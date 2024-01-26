The Presidents' Day discounts at Amazon are already rolling in. Shop the best deals on top brands available now.
Presidents' Day always marks the first time in a new year when you can save big on a number of items. While we’re still weeks away from the holiday weekend, the best Presidents' Day sales are already in full swing—if you know where to look.
This year, Presidents' Day will fall on Monday, February 19 and we're keeping an eye on Amazon for savings on everything from Apple products to kitchen appliances and luxury skincare. During this after-Christmas season, retailers hope to clear out inventory, making it the perfect time to stock up on everyday essentials at a steep discount. Much like other major holidays, Amazon's Presidents' Day sales are starting to become available early.
While President's Day is best known for tons of can’t-miss home and furniture sales, including those Presidents' Day mattress deals, Amazon is marking down plenty of products from top brands across every category imaginable. Some of the top early Presidents' Day deals we're seeing on Amazon include 4K TVs, Shark vacuums, Apple AirTags, and even Chanel perfume.
Ahead, shop the best early Presidents' Day deals on Amazon, and be sure to check back here for more finds as we get closer to the holiday.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Tech
55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
Samsung 50" The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Save $100 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker.
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip
Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $70 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV
The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.
LG S65Q 3.1 Channel High-Res Audio Sound Bar
The LG soundbar boosts dialogue during your favorite shows and games, meaning you'll have clearer sound and never miss an audible again.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances
Lodge 4.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Get 40% off your new go-to Dutch oven. You can broil, braise, bake or roast your favorite meals in the Lodge oven that flawlessly pairs form and function.
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.
Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker
Whether you're in the mood for a coffee or cappuccino, this Keurig Coffee Maker can brew anything you need for the right pick up.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer
Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and rotisserie with this Instant air fryer. The unique rotisserie feature is perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying thanks to a top heating element with a fan that ensures optimal cooking.
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot and Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.
Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.
Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Home and Furniture
American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set
Take 50% off the best-selling towel set from American Soft Linen.
Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials.
Flexispot Electric Standing Desk
The ergonomic and spacious 48” x 30” desk offers a roomy setup for two monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and take on the work day.
Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.
Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.
Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)
These stylish baskets will elevate your storage game.
Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet
Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.
JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug
This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean.
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Vacuums
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.
iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop
When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work.
Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.
Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Save 53% on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.
Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This highly-rated vacuum cleaner is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Mattresses
DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Discover the perfect balance of breathable, contouring support and softness with DreamCloud's innovative gel memory foam, plush cashmere blend tight top, and innerspring coil system.
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Save 39% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.
Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Save on Casper's best-selling mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper
Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with this remarkable 3-inch queen size mattress topper featuring exclusive TEMPUR-ES Material, precisely contouring to your individual shape, weight, and temperature. Instantly elevates the comfort and support of any mattress and is the best mattress topper for a hot sleeper.
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted at Amazon. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Luggage
Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security.
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.
Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats.
Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag.
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On
With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.
American Tourister Stratum 2.0 Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-Piece Set
Roll confidently with American Tourister's wear-and-tear tested ball wheel. It delivers maximum stability and comfort.
Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Clothing
Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets.
Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.
UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot
A lightweight rain boot with the typical sheep fur lining to keep your feet warm on the cold rainy days.
UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.
Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.
adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.
Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.
Levi's Women's Molly Sherpa Lined Puffer Jacket
Wrap yourself in coziness and warmth this winter with Levi's Molly sherpa-lined puffer jacket.
Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable.
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.
Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker
Crafted with a mesh upper and a molded heel counter, these shoes will stabilize your feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
