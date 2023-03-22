Make spring cleaning a breeze this year by using a robot vacuum. Right now, you can welcome the new season with huge deals on Samsung robot vacuums during the week-long Discover Samsung Sale. Save hundred on the best robot vacuums to significantly reduce the time you spend keeping your floors clean.

Shop Samsung Vacuum Deals

Robot vacuums are designed to free up time, cleaning your home with close to no effort from you. Some robot vacuums even empty themself, so you don't have to come in contact with a dustbin. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, Samsung's robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.

As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. The Jet Bot Robot Vacuum from Samsung also docks at a clean station to transfer dust and debris, saving you the messy hassle. As a bonus, if you have allergies, these vacuums come with state-of-the-art filtration systems to cut back on dust and dander, minimizing allergens.

The Discover Samsung spring sale includes Jet Bot robot vacuums up to $625 off. There are also more spring cleaning deals on Samsung appliances, including the brand's bestselling washer and dryer set.

Best Discover Samsung Robot Vacuum Deals

The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can distinguish hardwood from carpet and be programmed to only clean certain areas of your home. This smart 'bot even has object recognition, helping it avoid items like socks and cables.

If stick vacuums are more your speed, we also found incredible cordless stick vacuum options to shop for your home.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Samsung Frame TV Is Up to $800 Off Right Now: Shop the Best Deals

Amazon March Madness TV Deals: Save Big on Samsung, Sony and More

Save $1,600 On Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

Discover Samsung Sale: Today's Best Deals on TVs, Smartphones and More

Save Up to 48% on Top Samsung 4K TVs, Including $800 Off The Frame TV

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals to Shop During the Discover Samsung Sale

The 18 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop This Week

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for a Leveled-Up Gaming Experience