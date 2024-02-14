Sales & Deals

Mattress Firm's Presidents' Day Sale Is Here — Save Up to 60% on Mattresses Starting at $90

Mattress Firm Presidents' Day Sale
Mattress Firm
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:42 AM PST, February 14, 2024

Matrress Firms' Presidents' Day sale is the perfect time to upgrade your bed with deals on Nectar, Sealy and more.

If you're looking to upgrade your mattress for a better night's sleep, you can rest easy with big savings thanks to Presidents' Day weekend. Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is now hosting its huge PREZZZ Day Sale with great a selection of top brands for every budget.

Shop the Mattress Firm Sale

Now through March 5, you can upgrade to a king-sized bed for the price of a queen, or get a queen mattress for the price of a twin. And that's not all – select mattresses from top brands, like Tempur-Pedic, DreamCloud, Sealy, Nectar and Purple, are available at discounts of up to 60% off. Shoppers will also receive free and fast delivery with Mattress Firm's 120 Night Low Price Guarantee to ensure they get the best price possible.

Whether you've been eyeing a pillowy soft hybrid mattress or you prefer the supportive, pressure-relieving feel of memory foam, Mattress Firm's sale has an excellent selection of mattresses for every budget. There are even cheap mattresses from Sleepy's for as low as $90.

To make things easier, we've collected the biggest savings from the Mattress Firm Presidents' Day sale available to shop now and rest easy later. For even more sleep savings, check out all the best Presidents' Day 2024 mattress sales happening today.

DreamCloud 14" Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud 14" Hybrid Mattress
Mattress Firm

DreamCloud 14" Hybrid Mattress

 

Climb into supreme comfort with DreamCloud's signature model, featuring a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils.

$1,332 $799

Shop Now

Nectar Premier Copper 14" Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Premier Copper 14" Memory Foam Mattress
Mattress Firm

Nectar Premier Copper 14" Memory Foam Mattress

Treat yourself to triple action cooling, more ActiveCool HD phase change material, and two extra inches of support with Nectar's tallest, coolest, and most supportive mattress.

$1,949 $1,249

Shop Now

Purple Original Mattress

Purple Original Mattress
Mattress Firm

Purple Original Mattress

For all-over support and pressure relief, Purple's 2" GelFlex Grid works with the Comfort Core to create a medium feel, with the supportive comfort you want.

$1,399 $999

Shop Now

Serta Perfect Sleeper Sleep Excellence Medium PillowTop Mattress

Serta Perfect Sleeper Sleep Excellence Medium PillowTop Mattress
Mattress Firm

Serta Perfect Sleeper Sleep Excellence Medium PillowTop Mattress

This Serta mattress provides cooling and support where you need it, plus a QuiltLoft Memory Foam upgrade that contours to your body relieving aches and pains.

$2,500 $1,000

Shop Now

Nectar Classic 12" Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Classic 12" Memory Foam Mattress
Mattress Firm

Nectar Classic 12" Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar's premium memory foam mattress cradles your body and keeps you cool. Plush gel memory foam offers pressure-relieving support and sleeps cooler than traditional memory foam.

$1,049 $659

Shop Now

Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress

Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress
Mattress Firm

Sleepy's Basic Hybrid Mattress

Get 50% off Sleepy's hybrid mattress that delivers comfort and support at an incredible value. The temp-regulating memory foam works with the soft, breathable, stretch-knit cover to provide more breathability. 

$1,000 $500

Shop Now

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress
Mattress Firm

Beautyrest PressureSmart 2.0 Firm 11" Mattress

Waking up refreshed has never been easier as exclusive CarbonBoost Foam delivers more pressure relief. Plus, GelTouch Foam increases support and breathability for all-night comfort. 

$1,400 $900

Shop Now

Sleepy's By Sealy Medium Euro Top Mattress

Sleepy's By Sealy Medium Euro Top Mattress
Mattress Firm

Sleepy's By Sealy Medium Euro Top Mattress

Back and side sleepers will find the medium feel offers perfect plushness for all-night comfort. If you shift and move around during the night, you’ll love how the 5-zoned coil system shifts to accommodate your every move with continuous pressure relief.

$1,050 $700

Shop Now

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Opportune II 13" Medium Mattress

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Opportune II 13" Medium Mattress
Mattress Firm

Sealy Posturepedic Plus Opportune II 13" Medium Mattress

Gel-infused memory foam placed in the middle of the mattress provides targeted support for your back and core. And it’s all topped with a refreshing cool-to-touch cover and a medium feel.

$1,400 $916

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

