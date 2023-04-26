Way Day 2023 is happening now and there’s no better time to update your home than Wayfair's biggest sale of the year. The two-day event kicks off today, Wednesday, April 26, and runs through midnight tomorrow, Thursday, April 27. All signs point to Wayfair offering the best deals and discounts of 2023 so far — even better than last year's Black Friday deals. If past Way Day sales have shown us anything it's that the good pieces tend to go quickly. That's why we're shopping Way Day deals on furniture, mattresses, rugs and more right now, and you should too!

Shop Way Day Deals

Timed ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair's Way Day 2023 is an ideal time to score amazing home shopping deals. If you’ve been waiting to splurge on the new couch you’ve had your eye on for a bit, now’s your chance. But with so many great discounts, it can be tough to wade through the sale to find what you need. That's where we come in! You can get started on the best Way Day deals we've found so far and take advantage savings upwards of 50% off.

Folding Adirondack Chair Wayfair Folding Adirondack Chair Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch. $174 $130 Shop Now

Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Wayfair Bowdoin Upholstered Bed Available in burnt orange, turquoise, yellow, and light and dark grey, this linen-upholstered bed frame is extra cushy with a padded headboard and no-box-spring-needed design. $350 $227 Shop Now

Mistana Kendall Rug Wayfair Mistana Kendall Rug Set a fresh foundation for your deck or outdoor dining area with this area rug. This rug has a non-slip and stain-resistant backing, so it's perfect for daily use. $279 $137 Shop Now

What is Way Day?

Wayfair hosts their huge Way Day sale once a year and savvy shoppers know that Way Day — perhaps even more than Black Friday — has become the most popular Wayfair sales event to cash in on. The deals for 2023 are expected to be better than ever before, with discounts of up to 80% off across multiple categories including bedroom furniture, dining furniture, rugs, office furniture, kitchen appliances and even outdoor furniture. You'll also get free shipping on everything at this year's event.

Similar to Amazon's Prime Day, Wayfair often drops limited-time flash deals and brings tons of huge discounts across the site. You do not need a promo code or membership to shop Wayfair's "better-than-Black-Friday-deals" on an unrivaled selection of lamps, sleeper sofas, sectionals, coffee tables, accent chairs and many more home items to refresh every room in the house.

When is Way Day 2023?

Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event kicks off today, Wednesday, April 26 at 12 a.m. ET, and runs through the end of Thursday, April 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The company has a bunch of deals that you can shop right now.

Be sure to check back here on April 26 to stay on top of all the best Wayfair Way Day 2023 deals. Ahead, check out our ultimate guide for finding exactly what you want for a steal during Way Day.

We spend one-third of our lives in bed. Make it look good.

It's always a good idea to be prepared for out-of-towners that turn into overnight guests.

Grab your statement sofa for less.

There's no better time than the start of spring to update your outdoor space.

These classic chairs work best in pairs, so it's a good thing these discounts are so good.

While you're at it, upgrade your entire mattress thanks to these discounts.

Home is where the heart is, but also where you let your style shine.

Optimize your home office seating.

They might live under your feet, but they truly bring a room together.

