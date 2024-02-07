The 96th Academy Awards air on March 10. Here's how to watch all the contenders before the big night.
The 96th Academy Awards are around the corner. The Oscars ceremony, to be hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Since we are more than a month ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, there's plenty of time to catch up on the nominated films you may have missed or re-watch your favorites at home before the Oscars.
This year's top contenders include Oppenheimer —which landed a leading 13 nominations — Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon, American Fiction and The Holdovers. Barbenheimer madness is back, as Barbie and Oppenheimer are both nominated for Best Picture.
If you missed your opportunity to see some of the nominees this year, we've rounded up how to watch all of the 2024 Oscar-nominated films. Plus, find out where to catch the ceremony when it airs on ABC in March.
How to Watch The 96th Academy Awards
The 2024 Academy Awards will air live on ABC. The Oscars will also be available to stream live on Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV.
How to Watch the 2024 Oscar-Nominated Movies
Watching all the Best Picture nominees ahead of the Academy Awards makes the awards show even more exciting. Once you see these movies, you'll have stakes in who wins and who loses, plus you'll develop solid arguments for who you feel is snubbed.
Decide who you think deserves a golden Oscar statuette by watching the nominees below.
Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Picture
American Fiction
You still might be able to secure a theater ticket for American Fiction, Cord Jefferson's directorial debut. To watch the film online, you can buy it on Amazon or Apple TV+.
Anatomy of a Fall
Anatomy of a Fall centers around Sandra (Sandra Hüller) and the death of her husband (Samuel Theis) as police try to determine whether the true cause of his death was suicide or murder, and their main suspect is Sandra herself. The movie is available to rent and buy on Prime Video or Apple TV+.
Barbie
“Thanks to Barbie, all problems of feminism have been solved.” Pop the popcorn and celebrate with a Barbie movie night when you stream this film on Max.
The Holdovers
When a grumpy teacher (Paul Giamatti) is forced to stay at his prep school for the holidays along with the cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) to watch over a troubled teen (Dominic Sessa), all their lives are changed forever. The Holdovers is available to stream on Peacock.
Killers of the Flower Moon
Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese, chronicles the relationships and betrayal of the Osage Indian murders in the 1920s and stars big names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. The film is now streaming on Apple TV+.
Maestro
Maestro, starring Bradley Cooper, focuses on the music icon Leonard Bernstein's work and relationship with actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (played by Carey Mulligan). The film streams exclusively on Netflix.
Oppenheimer
Starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr., this film explores the creation of the nuclear bomb and has some serious talent with performances that will keep you on the edge of your seat. On February 16 the film will start streaming on Peacock, but for now, you can rent it with Prime Video or Apple TV+.
Past Lives
Childhood friends Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) are separated when Nora's family leaves South Korea. Twenty years later, they reunite and confront their feelings for one another. The film is now streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.
Poor Things
Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things tells the story of a woman (Stone) who is brought back to life by a brilliant scientist (Dafoe). But as her story unfolds, the scientist's efforts don't seem so benevolent. Currently, the only way to view the film is in theaters. The film is based on a book of the same name that's available on Amazon.
The Zone of Interest
Set during the Holocaust, The Zone of Interest tells the story of an Auschwitz officer (Christian Friedel) and his wife (Sandra Hüller) who are trying to make a life for themselves in a house next to the camp. While currently the movie is only showing in theaters, the story is based on a book available at Amazon.
Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Rustin
Colman Domingo is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Bayard Rustin in the Netflix original film Rustin. Rustin was a political activist who changed the course of the Civil Rights movement.
Other Nominees for Actor in a Leading Role include Bradley Cooper in Maestro, Paul Giamatti in The Holdovers, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer and Jeffrey Wright in American Fiction.
Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Nyad
Annette Bening received a nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Nyad, a true story about a woman who swam from Cuba to Florida at age 60. The film streams exclusively on Netflix.
Other Nominees for Actress in a Leading Role include Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon, Sandra Hüller in Anatomy of a Fall, Carey Mulligan in Maestro and Emma Stone in Poor Things.
Where to Watch the 2024 Oscar Nominees for Best Animated Feature Film
The Boy and the Heron
A boy ventures into a new world shared by the living and dead in Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron. The film is still showing in select theaters, but customers can now pre-order the movie on Apple TV+.
Elemental
Fire, earth, air and land live together in Elemental City. When two different elements work together, they realize they have more in common than they first thought. The Pixar movie is now streaming on Disney+.
Nimona
Nimona is set in a futuristic, medieval world where a pair of unlikely friends must work together to find the truth. This animated film is now streaming on Netflix.
Robot Dreams
Robot Dreams shares the adventures of Robot and Dog who are friends in 1980s New York City. While the film is not currently in theaters or on streaming in the United States, the graphic novel that the story is based on is available on Amazon.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy are back in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which is currently streaming on Netflix.
Other Oscar Nominees to Watch on Streaming
The Color Purple (2023)
The Color Purple starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks (who secured a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) can now be streamed on-demand on Prime Video or Apple TV+. Watch it online with hours of special features for $20.
El Conde
Netflix's El Conde, about a vampire who is ready to die once and for all after 250 years of being undead, is nominated in the Achievement in Cinematography category.
Napoleon
Napoleon details the life of the French emperor Napoleon, played by Joaquin Phoenix. The film is available to rent on Amazon or Apple TV+ and is nominated for Achievement in Costume Design.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Struggling with the idea the world has outgrown him, Indiana Jones is on the verge of retirement in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which is nominated for Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score). When a powerful artifact may fall into the wrong hands, it's time for one last quest. Stream the film now on Disney+.
The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 10 starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.
