The 18 Best Kitchen Deals During Wayfair's Way Day Sale: Save up to 65% on Kitchen Appliances, Decor and More
Is your cutting board well beyond its prime? Is your blender making a new and unusual noise after years of use? Perhaps you continue using a scratched-up pan that's seen better days? There's something about kitchen tools and accessories that has us using them until they're falling apart, but there's a better way.
Wayfair is hosting its incredible Way Day Sale running today April 26 until tomorrow April 27 where they are offering amazing discounts on everything you need in your kitchen.
Wayfair is here with their giant Way Day sale to help you replace all of those overused, hand-me-down kitchen tools and appliances thanks to deep discounts on blenders, cutlery, tableware, air fryers and more. This is also your sign to finally get that KitchenAid mixer you've been wanting for $90 off. There's also tons of kitchen decor discounted to create a space that truly feels like your own. We've been searching all their kitchen markdowns and there are some truly incredible finds, some you may even want to consider for a Mother's Day gift if you have yet to shop for one.
Below we've rounded up the best deals in kitchen appliances, kitchen decor and kitchen tools, all of which may inspire you to spend more time in the kitchen.
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
Summer is officially ice cream season and you can eat it every day with this soft serve ice cream maker from Cuisinart. Over 65% off right now, this machine will deliver ice cream to your bowl in under 20 minutes.
The durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last and has the capacity for every occasion. Save $90 at checkout with code SAVE90.
Vitamix is known for being the best of the best when it comes to blenders, and Wayfair has the prestigious brand on sale during Way Day.
Not only is it more convenient to make sparkling water in the comfort of your own home, it's also better for the environment, cutting down on single-use cans of seltzer. The seltzer you make with your SodaStream will taste just as good as what you'd buy at the store.
The compact design of this air fryer toaster oven takes up even less space on the countertop and it's $122 off right now.
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
Make the best sandwiches with this panini press that doubles as an indoor grill to cook up your brats or burgers without all the extra smoke.
The coolest kitchens have a dedicated fridge for their drinks, whether it be wine, beer or soda. Right now you can get this beverage fridge for 23% off.
Best Kitchen Tool Deals
Get all the pots and pans you could need, plus some matching baking pans with this 20-piece set. With over 3,300 reviews and a 4.7 out of 5 star rating, you can see why this one is a best seller.
Store your cereal in style with this trio of dispensers.
Slice and dice with the best of them when you upgrade your knives to this styllsh block from Yatoshi Knvies.
Make stews, bake casseroles, braises meat and so much more with this enameled cast iron dutch oven. You can grab this dutch oven in five different colors.
Keep everything in your drawers in the right spot with this sleek bamboo organizer.
Best Kitchen Decor Deals
If you're often in the kitchen, this plush mat can be a lifesaver on your ankles and feet. Making cooking after a long day that much easier.
Brighten up your kitchen with these adorable citrus-inspired towels.
This art is great for those who must have a cup (or two) of coffee before starting their day. The canvas reads: "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need coffee."
Your flour, sugar and any other dry goods will look great in these beautiful canisters.
You'll have the most fashionable kitchen in town with this towel and oven mitt set from Lauren Ralph Lauren.
