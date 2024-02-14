Sales & Deals

Save Up to 35% on Dell Laptops and Gaming Monitors During the Amazon Presidents' Day Sale

Dell
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:56 PM PST, February 14, 2024

Shop the best Presidents' Day deals on some of Dell's latest laptops and monitors at Amazon.

Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale has kicked off with excellent discounts on everything from cleaning appliances to headphones and portable power stations. If you've been hoping to get your hands on a new laptop, Amazon is hosting Dell Deal Days with discounts on popular Dell laptops, desktop computers and monitors. 

Right now, you can save up to 35% on award-winning laptops and monitors for work, school and gaming

There are currently great deals on Dells' Inspiron lineup that's specifically made for students and business. Not only do they offer a good balance of features and performance for their price, but these Dell laptops can handle various workloads from typing up documents to graphic design and even playing video games.

The new Dell Inspiron 15 for $525 is an especially noteworthy Presidents' Day laptop deal thanks to its 13th gen Core i5 chipset, Windows 11 and built-in FHD webcam that keeps you looking your best. Ahead, shop the best Dell laptop and gaming monitor deals available on Amazon now. 

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop
Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop

The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time.

$650 $525

Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop
Amazon

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop

Immerse yourself in surround sound audio on the Inspiron 16-inch laptop. From music to movies and shows, hear your content as it was meant to be heard with Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

$800 $650

Shop Now

Dell Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop

Dell Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop
Amazon

Dell Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop

Save $600 on Dell's latest AlienFX masterpiece. The vivid stadium shape lighting, iconic Alienware head logo, optional multi-touch AlienFX precision touchpad and keyboard ensure anyone within eyesight won't be able to look away.

$3,000 $2,400

Shop Now

Dell Alienware AW3423DW Curved Gaming Monitor

Dell Alienware AW3423DW Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon

Dell Alienware AW3423DW Curved Gaming Monitor

Get nearly 20% off the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and experience ultra-low latency gameplay. Featuring infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400, the monitor displays remarkably vivid colors with visuals bursting to life.

$1,100 $887

Shop Now

Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor

Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor
Amazon

Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor

Get deeper in the game thanks to the 27" Fast IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and 3-side ultra thin bezels. With graphics so sharp and details so lifelike, it's easy to lose yourself in the game for hours on end.

$300 $207

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

