The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Shop from the Discover Samsung Sale Event
Make spring cleaning a breeze this year by using a robot vacuum. Right now, you can welcome the new season with huge deals on Samsung robot vacuums during the week-long Discover Samsung Sale. Save hundred on the best robot vacuums to significantly reduce the time you spend keeping your floors clean.
Robot vacuums are designed to free up time, cleaning your home with close to no effort from you. Some robot vacuums even empty themself, so you don't have to come in contact with a dustbin. Whether your pet is notorious for shedding or your new hardwood floors attract dust, Samsung's robot vacuums are a welcome addition to just about any home.
As the term "robot vacuum" suggests, these aren't your parents' cleaning tools. At the push of a button, or even on a pre-set schedule, tried-and-true robot vacuums seamlessly navigate your home with mapping technology to speedily clean the floors. The Jet Bot Robot Vacuum from Samsung also docks at a clean station to transfer dust and debris, saving you the messy hassle. As a bonus, if you have allergies, these vacuums come with state-of-the-art filtration systems to cut back on dust and dander, minimizing allergens.
Whether on hard floors or carpets, Jet Bot automatically adjusts to the type of surface and level of dust on the ground to clean any surface thoroughly with power control technology.
The Discover Samsung spring sale includes Jet Bot robot vacuums up to $625 off. There are also more spring cleaning deals on Samsung appliances, including the brand's bestselling washer and dryer set.
Best Discover Samsung Robot Vacuum Deals
Enjoy spotless floors with this AI-powered Samsung Jet Bot Vacuum Cleaner. You won't even have to get your hands dirty with the no-touch bin-emptying system.
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ can distinguish hardwood from carpet and be programmed to only clean certain areas of your home. This smart 'bot even has object recognition, helping it avoid items like socks and cables.
If stick vacuums are more your speed, we also found incredible cordless stick vacuum options to shop for your home.
