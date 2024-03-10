Emma Stone Tearfully Accepts Best Actress Oscar With Ripped Dress

Emma Stone is now a two-time Academy Award winner. The 35-year-old actress accepted her second Oscar on Sunday at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.

Stone's performance as Bella Baxter in the critically acclaimed Poor Things has already earned her a Golden Globe, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Award. On her way to the stage, Stone grew emotional and mouthed that she ripped her dress. Once onstage, Stone joked that the dress ripped during Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance.

After composing herself, Stone then gave a rare shout out to her daughter, Louise Jean, whom she welcomed with husband Dave McCary in March 2021.

"I know I have to wrap up but I really just want to thank my family, my mom, my brother, Spencer, my dad, my husband, Dave, I love you so much," Stone said. "And most importantly my daughter, whose gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl."

Poor Things is Stone's third collaboration with director Yorgos Lanthimos, following her Oscar-nominated role in 2018's The Favourite and the 2022 short film Bleat. The dark comedy follows Bella Baxter, a young Victorian woman who is brought back to life by an eccentric doctor, Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Reanimated without understanding the gender-based constraints of her time, Bella escapes on the arm of a sleazy lawyer, Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), before embarking on her own journey to find adventure and liberation.

The acclaimed star previously told ET that the creative process of making Poor Things was "heaven," even if the film was "a long time coming."

Getty

Getty

"We worked on it for years before we started filming," she recalled. "Yorgos told me about it right after we made The Favourite, and then it was, like, four years later we started filming it. So it was so much conversation... And then to actually be in it and those sets, those costumes, everything -- it was mind-blowing."

"[Bella is] a creature of her own making," Stone said of the eccentric character. "I think she's so inspiring to me just because she has such a hunger for life and experiences."

"She feels so happy to be alive, which is a great reminder -- we're not here for long," she continued. "And she really takes it all in and drinks up everything, even the hard things. It's all part of the human experience, it's all fascinating to her so I think that's the most inspiring thing that I try to remember, as much as I possibly can."

Stone also serves as a producer on the film, and is thus also nominated in tonight's Best Picture category.

However, according to her, the real reward was another creatively fulfilling collaboration with a visionary director like Lanthimos.

"I just love this film so deeply," she raved. "I'm just so proud of him [and] what he was able to achieve with this. It was really, really incredible what he did. So, that's the coolest thing to me."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

