. Whether you're looking for weather-resistant dining tables or pool loungers, Pottery Barn has everything you need to elevate your outdoor space this summer.
Below, shop some highlights from Pottery Barn's Summer Sale. This sale ends July 18, so be sure to shop now before your favorite styles sell out.
Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Lay out on this kiln-dried wood chaise. Its cushion is sold separately.
Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table
Circle your friends around this modern table with a sculptural look.
Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Sofa
This three-seat sofa comes in a weathered gray eucalyptus wood. Buy its cushion separately.
Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair
While this lounge chair has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.
Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table
This rugged concrete dining table is durable for years to come.
Indio Eucalyptus Double Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels
Cozy up on this chaise lounge that is easily moved via wooden wheels.
Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional
You're getting a great deal on this sectional. It has three pieces that you can move around.
Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table
Featuring a metal base with a concrete white finish, this coffee table delivers a crisp and modern look.
Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)
Crafted from hand-finished wood and rope, this set of two chairs brings a coastal vibe to your backyard.