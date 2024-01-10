The 20 Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home for 2024

A brand new year offers the perfect excuse for a home refresh. If you've been considering upgrading your kitchen or laundry room in 2024, now’s the time to leave your woes behind and invest in great new appliances — especially when they are majorly on sale.

Investing in new appliances can be pricey, but it doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank. Right now, Samsung is slashing prices on home appliances with deep discounts on refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and laundry sets. No matter which of your appliances has seen better days, these Samsung deals will help you save both your money and sanity.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with these savings on appliances from Samsung.

Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine that's seen better days or going for a full kitchen remodel, we've rounded up all of Samsung's best appliance deals that are available now.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,598 Electric Dryer Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator Get $2,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style. $4,999 $3,499 Shop Now

Best Deals on Samsung Ranges

Get up to $640 off Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen. You can shop all the range deals on Samsung's site and check out our top three picks below.

Best Samsung Microwave Deals

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save hundreds on Samsung's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

