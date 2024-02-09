Sales & Deals

DreamCloud Is Taking 50% Off Mattresses During Its Presidents' Day Sale — Shop the Best Deals Now

DreamCloud Presidents' Day Mattress Sale
DreamCloud
Updated: 8:01 AM PST, February 9, 2024

During the DreamCloud Presidents' Day sale, you can get 50% off all mattresses, including our editors' favorite.

Presidents' Day 2024 is coming up next weekend, and this year's mattress sales are going strong. If your bedroom could use a refresh before spring, DreamCloud's Presidents' Day mattress sale has officially started. There's no need to wait to save on all of the brand's luxuriously comfortable hybrid mattresses with sitewide deals being offered right now.

Shop the DreamCloud Mattress Sale

Until Thursday, February 22, DreamCloud is taking 50% off all mattresses with prices starting as low as $349. From the original, five-layer Hybrid to the luxe, eight-layer Premier Rest, DreamCloud's mattresses combine the best of both worlds. The responsive memory foam provides the pressure relief and cushioning you crave, while innerspring coils ensure excellent edge support, increased airflow, and minimal motion transfer. 

Using premium materials like breathable cashmere, DreamCloud makes some of the best mattresses for all sleepers — including one of the best mattresses we've tried ourselves. Every DreamCloud mattress comes with a 365-night home trial plus a lifetime warranty, so you can tuck yourself in to supreme comfort without any remorse. 

We spend about 33 years of our life in bed, so investing in a good night's rest is never a bad decision. Take advantage of the half-off Presidents' Day deals on DreamCloud mattresses below.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress

Get 50% off supreme comfort with this luxe mattress that features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving gel memory foam, and innerspring coils. The gel memory foam is contouring and pressure-relieving while the individually wrapped coils provide extra edge support.

$1,332 $665

Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Premier Hybrid Mattress

Perfect for hot sleepers, the DreamCloud Premier was thoughtfully designed to allow maximum airflow, beginning with the cashmere blend cover. Memory foam and innerspring coils work in tandem to help disperse heat, so you can have a refreshing rest.

$1,832 $916

Shop Now

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress
DreamCloud

DreamCloud Premier Rest Memory Foam Mattress

The Premier Rest is DreamCloud thickest, cushiest mattress with 8 layer construction and a deluxe Pillow Top for the pinnacle of comfort.

$2,499 $1,249

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

