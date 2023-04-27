15 Best Deals on Hot Tubs and Outdoor Pools During the Way Day Sale: Save Up to $3,000 on a Backyard Spa
Soaking up the rays while floating around a pool or relaxing your strained muscles in a hot tub are two wonderful feelings that are typically reserved for vacations or high-end spas—unless you happen to have a pool or hot tub in your own backyard.
If you've been trying to justify the price of these water features for your own home, Wayfair's Way Day Sale is finally giving you the push you've needed to buy a backyard above-ground pool or soothing hot tub of your very own. The Way Day 2023 Sale is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year where they're slashing prices across the site including costs on coveted hot tubs and pools. These deals are so incredible that you can save up to 60% on certain pools and even score savings of over $3,000 on some of the most luxurious jacuzzis — and don't wait, because today, April 27, is the last day to take advantage of these tremendous savings.
With options for small spaces or sprawling backyards, along with a wide range of prices depending on your budget, Wayfair's Way Day Sale has what you need. Below, we've found the most incredible deals on hot tubs and pools to ensure you cash in on these savings before the Way Day Sale ends.
Best Way Day Hot Tub Deals
Seat up to six people in this hot tub with jets and a waterfall feature. With LED lights and sleek wood paneling, this hot tub looks good, but it's also better for you thanks to Ozonator which uses fewer chemicals to clean the water.
With 29 different jets, you can target different muscle groups when relaxing in this hot tub, including your feet. It also has really handy cup holders to sip your favorite beverage while you unwind.
Ergonomic seats and 46 jets will melt away all your muscle tension upon dipping into this hot tub.
With cup holders, jets and nine different color settings, this tub gives you just about everything you'd want in a jacuzzi.
One of the larger hot tubs available during this sale, the Lifesmart Spas hot tub can fit seven people comfortably. It also looks elegant with the wood trim.
If you don't need all the bells and whistles, this more affordable option from Lifesmart Spa may be for you. The energy efficient hot tub will also be better for your electric bill.
The triangle-shape of this spa will nestle into corners and takes up a smaller footprint for those tight on space.
This hot tub feature four captains seats with added lumbar support and has jets that can target specific muscle groups making it a great choice for those with a tight, achy back.
Best Way Day Pool Deals
Swim or lounge in this 14-foot round pool. Get ready to throw a pool party, because it can fit up to six or seven people.
Splash around in this Intex pool that's available in a grey or blue and a variety of sizes. The size linked is currently 70% off during Way Day.
A big family will get a lot of use out of this large above ground pool that can comfortable hold 12 to 13 people. It also comes with a filter and pool cleaning equipment to keep the pool in tip top shape all summer and beyond.
With this above ground pool, you'll not only have a pool for the adults, but you'll also get one for the kiddos (or a water-loving dog). This pool is a smaller size, while it can fit 2 to 3 people, it's more to sit down and cool off in rather than swimming.
Simple to put up, this puncture resistant pool comes with a filtration system and ladder. Best of all, it's discounted by over 60% right now.
The wicker-print pattern on this above ground pool will look great on any patio or backyard. Made with a sturdy metal you can confidently swim around this pool, or just float around on your favorite inflatable raft.
Kids will love swimming in the large above ground pool that has windows built-in the sides allowing them to look out at their surroundings.
