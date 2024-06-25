Shop
Pottery Barn Summer Sale: Save Up to 60% on Patio Furniture for the Season

Pottery Barn Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 3:16 PM PDT, June 25, 2024

We'll be dining al fresco thanks to these great yard additions from Pottery Barn.

The sun is shining and temperatures are soaring. That means one thing: It's patio season. So grab a glass of lemonade and celebrate with Pottery Barn. The beloved home brand just launched tons of summer savings on outdoor furniture sets, planters, outdoor dining essentials and more.

You can save up to 60% at Pottery Barn's Summer Sale now. The huge savings event features essential outdoor pieces from the Indio, Pomona, Encinitas, Abbott and more outdoor furniture collections, perfect for creating a cohesive look in your yard or on your balcony. Whether you're looking for weather-resistant dining tables or pool loungers, Pottery Barn has everything you need to elevate your outdoor space this summer.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

Below, shop some highlights from Pottery Barn's Summer Sale. This sale ends July 18, so be sure to shop now before your favorite styles sell out. 

Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus Single Outdoor Chaise Lounge

Lay out on this kiln-dried wood chaise. Its cushion is sold separately. 

$999 $899

Shop Now

Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table

Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn

Pomona Concrete Round Outdoor Dining Table

Circle your friends around this modern table with a sculptural look.

$1,999 $1,599

Shop Now

Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Sofa

Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Sofa
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus Outdoor Sofa

This three-seat sofa comes in a weathered gray eucalyptus wood. Buy its cushion separately.

$1,199 $839

Shop Now

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair
Pottery Barn

Torrey Wicker Square Arm Swivel Outdoor Lounge Chair

While this lounge chair has the look and feel of real wicker, it's made from a rain, heat and cold-resistant material.

$1,499 $1,199

Shop Now

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table
Pottery Barn

Abbott Concrete & Acacia Chunky Leg Outdoor Dining Table

This rugged concrete dining table is durable for years to come.

$2,699 $2,199

Shop Now

Indio Eucalyptus Double Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels

Indio Eucalyptus Double Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus Double Outdoor Chaise Lounge with Wheels

Cozy up on this chaise lounge that is easily moved via wooden wheels.

$1,399 $979

Shop Now

Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional

Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional
Pottery Barn

Indio Eucalyptus 3-Piece U-Shaped Double Chaise Outdoor Sectional

You're getting a great deal on this sectional. It has three pieces that you can move around.

$2,897 $1,450

Shop Now

Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table

Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table
Pottery Barn

Malibu Metal & Concrete Wide Outdoor Coffee Table

Featuring a metal base with a concrete white finish, this coffee table delivers a crisp and modern look.

$999 $799

Shop Now

Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)
Pottery Barn

Indio Coastal Mahogany Rope Stackable Outdoor Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Crafted from hand-finished wood and rope, this set of two chairs brings a coastal vibe to your backyard.

$998 $898

Shop Now

