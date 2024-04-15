If you've been meaning to upgrade your desktop setup, there's a huge sale on Samsung monitors at Amazon right now. From large, curved displays for taking in your favorite movies and video games to more practical office-appropriate screens perfect for writing up reports or checking your email, some of Samsung's most popular models are up to 45% off for a limited time.

Shop Samsung Monitor Deals

From bigger displays to 4K resolutions and speedy refresh rates, Samsung monitors are packed with top-of-the-line features that normally don't come cheap. Whether you need a new screen with crisp text and crystal clarity for everyday use or an immersive display with vibrant colors and a fast response time, we've found massive discounts that make these Samsung monitors a lot more budget-friendly.

For an unrivaled visual experience, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved gaming monitor is now 39% off. With the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, Dual QHD resolution and the fastest 240Hz refresh rate among 4K gaming monitors, the world's first 49" OLED monitor is truly mesmerizing. Fast-action and complex game scenes are stable and stutter-free for your competitive edge.

Below, check out the best Samsung monitor deals available at Amazon today – and be sure to grab your favorite before it's gone.

Best Samsung Monitor Deals

Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65TC Curved Monitor Amazon Samsung 34" ViewFinity S65TC Curved Monitor This curved display offers an ultrawide view with a 21:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 for a clear, flawless set of colors that feel true to life. With a 100Hz refresh rate and stutter-free performance, it's a great option for regular use and gaming, too. Plus, its built-in speakers offer crisp sound as well as help conserve desk space. $800 $450 Shop Now

Samsung 27" Viewfinity Monitor Amazon Samsung 27" Viewfinity Monitor This monitor is simple in scope yet perfect for just about any use case. It's slim and minimalistic but still offers 4K UHD high resolution and HDR for brilliant colors. Plus, it offers Eye Saver mode to help those peepers stay as healthy as possible – whether you're sitting all day working or browsing ETonline.com for more deals. $420 $370 Shop Now

Samsung 25" Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor Amazon Samsung 25" Odyssey G4 Gaming Monitor Another excellent choice for gaming, this display also boasts a 240Hz refresh rate for lag-free gameplay and a 1ms response time for a major reduction in blur. Its ultrawide view means seeing a little more in your favorite games and being able to multitask more with additional screen real estate. $350 $250 Shop Now

Samsung 22" S33A Monitor Amazon Samsung 22" S33A Monitor This monitor is a vivid and crystal clear essential addition to any PC setup. It offers a 3000:1 contrast ratio for deeper, pure dark colors and shining bright colors. It's meant to lessen eye strain as well as blue light, making it a great choice for workers with long schedules. $165 $90 Shop Now

Samsung 49" S95UA Ultrawide Monitor Amazon Samsung 49" S95UA Ultrawide Monitor Bring home one of the biggest and brightest monitors Samsung offers, thanks to its dual QHD resolution for realistic images and 32:9 super ultra-wide display. Its 1800R curvature means your eyes suffer less fatigue, and its QLED tech means brighter, truer colors no matter what you use this display for. You're certainly getting what you pay for with this monitor. $1,200 $1,060 Shop Now

Samsung 27" T35F Monitor Amazon Samsung 27" T35F Monitor Perfect for casual users and work-from-home employees, this borderless IPS panel serves up vivid colors with its LED lighting and 75Hz refresh rate. It offers a fluid picture for media, including gaming, and settles in seamlessly with additional displays for a multi-monitor setup. $120 $100 Shop Now

