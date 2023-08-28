The Amazon Labor Day sale is bringing tons of incredible deals on home goods that will elevate any space. Right now over at Amazon, you can score Labor Day deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Le Creuset cookware to Dyson air purifiers, these Labor Day appliance and kitchenware deals will help refresh your home for less.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered. During the Labor Day sales, the retailer is offering deep discounts on everything you need to refresh your home this season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more. With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now.

To help save your thumbs from scrolling the almost endless deals, we've rounded up everything worth worth shopping below. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials during Amazon's Labor Day Sale event.

Best Amazon Labor Day Kitchen Deals

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $25 Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $34 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Furniture Deals

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $170 $113 Shop Now

Best Amazon Labor Day Home Deals

Bedsure Duvet Cover Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles. $43 $30 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $80 $56 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase A smooth silk pillowcase is better for your hair and skin because there is less friction while you sleep. Test it out yourself with these colorful silk pillowcases. $14 $11 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to smooth out a formal dress. $39 $25 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $349 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don't stop here!

