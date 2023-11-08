Shop the best Black Friday appliance deals on Samsung refrigerators before the holidays.
Black Friday is the best time of year for a kitchen upgrade. With retailers launching major appliance sales, now is a great time to start your holiday shopping and save on a new refrigerator before all the Thanksgiving leftovers.
Smart refrigerators are usually the most expensive appliances in our homes, but during Samsung's Black Friday sale, you can find some of the biggest price cuts on them. From the best French door refrigerators to side-by-side fridges, Samsung is offering up to $1,300 off fridges made with the latest technology in a range of sizes and designs.
Samsung's high-end refrigerators feature the latest amenities such as smart touchscreens, adjustable shelves, flex drawers that can cool and freeze, and so much more. Some even have viewing panels that let you see the contents of your fridge without opening it.
Among the massive discounts is $1,300 off the sleek Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator. Featuring a Family Hub screen right on the door, you can peek inside, order groceries, stream music, share pictures, see who’s at the front door and much more — all right from your fridge.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Top Left and Family Hub Panel
With 29 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience, offering flexibility and organization to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. Your order also comes with free, fast, safe and professional installation.
It’s important that your refrigerator fits with your household’s kitchen needs. When shopping for a new refrigerator, make sure you know the counter depth and width for the best fit. Below, keep scrolling to find all the best Black Friday refrigerator deals from Samsung's sale available now.
Best Black Friday 2023 Samsung Refrigerator Deals
Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Family Hub+
Save $1,600 on the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator at it's lowest price ever. The massive Family Hub+ features a 32" screen that is more than double the size of Samsung's original models.
Bespoke Counter Depth 4-Door Flex Refrigerator
Save $1,500 on one of Samsung's sleekest appliances featuring a concealed Beverage Center with a water dispenser, an AutoFill water pitcher and an ice maker. You can customize your lower-right storage space to be a refrigerator or freezer.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
The Family Hub lets you see inside your refrigerator, manage your family’s calendars, stream music, see who’s at the front door and much more, all right from your fridge.
29 cu. ft. Smart 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with Beverage Center and Dual Ice Maker
This 29 cu. ft. smart refrigerator comes equipped with a dual ice maker and beverage center. Not only can you save $1,300 on this fridge during Samsung's sales event, but it's also an energy-saving appliance, so you can save some money on your utility bill every year.
26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub
Display precious memories, stream music and shows, share notes, and more with this side-by-side refrigerator with an interactive touch screen display.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Water Pitcher
The built-in pitcher automatically refills with filtered water and even has the option to infuse with a flavor of your choice. Select from cubed ice or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker
Per Samsung, this is America's largest capacity refrigerator for storing more groceries with extra room. The Dual Auto Ice Maker makes two types of ice – cubed, or Ice Bites that chill your drink faster.
