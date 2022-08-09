Amazon has cooked up some incredible cookware and kitchen appliance deals and now is the perfect time to score these deals. If you've been looking to upgrade any worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can still shop Prime Day-level sales and spruce up your kitchen this summer. Whether you're a pro in the kitchen or an aspiring home cook — no matter your cooking level — Amazon has something for you.

Right now, you can save big on select kitchen appliances like pressure cookers, toasters, coffee makers, pots and pans, hand mixers, blenders, stainless steel air fryers and more must-have kitchen appliances. Amazon's deals include kitchen items from top brands KitchenAid, Cuisinart, Keurig, Mueller, and Calphalon.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on cookware and kitchen appliances now. And if you're looking for more ways to improve your home, check out the best deals going on now on home decor, rugs, and more.

Best Amazon Cookware Deals

Mueller Ultra Kettle Amazon Mueller Ultra Kettle This electric kettle is made with high quality glass and a long lasting lid to last you a lifetime. $50 $25 Buy Now

Best Amazon Appliance Deals

Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer Amazon Lord Eagle Electric Hand Mixer For those who love baking, this electric hand mixer is the perfect addition to your kitchen. The powerful mixer features a 400-Watt motor and allows you to choose from 5 different speeds. $50 $31 WITH COUPON Buy Now

KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Amazon KitchenAid 4-Slice Toaster Now, you can toast more than one slice of bread at once. The KitchenAid toaster features 5 settings from light (1) to dark (5) so you can customize your breads to your liking. $80 $60 Buy Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Reviewers are loving this chopper that lets you chop, julienne, and slice all of your favorite vegetables with ease. $40 $30 Buy Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $140 Buy Now

Oster Belgian Waffle Maker Amazon Oster Belgian Waffle Maker What's great about this waffle maker is it tells you when your large, round waffles are ready to serve. Plus, you can adjust the temperature to customize how you want your waffles to turn out. $30 $20 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Caraway Cookware and Bakeware Are 35% Off Right Now On Amazon

Amazon Cookware Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Le Creuset Essentials

20 Best Deals at Walmart for Summer: Save on Cookware, Home and More

Save Up to 50% on Cookware Essentials at Sur La Table's Summer Sale

The Best Blenders To Shop at Amazon

The Best Kitchen Knives to Upgrade Your Cooking Skills

The Best Roomba Vacuum to Shop Now on Amazon

The Best Cordless Vacuums of 2022: Levoit, Bissell and More

Revealed: This Is What's On Sarah Hyland's Amazon Wedding Registry

The 32 Best Amazon Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More