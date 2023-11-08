Black Friday is the best time of year for a kitchen upgrade. With retailers launching major appliance sales, now is a great time to start your holiday shopping and save on a new refrigerator before all the Thanksgiving leftovers.

Smart refrigerators are usually the most expensive appliances in our homes, but during Samsung's Black Friday sale, you can find some of the biggest price cuts on them. From the best French door refrigerators to side-by-side fridges, Samsung is offering up to $1,300 off fridges made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.

Samsung's high-end refrigerators feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more. Some even have viewing panels that let you see the contents of your fridge without opening it.

Among the massive discounts is $1,300 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.

It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Below, keep scrolling to find all the best Black Friday refrigerator deals from Samsung's sale available now.

