Soaking up the rays while floating around a pool or relaxing your strained muscles in a hot tub are two wonderful feelings that are typically reserved for vacations or high-end spas—unless you happen to have a pool or hot tub in your own backyard.

If you've been trying to justify the price of these water features for your own home, Wayfair's Way Day Sale is finally giving you the push you've needed to buy a backyard above-ground pool or soothing hot tub of your very own. The Way Day 2023 Sale is one of Wayfair's biggest sales of the year where they're slashing prices across the site including costs on coveted hot tubs and pools. These deals are so incredible that you can save up to 60% on certain pools and even score savings of over $3,000 on some of the most luxurious jacuzzis — and don't wait, because today, April 27, is the last day to take advantage of these tremendous savings.

Shop the Way Day Sale

With options for small spaces or sprawling backyards, along with a wide range of prices depending on your budget, Wayfair's Way Day Sale has what you need. Below, we've found the most incredible deals on hot tubs and pools to ensure you cash in on these savings before the Way Day Sale ends.

Best Way Day Hot Tub Deals

Best Way Day Pool Deals

JLeisure 2-Piece Steel Frame Pool Set Wayfair JLeisure 2-Piece Steel Frame Pool Set With this above ground pool, you'll not only have a pool for the adults, but you'll also get one for the kiddos (or a water-loving dog). This pool is a smaller size, while it can fit 2 to 3 people, it's more to sit down and cool off in rather than swimming. $270 $134 Shop Now

