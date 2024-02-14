Shop the best Presidents' Day deals on some of Dell's latest laptops and monitors at Amazon.
Amazon’s Presidents’ Day sale has kicked off with excellent discounts on everything from cleaning appliances to headphones and portable power stations. If you've been hoping to get your hands on a new laptop, Amazon is hosting Dell Deal Days with discounts on popular Dell laptops, desktop computers and monitors.
Right now, you can save up to 35% on award-winning laptops and monitors for work, school and gaming.
There are currently great deals on Dells' Inspiron lineup that's specifically made for students and business. Not only do they offer a good balance of features and performance for their price, but these Dell laptops can handle various workloads from typing up documents to graphic design and even playing video games.
The new Dell Inspiron 15 for $525 is an especially noteworthy Presidents' Day laptop deal thanks to its 13th gen Core i5 chipset, Windows 11 and built-in FHD webcam that keeps you looking your best. Ahead, shop the best Dell laptop and gaming monitor deals available on Amazon now.
Best Dell Laptop Deals at Amazon
Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop
The Inspiron 15 is as stylish on the outside as it is efficient on the inside. Built with up to 13th Gen Intel processors, you can finish your to-do list in no time.
Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Laptop
Immerse yourself in surround sound audio on the Inspiron 16-inch laptop. From music to movies and shows, hear your content as it was meant to be heard with Dolby Atmos spatial audio.
Dell Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop
Save $600 on Dell's latest AlienFX masterpiece. The vivid stadium shape lighting, iconic Alienware head logo, optional multi-touch AlienFX precision touchpad and keyboard ensure anyone within eyesight won't be able to look away.
Best Dell Gaming Monitor Deals at Amazon
Dell Alienware AW3423DW Curved Gaming Monitor
Get nearly 20% off the world's first QD-OLED gaming monitor and experience ultra-low latency gameplay. Featuring infinite contrast ratio and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400, the monitor displays remarkably vivid colors with visuals bursting to life.
Dell G2724D Gaming Monitor
Get deeper in the game thanks to the 27" Fast IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution and 3-side ultra thin bezels. With graphics so sharp and details so lifelike, it's easy to lose yourself in the game for hours on end.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
