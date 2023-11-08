Sales & Deals

Samsung Refrigerators Just Got Epic Discounts for Black Friday — Save Up to $1,300 Now

Best Black Friday Samsung Refrigerator Deals 2023
Samsung
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:33 PM PST, November 8, 2023

Shop the best Black Friday appliance deals on Samsung refrigerators before the holidays.

Black Friday is the best time of year for a kitchen upgrade. With retailers launching major appliance sales, now is a great time to start your holiday shopping and save on a new refrigerator before all the Thanksgiving leftovers.

Smart refrigerators are usually the most expensive appliances in our homes, but during Samsung's Black Friday sale, you can find some of the biggest price cuts on them. From the best French door refrigerators to side-by-side fridges, Samsung is offering up to $1,300 off fridges made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.

Shop Samsung's Refrigerator Deals

Samsung's high-end refrigerators feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more. Some even have viewing panels that let you see the contents of your fridge without opening it.

Among the massive discounts is $1,300 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel

With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.

$4,199 $2,899

Shop Now

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Below, keep scrolling to find all the best Black Friday refrigerator deals from Samsung's sale available now.

Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung Refrigerator Deals 

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+

Save $1,600 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.

$4,999 $3,299

Shop Now

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Samsung

Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator

Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer. 

$4,199 $2,699

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.

$4,199 $2,899

Shop Now

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
Samsung

29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker

This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.

$3,799 $2,499

Shop Now

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Samsung

26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub

Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.

$2,332 $1,599

Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
Samsung

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher

The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,799 $1,799

Shop Now

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Samsung

32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker

Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.

$2,099 $1,499

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

