The Amazon Presidents' Day Sale Is Here Early — Shop the 65 Best Deals Starting at $15

Amazon Presidents' Day Sale
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 6:23 PM PST, February 6, 2024

The Presidents' Day deals at Amazon are already rolling in. Shop the best deals on top brands available now.

Presidents' Day will be here in less than two weeks, brining in the year's first holiday shopping events. With Prime Day and Black Friday in the rearview, the Amazon Presidents' Day sale is your next chance to save on products across all categories and it just arrived early. Presidents' Day falls on Monday, February 19, but Amazon’s early deals are definitely worth taking advantage of now.

Shop Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale

From big-ticket items like mattresses, kitchen appliances, and Samsung's Frame TV, the Amazon Presidents' Day deals do not disappoint. While you still might be trying to find the perfect Valentine's Day gift, now is the time to get a head start on scoring everything you've been eyeing for less.

Not only does Amazon have prices slashed on tons of must-haves from Apple products to luxury skincare, but members of Amazon Prime can get even bigger discounts on exclusive items and have them shipped for free. Some of the top early Presidents' Day deals we're seeing at Amazon include 4K TVs, Shark vacuums, Nespresso machines, and even TurboTax software just in time for the start of tax season.

Ahead, shop Amazon's best early Presidents' Day deals across furniture, electronics, appliances, luggage, bedding and more. Be sure to check back here for more finds as we get closer to the holiday.

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Tech Deals

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Samsung 65" The Frame TV
Amazon

Samsung 65" The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$1,998 $1,598

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

The latest version of the classic iPad is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and all-screen design to create, watch TV, stay connected, and get things done. Get two years of AppleCare+ with this bundle.

$518 $409

Shop Now

55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV

55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
Amazon

55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $698

Shop Now

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Bose Smart Soundbar 600
Amazon

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

Save $100 on the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 at its lowest price right now. With Dolby Atmos, this soundbar delivers shockingly immersive sound for all your movies, TV shows, and music.

$499 $399

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $79

Shop Now

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip
Amazon

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop with M3 Pro Chip

Supercharged by the M3 Pro chip, this MacBook Pro delivers more performance being capable of running all of your apps lightening fast.

$2,499 $2,299

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

$249 $190

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.

$200 $115

Shop Now

LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV

LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV
Amazon

LG C3 Series 65" 4K OLED TV

The LG OLED evo C3 has an ultra-slim bezel that vanishes into the background for a seamless look. And when your favorite show or movie ends, it doesn’t just sit there. Transform the TV into a work of art by displaying your favorite photos and other content.

$2,000 $1,597

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $2,098

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Pro version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is ideal for kids ages 6-12 and includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content.

$150 $100

Shop Now

LG S65Q 3.1 Channel High-Res Audio Sound Bar

LG S65Q 3.1 Channel High-Res Audio Sound Bar
Amazon

LG S65Q 3.1 Channel High-Res Audio Sound Bar

The LG soundbar boosts dialogue during your favorite shows and games, meaning you'll have clearer sound and never miss an audible again.

$400 $197

Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Kitchen Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother

The included Nespresso Aeroccino3 provides smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds with one touch.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Lodge 4.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Lodge 4.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon

Lodge 4.5 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Get 40% off your new go-to Dutch oven. You can broil, braise, bake or roast your favorite meals in the Lodge oven that flawlessly pairs form and function.

$116 $70

Shop Now

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $127

Shop Now

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Cafe SMART Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee, Latte and Cappuccino Maker

Whether you're in the mood for a coffee or cappuccino, this Keurig Coffee Maker can brew anything you need for the right pick up.

$250 $198

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $60

Shop Now

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Amazon

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use. 

$175 $120

Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $25

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer

Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer
Amazon

Instant Pot 10-Quart Air Fryer

Air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and rotisserie with this Instant air fryer. The unique rotisserie feature is perfect for self-basting and tumble-frying thanks to a top heating element with a fan that ensures optimal cooking.

$150 $132

Shop Now

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker
Amazon

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker is the only Instant Pot Multi-Cooker with a Premium Cookware Grade Inner Pot and Stay-Cool Silicone Handles, which means you can take your recipes from your Insta Pot to your stovetop.

$170 $120

Shop Now

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Amazon

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3
Amazon

Gorilla Grip Durable Kitchen Cutting Board Set of 3

These ultra durable and non-slip Gorilla Grip cutting boards make meal prep a breeze.

$40 $17

Shop Now

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set
Amazon

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set

The Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware 10 Piece Set includes baking sheets, cake and loaf pans, a cooling rack and more for all of your baking needs. 

$132 $75

Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Home and Furniture

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set
Amazon

American Soft Linen Luxury 6-Piece Towel Set

Take 50% off the best-selling towel set from American Soft Linen.

$80 $40

Shop Now

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Amazon

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. 

$329 $210

Shop Now

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk
Amazon

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk

The ergonomic and spacious 48” x 30” desk offers a roomy setup for two monitors and a laptop so you can spread out and take on the work day.

$300 $180

With Coupon

Shop Now

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $101

Shop Now

Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer

Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer
Amazon

Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack & Drawer

This kitchen island is a versatile design that comes with a spice rack, towel rack and drawer. 

$178 $107

Shop Now

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10
Amazon

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Gen1 purifying fan has triple functionality. It purifies all year round, quickly heats the whole room in winter and keeps you cool as a fan in summer. As a purifier, it removes 99.97% of allergens as small as 0.3 microns from your home.

$600 $559

Shop Now

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)
Amazon

Bidtakay Large Fabric Baskets with Handles (3-Pack)

These stylish baskets will elevate your storage game. 

$34 $26

With Coupon

Shop Now

Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet

Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet
Amazon

Walker Edison Mila Modern 6 Drawer Storage Buffet

Tuck clutter out of sight with this rustic storage unit that is designed with six spacious drawers.

$509 $360

Shop Now

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug
Amazon

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond 8' x 10' Area Rug

This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163 $108

Shop Now

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon

Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230 $160

Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $210

Shop Now

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

This Shark ION Robot Vacuum features a Tri-Brush System which combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brushroll.

$230 $205

Shop Now

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum

Get 50% off a powerful Shark robot vacuum. With Matrix Clean, the vacuum cleans in a precision matrix grid that takes multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage.

$599 $298

Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save 31% on Samsung's Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum. Different power settings allow you to handle anything from cleaning up pet hair to cleaning any standard surface including hardwood, tile or carpet. Vacuum for up to 120 minutes without needing to recharge.

$649 $447

Shop Now

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$650 $510

Shop Now

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination. This highly-rated vacuum cleaner is engineered with suction power, additional run time, a larger format, and tools designed to deep clean your whole home.

$949 $672

Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Mattress Deals

DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress

DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress
Amazon

DreamCloud 14" Luxury Memory Foam Queen Mattress

Discover the perfect balance of breathable, contouring support and softness with DreamCloud's innovative gel memory foam, plush cashmere blend tight top, and innerspring coil system.

$1,099 $916

Shop Now

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon

Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899 $659

Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress

Save 27% on this Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Hybrid Mattress that has a 4.4 out of 5-star review with 44,095 ratings. The hybrid mattress uses wrapped coils to provide lumbar support while soft quilted foam adds comfort.

$478 $350

Shop Now

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen

Save on Casper's best-selling mattress, with balanced support and cooling. The foam is divided into three ergonomic zones to relieve pressure and align your spine while thousands of perforations help heat and humidity flow away from you.

$1,295 $1,101

Shop Now

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen

Get 20% off Casper's Original Hybrid Mattress that combines premium, breathable foam with added springs for lift, support and airflow. The soft knit cover is designed with added stretch so you can experience all the comfort your mattress has to offer.

$1,495 $1,271

Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3" Queen Mattress Topper

Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with this remarkable 3-inch queen size mattress topper featuring exclusive TEMPUR-ES Material, precisely contouring to your individual shape, weight, and temperature. Instantly elevates the comfort and support of any mattress and is the best mattress topper for a hot sleeper.

$499 $378

Shop Now

SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress

SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress
Amazon

SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress

For overnight guests, air mattresses are also steeply discounted at Amazon. Designed for in-home and camping use, the highly rated Dream Series mattress reaches full inflation in under 4 minutes and will stay inflated for days.

$200 $150

Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Luggage

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Delsey Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This secure and stylish carry-on from Delsey features two full packing compartments and is created with 100% polycarbonate material. The TSA-accepted lock provides maximum security. 

$160 $105

Shop Now

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This carry-on features a safe lock that all of your belongings will arrive safely to your destination.

$280 $210

Shop Now

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port
Amazon

Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Spinner with USB Port

Charge electronics on the go with this carry-on that fits under most airline seats. 

$145 $90

Shop Now

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set
Amazon

Coolife 3-Piece Luggage Set

Save over 60% on a luxe hard-sided carry-on with a matching travel and toiletry bag. 

$300 $90

With Coupon

Shop Now

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On
Amazon

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry-On

With over 6,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190 $140

Shop Now

Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals on Clothing

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets. 

$30 $25

Shop Now

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
Amazon

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.

$210 $157

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon

Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80 $68

Shop Now

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot
Amazon

UGG Women's Droplet Rain Boot

A lightweight rain boot with the typical sheep fur lining to keep your feet warm on the cold rainy days.

$80 $56

Shop Now

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
Amazon

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.

$110 $77

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Molly Sherpa Lined Puffer Jacket

Levi's Women's Molly Sherpa Lined Puffer Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Molly Sherpa Lined Puffer Jacket

Wrap yourself in coziness and warmth this winter with Levi's Molly sherpa-lined puffer jacket.

$100 $59

Shop Now

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
Amazon

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.

$145 $65

Shop Now

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
Amazon

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.

$50 $39

Shop Now

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$48 $36

Shop Now

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette
Amazon

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette

This breathable bralette has unlined cups to make it even more comfortable. 

$30 $15

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75 $61

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Run 7.0-Driven Sneaker

Crafted with a mesh upper and a molded heel counter, these shoes will stabilize your feet when you're ready to work out or go for a walk. 

$95 $60

Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

