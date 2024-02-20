Shop Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale to save up to 70% on the brand's top-rated laptops right now.
Presidents Day weekend may be over, but the tech deals certainly aren’t. The Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale is still live with huge deals on laptops and desktop PCs. Right now, you can save up to 70% on Lenovo bestsellers, including IdeaPads, ThinkPads, Legion and Yoga models. Whether you need a gaming laptop or an affordable Chromebook, the Lenovo Presidents' Day Sale has you covered.
Lenovo's Presidents' Day 2024 sale is filled with doorbuster deals on trusted laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 are a serious productivity enhancer. Now on sale for over $2,000 off, this laptop lets you seamlessly go from typing on the keyboard to sketching, signing documents, or taking notes on screen with the rechargeable pen.
If you are aiming to level up your gaming experience, Lenovo is one of the leading manufacturers when it comes to the best gaming laptops. Lenovo Legion computers are gaming powerhouses designed with top-tier specs and processing power to handle the latest and best video games out there.
With numerous laptops for work, college or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals that are still available to shop from Lenovo's Presidents' Day sale today.
Best Lenovo Presidents' Day Deals
ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 Intel (14")
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity. It also has a number of display options, ranging from a gorgeous 2.8K OLED with Dolby Vision panel to lower resolution choices that offer touchscreens, PrivacyGuard, and various color gamuts.
IdeaPad Slim 5 (16” AMD)
The brilliant FHD WUXGA touchscreen display gives you vibrant color and contrast. Plus, a pair of Dolby Audio user-facing speakers deliver impressive sound quality for pure entertainment bliss.
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 Intel (14”)
Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 2-in-1 laptop quickly switches between laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. No matter where your work takes you, we’ve got a way to accommodate your style and help get things done, faster.
IdeaPad Slim 3 (15″ AMD)
Built for lightness and thinness, you can take this ultra slim laptop with you everywhere you go. Available in Arctic Grey and Abyss Blue, this sturdy build stands up to harsh drops with military-grade durability for extreme travel conditions.
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 Intel (14”)
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 laptop features stunning displays that meet your workday needs, including Eyesafe certification to reduce eye fatigue. With the quality of video calls this amazing, you may never want to commute to an office again.
Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 Intel (16″) with RTX 4090
Play over 100 high-quality games with your new PC and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass-including EA Play. Intel's latest hybrid architecture, paired with industry-leading features, delivers the ultimate gaming experience.
ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 Intel (16")
The ThinkPad T16 Gen 2 laptop boasts high performance and blazing-fast memory, storage, and connectivity, so it will zip through even your most demanding tasks. The 16″ display features low blue light to help prevent eye strain.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT: