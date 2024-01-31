Upgrade your home with a range of new appliances with presidential-level discounts ahead of the upcoming holiday weekend.
Major deals on must-have appliances are headed your way this Presidents' Day. The holiday, which falls on Feb. 19 this year, is the perfect time to upgrade your home with that new fridge or washer you’ve had your eye on. Every year on the third Monday of February, you can expect a cavalcade of slick deals from your favorite stores on home goods from vacuums to microwaves and everything in between.
But you don't have to wait until then to save some serious cash. You can upgrade your home and collection of supplies and appliances today with a newer, more powerful microwave or serve up quick eats with a high-capacity air fryer right now. With super savings from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Amazon, you can bring home affordable appliances before Presidents’ Day ever rolls around.
Below, find some of our favorite early Presidents' Day deals you can shop right now. Snag a bigger, better fridge with plenty of space to stock weeks’ worth of groceries. Wash a week’s worth of laundry from the whole family with a bigger washer that you can control via an app. Whatever you decide to buy, do it quickly, because these pre-Presidents’ Day deals won’t be available for long.
Best Presidents' Day Refrigerator Deals
Samsung 28 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Large Capacity
This sleek fridge has 28 cu. ft. of capacity to fit 10% more groceries compared to the previous model, with a sleek exterior, EZ-Open handle, and fingerprint-resistant finish. It also makes ice, so you never have to deal with a lukewarm soda.
Whirlpool 24.6 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator
This 24.6 cu. ft. fridge has all the space you need to keep the whole family fed, with three adjustable shelves for you to create a custom configuration. It also has an in-door can caddy to organize cans and bottles.
Whirlpool 18.2 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
This classic-looking fridge may be smaller than some of its smarter brethren, but it's a budget-priced top-freezer model with electronic temperature controls and frameless glass shelves that work fantastically for most families. Plus, there's an optional ice maker attachment.
Samsung 32 cu. ft. 3-Door French Door Smart Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
This hulking refrigerator has a 32 cu. ft. capacity and a dual icemaker to make sure the ice is flowing whenever you need it. It has flexible slide-in shelving and all-around cooling to keep everything nice and cooled from one corner to the next.
Best Presidents' Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.
Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity AI Front Load Washer and Electric Dryer
Wash and dry every load of laundry in this massive set in just an hour to cut down on time spent washing and folding. The AI Smart Dial makes setting up each cycle effortless, and each wash is eco-friendly and energy-efficient. Plus, both washer and dryer come in three different finishes to match your decor.
LG 7.4 Cu. Ft. Stackable Smart Electric Dryer
This 7.4 cu. ft. dryer can dry clothing in fewer cycles to help cut down your electric bill. Its TurboSteam technology helps cut down on wrinkled clothes with odors in five garments in just 10 minutes between washes, and when you have time for a full one, AI can help give you a better clean.
LG 4.5 Cu. Ft. High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer
For anyone who doesn't have room for side-by-side units, this stackable front load washer is efficient and small-space-friendly, though it doesn't skimp on special features like TurboWash technology for a complete clean in under 30 minutes and app-controlled options.
Best Presidents' Day Vacuum Deals
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
This lightweight cordless vacuum offers powerful suction without a way to trip you up while you clean. It comes with a detangling motorbar to tackle pet and human hair as well as whole-machine filtration that cuts down on pet allergies and dust for cleaner air.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Let this robot vacuum handle tidying up all on its own as it tidies up based on your personalized cleaning schedules. Its 3-stage cleaning system lifts dirt and debris from both hard floors and carpet so you don't have to, with a 90-minute runtime to cut down on charging.
Shark Cordless Vacuum Detect Pro
This cordless stick vacuum comes with automatic Detect functionality that can seek out hidden dirt in your home, as well as boosted suction power in tight spaces with up to double the suction. It can also recalibrate based on the floor type you're vacuuming for a better overall clean.
Shark NV360 Navigator Deluxe Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Deep clean your home with this upright vacuum's powerful suction that can handle both carpeting and bare floors. It has a detachable pod you can lift away to make hoovering up hard-to-reach areas a much more efficient process, as well as a pet hair pickup attachment so your home can get cleaner in general.
Best Misc. Presidents' Day Appliance Deals
LG NeoChef 1.5 Cu. Ft. Countertop Microwave
Replace your old microwave with this powerful new unit that looks svelte and elegant while packing serious power, with LG Smart Inverter that evens out cooking blasts for a more even temperature that gets every meal nice and warm without cold areas.
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven
Serve up tasty meals with this toaster and air fry oven that serves up 10x the power of a regular convection oven. Whether you want to make some crunchy fries or an entire dinner for the family, this high-capacity cooker has your back with a variety of options to change up for whatever you're in the mood to make.
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker
Whether you're looking to smoke a turkey for the holidays or just craving that delicious, unique taste a smoker can provide, this in-home option is your best bet to bring the taste of the outdoors inside in a super-convenient package.
