The sun is shining and temperatures are soaring. That means one thing: It's patio season. So grab a glass of lemonade and celebrate with Pottery Barn. The beloved home brand just launched tons of summer savings on outdoor furniture sets, planters, outdoor dining essentials and more.

You can save up to 60% at Pottery Barn's Summer Sale now. The huge savings event features essential outdoor pieces from the Indio, Pomona, Encinitas, Abbott and more outdoor furniture collections, perfect for creating a cohesive look in your yard or on your balcony. Whether you're looking for weather-resistant dining tables or pool loungers, Pottery Barn has everything you need to elevate your outdoor space this summer.

Shop the Pottery Barn Sale

Below, shop some highlights from Pottery Barn's Summer Sale. This sale ends July 18, so be sure to shop now before your favorite styles sell out.

Sign Up for More Great Deals! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up