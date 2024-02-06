Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Sales on Mattresses to Shop Now: Save on Nectar, Casper, Serta and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Labor Day Mattress Deals at Amazon
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 4:10 PM PST, February 6, 2024

Rest easy on these top-rated mattresses currently on sale on Amazon ahead of Presidents' Day.

With Presidents' Day drawing near and early sales officially underway, it's the perfect time to get a head start on upgrading your sleep setup. Whether you need to replace that worn-out, lumpy mattress in your master bedroom or want to upgrade the guest room with something that feels like a cloud, Amazon is serving up some stellar mattress deals ahead of Presidents' Day.

With steep discounts on brands like Nectar, Casper, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more, there's sure to be an option you'll want to snuggle into for a good night's sleep.

Shop Amazon's Mattress Deals

Investing in a new mattress can improve your days, because the right mattress may help you sleep more peacefully at night. We all have different sleeping needs, so it's important to find the style that's best for you. From super firm mattresses to plush soft memory foam mattresses, and everything in between, even Goldilocks could find her perfect mattress with these Amazon deals.

For those who want to increase their Zzzs, you will definitely want to take advantage of these Amazon mattress deals. Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Presidents' Day mattress deals from top brands that are available on Amazon today. And if you want to shop more mattresses, be sure to check out the best Presidents' Day mattress sales happening right now.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899 $659

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Save 27% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.

$478 $350

Shop Now

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Save on Casper's best-selling mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.

$1,295 $1,101

Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper

Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with this remarkable 3-inch queen size mattress topper featuring exclusive TEMPUR-ES Material, precisely contouring to your individual shape, weight, and temperature. Instantly elevates the comfort and support of any mattress and is the best mattress topper for a hot sleeper.

$499 $378

Shop Now

ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

ZINUS Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

The all-new ZINUS 10 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief. 

$540 $350

Shop Now

Serta 7-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Serta 7-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Serta 7-inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty. 

$399 $340

Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.

$1,495 $1,271

Shop Now

Purple Mattress Queen, GelFlex Grid, Better Than Memory Foam

Purple Mattress Queen, GelFlex Grid, Better Than Memory Foam
Amazon

Purple Mattress Queen, GelFlex Grid, Better Than Memory Foam

Thanks to the GelFlex Grid on this Purple Mattress, this model is just as comfortable as a plush memory foam mattress but with extra support, flexibility and breathability. This Purple Mattress is also hypoallergenic. 

$1,399 $999

Shop Now

Novilla 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Novilla 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Novilla 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Whether you sleep alone or with a partner, the construction of this gel-topped foam mattress makes it so you'll never be disturbed during slumber. Sink into the four layer all-foam system and be delighted by how cool and comfortable you stay throughout the night.

$320 $237

Shop Now

Serta Queen 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Serta Queen 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Serta Queen 10" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

$549 $359

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Refresh Your Home for Less with Apt2B Presidents' Day Furniture Deals

Sales & Deals

Refresh Your Home for Less with Apt2B Presidents' Day Furniture Deals

The Best Early Amazon Presidents' Day Sales You Can Start Shopping Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Amazon Presidents' Day Sales You Can Start Shopping Now

Don't Miss This Early Saatva Mattress Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Don't Miss This Early Saatva Mattress Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Burrow's Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best Furniture Deals to Shop from Burrow's Presidents' Day Sale

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses at This Early Presidents' Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses at This Early Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024 to Upgrade Your Space

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales of 2024 to Upgrade Your Space

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales You Can Already Shop Now

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $519 on a New Mattress

Sales & Deals

Tuft & Needle Presidents' Day Sale: Save Up to $519 on a New Mattress

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales You Can Start Shopping Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Presidents’ Day Sales You Can Start Shopping Right Now

Save Up to 40% at the Nectar Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% at the Nectar Presidents' Day Mattress Sale

Tags: