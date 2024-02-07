The 96th Academy Awards are around the corner. The Oscars ceremony, to be hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Since we are more than a month ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, there's plenty of time to catch up on the nominated films you may have missed or re-watch your favorites at home before the Oscars.

This year's top contenders include Oppenheimer —which landed a leading 13 nominations — Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Holdovers. Barbenheimer madness is back, as Barbie and Oppenheimer are both nominated for Best Picture.

If you missed your opportunity to see some of the nominees this year, we've rounded up how to watch all of the 2024 Oscar-nominated films. Plus, find out where to catch the ceremony when it airs on ABC in March.

How to Watch The 96th Academy Awards

The 2024 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. The Oscars will also be available to stream live on Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch the 2024 Oscar-Nominated Movies

Watching all the Best Picture nominees ahead of the Academy Awards makes the awards show even more exciting. Once you see these movies, you'll have stakes in who wins and who loses, plus you'll develop solid arguments for who you feel is snubbed.

Decide who you think deserves a golden Oscar statuette by watching the nominees below.

Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture

Barbie Warner Bros. Studios Barbie “Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved.” Pop the popcorn and celebrate with a Barbie movie night when you stream this film on Max. Starting at $10/Month Watch Now

The Holdovers Miramax The Holdovers When a grumpy teacher (Paul Giamatti) is forced to stay at his prep school for the holidays along with the cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) to watch over a troubled teen (Dominic Sessa), all their lives are changed forever. The Holdovers is available to stream on Peacock. Starting at $6/month Watch Now

Maestro Netflix Maestro Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper, focuses on the music icon Leonard Bernstein's work and relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (played by Carey Mulligan). The film streams exclusively on Netflix. Plans starting at $7/month Watch Now

Past Lives A24 Past Lives Childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) are separated when Nora's family leaves South Korea. Twenty years later, they reunite and confront their feelings for one another. The film is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime. $12/month Watch Now

The Zone of Interest A24 The Zone of Interest Set during the Holocaust, The Zone of Interest tells the story of an Auschwitz officer (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller) who are trying to make a life for themselves in a house next to the camp. While currently the movie is only showing in theaters, the story is based on a book available at Amazon. Ticket Prices Vary Purchase Now

ET, CBS, SHOWTIME and Paramount+ are subsidiaries of Paramount.

Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Rustin Netflix Rustin Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in the Netflix original film Rustin. Rustin was a political activist who changed the course of the Civil Rights movement. Plans starting at $7/month Watch Now

Other Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role include Bradley Cooper in Maestro, Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction.

Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Nyad Netflix Nyad Annette Bening received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Nyad, a true story about a woman who swam from Cuba to Florida at age 60. The film streams exclusively on Netflix. Plans starting at $7/month Watch Now

Other Nominees for Actress in a Leading Role include Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan in Maestro and Emma Stone in Poor Things.

Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Animated Feature Film

Elemental Disney+ Elemental Fire, earth, air and land live together in Elemental City. When two different elements work together, they realize they have more in common than they first thought. The Pixar movie is now streaming on Disney+. Starting at $8/Month Watch Now

Nimona Netflix Nimona Nimona is set in a futuristic, medieval world where a pair of unlikely friends must work together to find the truth. This animated film is now streaming on Netflix. Plans starting at $7/month Watch Now

Robot Dreams Arcadia Motion Pictures Robot Dreams Robot Dreams shares the adventures of Robot and Dog who are friends in 1980s New York City. While the film is not currently in theaters or on streaming in the United States, the graphic novel that the story is based on is available on Amazon. $15 $12 Shop Now

Other Oscar Nominees to Watch on Streaming

El Conde Netflix El Conde Netflix's El Conde, about a vampire who is ready to die once and for all after 250 years of being undead, is nominated in the Achievement in Cinematography category. Plans starting at $7/month Watch Now

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Lucasfilms Ltd. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Struggling with the idea the world has outgrown him, Indiana Jones is on the verge of retirement in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is nominated for Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score). When a powerful artifact may fall into the wrong hands, it's time for one last quest. Stream the film now on Disney+. Starting at $8/month Watch on Disney+

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.

RELATED CONTENT: