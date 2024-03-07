Critics were buzzing when Poor Things, starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, premiered in theaters. The unusual story was refreshing and audiences raved about the thought-provoking plotline and incredible performances.

When Victoria (Stone) dies tragically, a brilliant scientist (Willem Dafoe) replaces her brain with the brain of a child. The resurrected woman, Betlla Baxter (Stone), quickly becomes more intelligent. But — as you can imagine — growing up as a child in an adult body comes with its challenges, especially when she begins to have a sexual awakening.

So far, the only way viewers have been able to watch Poor Things is in theaters on the big screen or by purchasing the film. The critically acclaimed film has finally dropped to streaming so you can watch it on your television screen at no extra cost (outside of your monthly membership fee). As of today, March 7, Poor Things will be available to stream on Hulu.

Poor Things earned an impressive 11 Oscar nominations this year, following in second place right behind Oppenheimer which earned 13 nominations. One of these was a Best Actress nomination for Stone's performance.

Before filming, Stone had some nerves about taking on this complex character, as she exclusively told ET. "I definitely didn't have reservations," Stone told ET. "If anything, I just had fear of not living up to how great this character is. She doesn't follow. She's never been taught by society what to be -- what she's supposed to be as a woman."

"She feels so happy to be alive, which is a great reminder -- we're not here for long," she continued. "And she really takes it all in and drinks up everything, even the hard things. It's all part of the human experience, it's all fascinating to her so I think that’s the most inspiring thing that I try to remember, as much as I possibly can."

Below is everything you need to know about watching Stone's Poor Things performance at home.

Where is Poor Things streaming?

Poor Things is a Searchlight Pictures film, so it streams on Hulu. Poor Things dropped to Hulu on March 7. Hulu streaming plans start at $7.99 per month and will giver members access to other great Searchlight Pictures movies including, All of Us Strangers, Next Goal Wins, Theater Camp, The Banshees of Inisherin, Juno, Napoleon Dynamite, (500) Day of Summer and many more.

How to rent or buy Poor Things online:

Poor Things was first available online on February 27 for customers interested in purchasing the film. While not available to rent, Prime Video still has the movie available to buy on-demand. Right now, the digital copy of Poor Things on Prime Video has been discounted from $20 to $13.

What is Poor Things based on?

Poor Things is a book-to-screen adaptation of Alasdair Gray's novel by the same name. The award-winning book hit shelves in 1992 and is currently available to purchase and discounted by 20% on Amazon.

What Oscar nominations did Poor Things receive?

Poor Things received 11 Oscar nominations, which included Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for Emma Stone, Best Supporting Actor for Mark Ruffalo, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Film Editing.

Watch the Poor Things official trailer:

