The Best Kitchen Cookware and Appliance Deals on Amazon To Shop Now

By Sydney Sweetwood‍
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Amazon has cooked up some incredible cookware and kitchen appliance deals and now is the perfect time to score these deals. If you've been looking to upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can still shop Prime Day-level sales and spruce up your kitchen this summer. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook — no matter your cooking level — Amazon has something for you.

Right now, you can save big on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, toasters, coffee makers, pots and pans, hand mixers, blenders, stainless steel air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, Mueller, and Calphalon. 

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on cookware and kitchen appliances now. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best deals going on now on home decor, rugs, and more

Best Amazon Cookware Deals

Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 71% off. 

$450$129
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3
Amazon
KitchenAid Classic Mixing Bowls, Set of 3

If you've been in the market for new mixing bowls, now is the perfect time to upgrade to the KitchenAid mixing bowl set. 

$33$23
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
SMIRLY Cheese Board and Knife Set

Everyone loves an aesthetically pleasing cheese board. With this SMIRLY set, you can design a unique spread for any festivity. 

$70$57 WITH COUPON
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set
Amazon
Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set

The Nordic Ware 3 piece set includes a quarter sheet, a jelly roll, and a half sheet for all of your baking needs.

$52$36
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Mueller Ultra Kettle
Amazon
Mueller Ultra Kettle

This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime.

$50$25
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Amazon
Pilita Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Cook all of your meat to the right temperature with this Pilita thermometer. 

$20$15
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale
Amazon
GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale

If you love cooking and baking, this is a necessity for your kitchen. Measure food for better cooking and portioning with this digital scale. 

$25$16

Best Amazon Appliance Deals

Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer

Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.

$90$70
Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer
Amazon
Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer

For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds.

$50$31 WITH COUPON
KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster
Amazon
KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster

Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking.

$80$60
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. 

$40$30
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
Amazon
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

This 7-in-1 Instant Pot is a simple and fast way to make dinner after a long day. Plus, the pressure cook setting helps you make meals in a fraction of the time.

$120$98
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$140
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker
Amazon
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker

If you've been wanting to try out a crockpot, this manual slow cooker is easy to use and your meals will be ready in no time.  

$50$40
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Realcook Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill
Amazon
Realcook 17 Inch Charcoal BBQ Smoker Grill

The Realcook smoker is perfect for your next summer BBQ. It features a great cooking space so you have room to smoke different sizes and shapes of meat.

$150$100
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon
Bonsenkitchen Immersion Hand Blender

This multi-purpose hand blender is great for blending smoothies, soups, and other soft foods. Plus, it comes with a chopper bowl, measuring cup, and egg whisk. 

$38$29
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
Oster Belgian Waffle Maker

What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out. 

$30$20

