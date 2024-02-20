Presidents Day weekend may be over, but the tech deals certainly aren’t. The Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale is still live with huge deals on laptops and desktop PCs. Right now, you can save up to 70% on Lenovo bestsellers, including IdeaPads, ThinkPads, Legion and Yoga models. Whether you need a gaming laptop or an affordable Chromebook, the Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale has you covered.

Lenovo's Presidents' Day 2024 sale is filled with doorbuster deals on trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 are a serious productivity enhancer. Now on sale for over $2,000 off, this laptop lets you seamlessly go from typing on the keyboard to sketching, signing documents, or taking notes on screen with the rechargeable pen.

If you are aiming to level up your gaming experience, Lenovo is one of the leading manufacturers when it comes to the best gaming laptops. Lenovo Legion computers are gaming powerhouses designed with top-tier specs and processing power to handle the latest and best video games out there.

With numerous laptops for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals that are still available to shop from Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale today.

ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14") Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14") The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity. It also has a number of display options, ranging from a gorgeous 2.8K OLED with Dolby Vision panel to lower resolution choices that offer touchscreens, PrivacyGuard, and various color gamuts. $2,529 $1,163 Shop Now

IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD) Built for lightness and thinness, you can take this ultra slim laptop with you everywhere you go. Available in Arctic Grey and Abyss Blue, this sturdy build stands up to harsh drops with military-grade durability for extreme travel conditions. $650 $435 Shop Now

