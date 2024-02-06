With Presidents' Day drawing near and early sales officially underway, it's the perfect time to get a head start on upgrading your sleep setup. Whether you need to replace that worn-out, lumpy mattress in your master bedroom or want to upgrade the guest room with something that feels like a cloud, Amazon is serving up some stellar mattress deals ahead of Presidents' Day.

With steep discounts on brands like Nectar, Casper, Serta, Tempur-Pedic and more, there's sure to be an option you'll want to snuggle into for a good night's sleep.

Shop Amazon's Mattress Deals

Investing in a new mattress can improve your days, because the right mattress may help you sleep more peacefully at night. We all have different sleeping needs, so it's important to find the style that's best for you. From super firm mattresses to plush soft memory foam mattresses, and everything in between, even Goldilocks could find her perfect mattress with these Amazon deals.

For those who want to increase their Zzzs, you will definitely want to take advantage of these Amazon mattress deals. Ahead, we've rounded up the best early Presidents' Day mattress deals from top brands that are available on Amazon today. And if you want to shop more mattresses, be sure to check out the best Presidents' Day mattress sales happening right now.

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free. $899 $659 Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Amazon Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer. $1,495 $1,271 Shop Now

Novilla 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Novilla 10" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Whether you sleep alone or with a partner, the construction of this gel-topped foam mattress makes it so you'll never be disturbed during slumber. Sink into the four layer all-foam system and be delighted by how cool and comfortable you stay throughout the night. $320 $237 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: