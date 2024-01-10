Laundry can be less of a drag with Samsung's best-selling washer and dryer set on sale right now.
Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TV and newest Galaxy smartphones, Samsung makes extremely smart home appliances too — like its line of high-efficiency front load washers and dryers that save you loads of time when doing laundry.
This week, Samsung is offering $1,400 off its best-selling Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer bundle. Samsung's new Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash lets you wash two separate loads at the same time or independently with two washers in the same unit. Snag the best New Year's deal on Samsung's washer and dryer set so you can have better laundry days for years to come.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $1,400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Unlike the more conventional laundry machines, Samsung's top-rated washer and dryer set is one of the tech brand's most popular appliances and our readers' favorite for good reason. Equipped with AI technology to recommend the best cleaning cycles, these Samsung laundry machines provide a special antimicrobial CleanGuard protection treatment.
You can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry. The washer and dryer pairing also boasts WiFi connectivity and Smart Dial controls for added convenience. Samsung's SmartThings App lets you remotely start or stop your washer and dryer, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.
While Samsung's laundry set bundle is a particularly great deal for those looking to elevate their major appliances (friendly reminder: now $1,400 off, for a limited time), shoppers can also purchase the washer and dryer separately — and save more than $700 on each.
7.5 cu. ft. Smart Dial Electric Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry
Combining a conventional large capacity dryer with a delicate dryer in one unit allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently, keeping all your clothing in great condition.
6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash
With two individually controlled washers in one, you can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings, and options to keep all your clothing and fabric types clean and in great condition.
The savings at Samsung don't stop there though. Upgrade your home for 2024 with more of the best deals on washers and dryers from Samsung below.
Best Samsung Washer and Dryer Deals
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
Front Load Washer with Vibration Reduction Technology+
The large 4.5 cubic foot drum means you can wash more items in a single load. Samsung's innovative VRT Plus technology reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing every time.
Samsung Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer and Smart Steam Sanitize+ Electric Dryer
Clean stained or soiled clothes in a breeze with the Smart Top Load Super Speed Wash Washer — which features a built-in Active WaterJet for more convenient pretreatment. The dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps to eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Pet Care Dry and Steam Sanitize+
Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.
Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Samsung's brushed black Electric Dryer boasts 10 preset drying cycles.
RELATED CONTENT: