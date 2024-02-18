This weekend's Presidents' Day sales are some of the best, especially when it comes to finding impressive deals on splurge-worthy items like mattresses. We spend a third of our lives in bed, so now's the perfect opportunity to make it as comfortable as possible.

If you're looking to give your bedroom a well-deserved upgrade ahead of spring, Saatva is offering hundreds of dollars off its best-selling mattresses. The Saatva Presidents’ Day sale features some of the deepest discounts on everything from mattresses to mattress toppers and bed frames.

Shop the Saatva Presidents' Day Sale

The premium brand offers quality, direct-to-consumer mattresses that are not only handcrafted, but also offers custom firmness options to make getting a great night's rest a breeze. Now's your chance to save up to $600 on any Saatva mattress, plus get an extra $100 off an Adjustable Base Plus or bed frame with your mattress purchase.

Designed to relieve problematic pressure points, Saatva's luxury mattresses are made with a high-density foam for maximum comfort. You don't see this type of quality from just any mattress out there. Choose from Plush Soft for the most pressure relief, Luxury Firm if you prioritize support, and Firm for extra firm bed lovers or heavier back and stomach sleepers.

For luxury, durability and comfort all wrapped into one, shop the best Presidents' Day mattress deals from Saatva below.

Best Saatva Presidents' Day Mattress Deals of 2024

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress This best-selling and award-winning mattress is Saatva's most popular hybrid innerspring. Available in three firmness levels for every sleep position and style, the mattress' plush Euro pillow top cradles you in cushioned comfort to relieve pressure points for more nights of restorative sleep. $1,995 $1,695 Shop Now

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress Saatva Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress With 50 firmness settings on both sides and cooling comfort layers, this is one of the most precise adjustable mattresses out there. You also get all the luxurious comfort and pressure-relieving support Saatva is known for. $4,495 $4,095 Shop Now

Saatva HD Mattress Saatva Saatva HD Mattress Described as the best mattress for heavy people, the Saatva HD hybrid innerspring mattress is specifically engineered to comfortably support people weighing up to 500 pounds in every sleep position. $3,295 $2,945 Shop Now

Saatva Rx Saatva Saatva Rx With its Unique Therapeutic Support Core, the Saatva Rx is specially designed to give maximum support and pressure relief that can help alleviate discomfort associated with serious and chronic back & joint conditions like sciatica, arthritis, herniated disc, and scoliosis. $3,295 $3,045 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

