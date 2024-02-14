Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale has kicked off with excellent discounts on everything from cleaning appliances to headphones and portable power stations. If you've been hoping to get your hands on a new laptop, Amazon is hosting Dell Deal Days with discounts on popular Dell laptops, desktop computers and monitors.

Right now, you can save up to 35% on award-winning laptops and monitors for work, school and gaming.

There are currently great deals on Dells' Inspiron lineup that's specifically made for students and business. Not only do they offer a good balance of features and performance for their price, but these Dell laptops can handle various workloads from typing up documents to graphic design and even playing video games.

The new Dell Inspiron 15 for $525 is an especially noteworthy Presidents' Day laptop deal thanks to its 13th gen Core i5 chipset, Windows 11 and built-in FHD webcam that keeps you looking your best. Ahead, shop the best Dell laptop and gaming monitor deals available on Amazon now.

Best Dell Laptop Deals at Amazon

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop Amazon Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time. $650 $525 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop Immerse yourself in surround sound audio on the Inspiron 16-inch laptop. From music to movies and shows, hear your content as it was meant to be heard with Dolby Atmos spatial audio. $800 $650 Shop Now

Best Dell Gaming Monitor Deals at Amazon

Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor Amazon Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor Get deeper in the game thanks to the 27" Fast IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and 3-side ultra thin bezels. With graphics so sharp and details so lifelike, it's easy to lose yourself in the game for hours on end. $300 $207 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

