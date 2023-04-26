Shopping

The 18 Best Kitchen Deals During Wayfair's Way Day Sale: Save up to 65% on Kitchen Appliances, Decor and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Way Day 2023: Best Kitchen Appliances, Cooking Tools and Kitchen Decor
Wayfair

Is your cutting board well beyond its prime? Is your blender making a new and unusual noise after years of use? Perhaps you continue using a scratched-up pan that's seen better days? There's something about kitchen tools and accessories that has us using them until they're falling apart, but there's a better way. 

Wayfair is hosting its incredible Way Day Sale running today April 26 until tomorrow April 27 where they are offering amazing discounts on everything you need in your kitchen.

Shop Way Day Kitchen Deals

Wayfair is here with their giant Way Day sale to help you replace all of those overused, hand-me-down kitchen tools and appliances thanks to deep discounts on blenders, cutlery, tableware, air fryers and more. This is also your sign to finally get that KitchenAid mixer you've been wanting for $90 off. There's also tons of kitchen decor discounted to create a space that truly feels like your own. We've been searching all their kitchen markdowns and there are some truly incredible finds, some you may even want to consider for a Mother's Day gift if you have yet to shop for one.

Below we've rounded up the best deals in kitchen appliances, kitchen decor and kitchen tools, all of which may inspire you to spend more time in the kitchen.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals 

Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker
Wayfair
Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve 1.5-Qt. Ice Cream Maker

Summer is officially ice cream season and you can eat it every day with this soft serve ice cream maker from Cuisinart. Over 65% off right now, this machine will deliver ice cream to your bowl in under 20 minutes. 

$240$80
KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Classic Series KitchenAid 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
Wayfair
KitchenAid Classic Series 10 Speed 4.5 Qt. Stand Mixer

The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion. Save $90 at checkout with code SAVE90

$330$240
WITH CODE SAVE90
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Wayfair
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender

Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.

$450$290
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker
Wayfair
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker

Not only is it more convenient to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home, it's also better for the environment, cutting down on single-use cans of seltzer. The seltzer you make with your SodaStream will taste just as good as what you'd buy at the store. 

$100$70
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Compact Air Fryer Toaster Oven

The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $122 off right now.

$235$113
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Wayfair
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button. 

$100$84
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Wayfair
Cuisinart Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press

Make the best sandwiches with this panini press that doubles as an indoor grill to cook up your brats or burgers without all the extra smoke. 

$185$100
R.W.FLAME 28 Bottle and 88 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler
R.W.FLAME 28 Bottle and 88 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler
Wayfair
R.W.FLAME 28 Bottle and 88 Can Freestanding Beverage Cooler

The coolest kitchens have a dedicated fridge for their drinks, whether it be wine, beer or soda. Right now you can get this beverage fridge for 23% off.

$480$370

Best Kitchen Tool Deals 

Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Wayfair
Gotham Steel Original Copper 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Get all the pots and pans you could need, plus some matching baking pans with this 20-piece set. With over 3,300 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, you can see why this one is a best seller. 

$400$180
Zevro Triple Canister Cereal Dispenser
Zevro Triple Canister Cereal Dispenser
Wayfair
Zevro Triple Canister Cereal Dispenser

Store your cereal in style with this trio of dispensers. 

$67$26
Yatoshi Knife Block Set
Yatoshi Knife Block Set
Wayfair
Yatoshi Knife Block Set

Slice and dice with the best of them when you upgrade your knives to this styllsh block from Yatoshi Knvies.

$250$117
Smith & Clark Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Smith & Clark Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Wayfair
Smith & Clark Round Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Make stews, bake casseroles, braises meat and so much more with this enameled cast iron dutch oven. You can grab this dutch oven in five different colors.

$37$31
Rebrilliant Motsinger Cutlery/Knife Drawer Organizer
Rebrilliant Motsinger Cutlery/Knife Drawer Organizer
Wayfair
Rebrilliant Motsinger Cutlery/Knife Drawer Organizer

Keep everything in your drawers in the right spot with this sleek bamboo organizer. 

$40$19

Best Kitchen Decor Deals 

Latitude Run Clodette Anti-Fatigue Mat
Latitude Run Clodette Anti-Fatigue Mat
Wayfair
Latitude Run Clodette Anti-Fatigue Mat

If you're often in the kitchen, this plush mat can be a lifesaver on your ankles and feet. Making cooking after a long day that much easier. 

$39$25
Fiesta Citrus Printed Velour Kitchen Towel 3-Pack
Fiesta Citrus Printed Velour Kitchen Towel 3-Pack
Wayfair
Fiesta Citrus Printed Velour Kitchen Towel 3-Pack

Brighten up your kitchen with these adorable citrus-inspired towels.

$27$18
Ebern Designs 'I Don't Need an Inspirational Quote' Wall Décor
Ebern Designs 'I Don't Need an Inspirational Quote' Wall Décor
Wayfair
Ebern Designs 'I Don't Need an Inspirational Quote' Wall Décor

This art is great for those who must have a cup (or two) of coffee before starting their day. The canvas reads: "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee."

$21$12
Everly Quinn 3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Everly Quinn 3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set
Wayfair
Everly Quinn 3-Piece Kitchen Canister Set

Your flour, sugar and any other dry goods will look great in these beautiful canisters. 

$50$39
Lauren Ralph Lauren Roman Plaid Kitchen Towel and Mini Oven Mitt
Lauren Ralph Lauren Roman Plaid Kitchen Towel and Mini Oven Mitt
Wayfair
Lauren Ralph Lauren Roman Plaid Kitchen Towel and Mini Oven Mitt

You'll have the most fashionable kitchen in town with this towel and oven mitt set from Lauren Ralph Lauren.

$40$30

