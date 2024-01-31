Major deals on must-have appliances are headed your way this Presidents' Day. The holiday, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, is the perfect time to upgrade your home with that new fridge or washer you’ve had your eye on. Every year on the third Monday of February, you can expect a cavalcade of slick deals from your favorite stores on home goods from vacuums to microwaves and everything in between.

But you don't have to wait until then to save some serious cash. You can upgrade your home and collection of supplies and appliances today with a newer, more powerful microwave or serve up quick eats with a high-capacity air fryer right now. With super savings from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon, you can bring home affordable appliances before Presidents’ Day ever rolls around.

Below, find some of our favorite early Presidents' Day deals you can shop right now. Snag a bigger, better fridge with plenty of space to stock weeks’ worth of groceries. Wash a week’s worth of laundry from the whole family with a bigger washer that you can control via an app. Whatever you decide to buy, do it quickly, because these pre-Presidents’ Day deals won’t be available for long.



Best Presidents' Day Refrigerator Deals

Best Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum Walmart Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air. $420 $289 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own as it tidies up based on your personalized cleaning schedules. Its 3-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging. $275 $210 Shop Now

Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro Walmart Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro This cordless stick vacuum comes with automatic Detect functionality that can seek out hidden dirt in your home, as well as boosted suction power in tight spaces with up to double the suction. It can also recalibrate based on the floor type you're vacuuming for a better overall clean. $449.99 $349 Shop Now

Shark NV360 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Shark NV360 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner Deep clean your home with this upright vacuum's powerful suction that can handle both carpeting and bare floors. It has a detachable pod you can lift away to make hoovering up hard-to-reach areas a much more efficient process, as well as a pet hair pickup attachment so your home can get cleaner in general. $220 $160 Shop Now

Best Misc. Presidents' Day Appliance Deals

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven Best Buy Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven Serve up tasty meals with this toaster and air fry oven that serves up 10x the power of a regular convection oven. Whether you want to make some crunchy fries or an entire dinner for the family, this high-capacity cooker has your back with a variety of options to change up for whatever you're in the mood to make. $330 $250 Shop Now

GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Best Buy GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker Whether you're looking to smoke a turkey for the holidays or just craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is your best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package. $999 $699 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

