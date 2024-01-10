Sales & Deals

The 20 Best Samsung Appliance Deals to Upgrade Your Home for 2024

Samsung Kitchen
Samsung
Save hundreds on Samsung's top-rated appliances for your kitchen and laundry room now.

A brand new year offers the perfect excuse for a home refresh. If you've been considering upgrading your kitchen or laundry room in 2024, now’s the time to leave your woes behind and invest in great new appliances — especially when they are majorly on sale.

Investing in new appliances can be pricey, but it doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank. Right now, Samsung is slashing prices on home appliances with deep discounts on refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and laundry sets. No matter which of your appliances has seen better days, these Samsung deals will help you save both your money and sanity.

Shop Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung's innovative appliances are known to last, but they don't just work well — their impressive features can actually make your life easier, too. With cutting-edge features like energy-efficiency and even AI capabilities, skimping on quality is not an option with these savings on appliances from Samsung. 

Whether you're hoping to simply replace an old machine that's seen better days or going for a full kitchen remodel, we've rounded up all of Samsung's best appliance deals that are available now.

Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,400 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Take advantage of all the best washer and dryer deals at Samsung below.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $2,598

Electric Dryer

Shop Now

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung

5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,239 $849

Shop Now

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash
Samsung

6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.

$2,039 $1,299

Shop Now

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry
Samsung

7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry

Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.

$2,062 $1,299

Electric

Shop Now

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. 

$1,589 $1,098

Shop Now

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung

Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

$1,734 $1,198

Shop Now

Best Samsung Refrigerator Deals

Samsung’s selection of refrigerators is vast, as the company sells a range of styles including French door, side-by-side, and bottom-freezer models. With various high-tech, Wi-Fi-enabled smart fridges that have abundant space for groceries, these refrigerators on sale would make an excellent addition to your kitchen.

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,199 $2,999

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Get $2,000 off the all new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub. The Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than 2x larger than current models. With customizable door panels, choose from eleven colors and two finishes to create a space that fits your style.

$4,999 $3,499

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Save $2,015 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.

$5,014 $3,499

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,357 $1,799

Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
Samsung

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,814 $1,899

Shop Now

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. 

$4,199 $2,699

Shop Now

Best Deals on Samsung Ranges

Get up to $640 off Samsung smart ranges with kitchen stove designs featuring built-in WiFi connectivity and powerful heating technology to deliver a supreme cooking experience to your kitchen. You can shop all the range deals on Samsung's site and check out our top three picks below. 

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. 

$1,799 $1,099

Shop Now

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart Slide-in Electric Range 6.3 cu. ft. with Smart Dial & Air Fry

No need to store a separate Air Fry appliance anymore. Air Fry mode is built into this range with no preheating needed. There is also a fan with a heated element that circulates hot air in the oven for perfect baking and roasting.

$2,449 $1,699

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Electric Range

Get to high heat quickly for searing meat or boiling water, or turn down to a simmer to make your favorite sauces. This range has 5 heating elements, including 2 dual ring elements, so you can cook with small and large sized pots and pans.

$1,481 $849

Shop Now

Best Samsung Microwave Deals

1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry

1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry
Samsung

1.7 cu ft. Smart Over-the-Range Microwave with Convection & Slim Fry

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses slim-fry technology which can make food crispy in the microwave.

$679 $499

Shop Now

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Samsung

2.1 cu. ft. Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

A ventilation system for over-the-oven use efficiently removes odors making the Samsung microwave perfect to place over your stove. It also uses sensor cooking which automatically adjusts your time for the perfect heat every time. 

$419 $279

Shop Now

30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel

30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel
Samsung

30" Smart Microwave Combination Wall Oven in Black Stainless Steel

A sleek oven with a microwave built-in on top, provides you one spot for all your cooking needs. For a limited time you can save $1,250 on this convenient duo. 

$3,649 $2,699

Shop Now

Best Samsung Dishwasher Deals

Enjoy effortless cleanup for years to come and save hundreds on Samsung's energy-efficient smart dishwashers.

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry
Samsung

Bespoke Smart 42dBA Dishwasher with StormWash+ and Smart Dry

Clean the dirtiest dishes quickly and most efficiently without pre-rinsing using the StormWash+ system. The Smart Dry with AutoRelease Door system circulates warm air to deliver 2.5x better drying performance without damaging plastic ware.

$1,299 $799

Shop Now

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
Samsung

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.

$899 $809

Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

