Presidents' Day 2024 is closing in fast, which means this weekend is the time to score massive discounts on home essentials. If you've been considering upgrading your kitchen or laundry room ahead of spring, you can leave your woes behind and invest in top-rated appliances that are majorly on sale.

Aside from furniture, appliances are always the biggest purchases you make for your home, but they don't necessarily have to break the bank. The Samsung Presidents' Day Sale is overflowing with huge savings on everything from refrigerators and ranges to dishwashers and laundry sets.

Shop the Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with these savings on appliances from Samsung.

No matter which of your appliances has seen better days, the Samsung Presidents' Day deals will help you save both your money and sanity this month. Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine that's seen better days, snag a new robot vacuum or going for a full kitchen remodel, we've rounded up all of the best Presidents' Day appliance deals available from Samsung today.

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of all the best Presidents' Day washer and dryer deals at Samsung below.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 Shop Now

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Refrigerator Deals

Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung Ranges

Get up to $650 off Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen. You can shop all the range deals on Samsung's site and check out our top three picks below.

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals

Save up to $200 on Samsung's line of powerful robot vacuums and cordless stick vacuums. With superior reach, excellent cleaning ability, long battery life, and the ability to self-empty into a freestanding dock, the Bespoke Jet tackles all floor types flawlessly.

Best Samsung Presidents' Day Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save hundreds on Samsung's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.

Best Presidents' Day Deals on Samsung Microwaves

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

