The Best Cordless Vacuums of Fall 2022: Roomba, Levoit, Dyson, Bissell and More

By Danica Creahan‍
levoit vortexIQ 40 stick cordless vacuum
Levoit

As the weather gets colder, we get inspired to overhaul our space or tidy things up around the home using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, so there's no better time to invest in a brand new convenient cordless vacuum — whether you're looking for a stick vacuum or a self-cleaning robot vacuum. However, if you still prefer the classic upright vacuum, we have selected the best ones in that category too.

From deals to new launches — like the newly launched Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum, which automatically detects debris and adjusts suction power, from the brand that is best known for their air purifiers — ET has curated a list of the best vacuums, including the best upright, robot, handheld and stick cordless vacuums for fall 2022.

Keep reading to check out the best vacuums on the market right now. 

Best Stick Vacuum Cleaners

Looking for an extra lightweight vacuum, or one without a pesky cord to drag around your freshly cleaned floors? Whether it’s a stick, cordless or even handheld vacuum cleaner, there’s something here to keep your house spick and span with as little hassle as possible. 

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum
Walmart
Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum

Clean floors and carpets without hair wrap with Shark Pet Pro's powerful suction and self-cleaning brush. The Multiplex technology provides easy access under furniture and convenient freestanding storage.

$299$159
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A high-powered 250W brushless motor on this cordless vacuum cleaner ensures constant 25Kpa powerful suction in MAX mode, so it instantly picks up pet hair, fine dust, debris, and large particles from carpet, hardwood, tile, marble, etc. 

$700$130
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Levoit
Levoit VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Levoit has launched the VortexIQ 40 Cordless Stick Vacuum. If you love convenient technology, this cordless vacuum has exactly that. It can automatically detect the level of debris traveling through the vacuum and adjusts the suction power level for you. And, since Levoit is best known for their air purifiers, the vacuum is enhanced with dual HEPA-type filters, trapping at least 99.9% of particles 0.3 microns in size.

$200$170 WITH COUPON
Tineco Pure ONE S15
Tineco Pure ONE S15
Amazon
Tineco Pure ONE S15

With this vacuum, you will never have to worry about dust. With one touch of the trigger, dust and hair around the filter are scraped off and pushed straight into the trash.

$500
Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Greenote Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great affordable option. Amazon reviewers even compare this to the Dyson. Key features include LED light, expandable handheld attachment, low noise design and an ergonomic handle. 

$130$100
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Bissell CrossWave® All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum
Wayfair
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum

Clean everything from your hardwood floors to your area rug with this Bissell Multi-Surface Bagless Stick Vacuum.

$310$197
WITH CODE TABLETOP30
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung jet vacuum
Samsung
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum

Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 60 minutes without needing to recharge.

$400$250
Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V11 Vacuum Cleaner

The V11 is Dyson's most intelligent, powerful cordless vacuum with twice the suction of any cordless vacuum. Engineered to deep clean your whole-home, the V11 is the right balance of power and run time when you need it.

$750$679

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners

For the cleaner who wants to lighten the load on their list of chores, vacuum just by pressing a button. A robot vacuum cleaner can take care of all kinds of flooring, and some of them boast extra features, including a dual mop and vacuuming functions, smartphone enabled controls and the ability to self-empty.  

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6
iRobot
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6

Using Alexa or Google Assistant, you can tell the Roomba Vacuum to clean any spaces on their own. 

$1,249$999
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
Amazon
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

With a 200ml dust box and 230ml water tank, this robot vacuum cleaner could sweep and mop your home alternately and clean pet hair, dust and oatmeal pieces quickly. 

$680$162
eufy RoboVac G30
eufy RoboVac G30
eufy
eufy RoboVac G30

By thoroughly covering your entire house with logical route planning instead of random paths, eufy's RoboVac G30 doesn't miss a spot.

$370$300
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon
Shark AV911S EZ Robot Vacuum

Welcome to deep-cleaning power with a vacuum that returns to the base, recharges, and can pick up where it left off.

$500$337
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

With four cleaning modes including Auto, Spot, Wall Follow, and Manual clean, this vacuum can pretty much cater to all your cleaning needs, and it's 54% off right now. 

$300$129 WITH COUPON
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this robot vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with former Roomba owners calling it a "serious upgrade".

$260$130

Best Upright Vacuum Cleaners

Upright vacuums are a staple of nearly every household, and for good reason. With extra tools like dusting brushes and crevice nozzles and no battery life limits, upright vacuums are undeniably reliable and offer the most control over how and when you get your cleaning done. Here are our picks of the best lightweight upright vacuums. 

Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Eureka via Amazon
Eureka Lightweight Powerful Upright Vacuum Cleaner

This upright vacuum cleaner is lightweight and budget-friendly at under $100, and is equipped with five height settings to handle surfaces from shag carpet to hardwood. 

$88$75 WITH COUPON
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Bissell Symphony Pet Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner

This Pet Model mop and steam vacuum cleaner features an exclusive Drop-It Tank emptying system to prevent you from ever needing to get your hands dirty. 

$227$169

