Wayfair's Way Day Sale is back with tons of deals on bedding and mattresses. Getting a restful night's sleep can be a struggle that's only made worse if you don't have a comfortable bed set up. While you've been busy updating your patio with some fresh outdoor furniture this season, it's time you give your bedroom a spring makeover as well. Wayfair's annual Way Day 2022 sale is happening now with tons of top-rated bedroom mainstays up to 70% off. Through tomorrow only, you can save hundreds on the best bedding, mattresses and other nighttime essentials from brands like Tempur-Pedic, Casper, Serta, and more at Wayfair.

Way Day Bedding Deals

You won't see deals like this on Wayfair until Black Friday. Not only that, but shipping is also free during Way Day.

Regardless of your bedtime routine, Wayfair has deals on comfy memory foam mattresses, microfiber sheet sets, pillows, and breathable cotton quilts. Since there are so many major discounts at one of the biggest home sales of the year, we've found the best Way Day mattresses and bedding deals to shop at Wayfair.

The Best Way Day 2022 Bedding Deals

Wayfair Basics Fleece Blanket Wayfair Wayfair Basics Fleece Blanket Everyone needs a fleece blanket for those times when you want to cozy up on your bed or couch without getting under your comforter. $35 $23 Buy Now

The Best Way Day 2022 Mattress Deals

Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Firm Mattress Wayfair Tempur-Cloud Prima 10" Medium Firm Mattress Sink into a cushiony sleep with the extra-plush layers of the Tempur-Cloud Prima Mattress. It is a medium-soft mattress that offers softness paired with adaptive support and pressure relief. When you buy this mattress from Wayfair, you get a $300 gift card. $1,599 $1,299 WITH GIFT CARD Buy Now

