Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung's The Frame TV Ahead of the Chiefs vs. 49ers Game

Updated: 3:38 PM PST, February 6, 2024

Save up to $1,000 on the Frame TV with one Samsung's best Super Bowl TV deals happening now.

Super Bowl 2024 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is just five days away. If you’re looking for a better view of all the action, you may want to upgrade your TV and now’s the best time to do it. Samsung is offering Big Game Deals across all of its best OLED and QLED screens, including the cult-favorite Frame TV.

Right now, you can save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Frame TV. All seven sizes of the stylish 4K TV are steeply discounted this week. If you're looking for a front row seat on Sunday, find the perfect size Frame TV for your space on sale below.

85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
85" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Get $1,000 off the 85" Frame TV that looks like a work of art and can display over 1,000 paintings and photographs when idle.

$4,300 $3,300

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
75" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. 

$3,000 $2,000

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Save $400 on Samsung's 65-inch TV display featuring cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity to elevate your art and entertainment experience.

$2,000 $1,600

55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.

$1,500 $1,000

50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
50" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

With the TV’s built-in motion sensor, the screen will automatically display art whenever someone walks into the room.

$1,300 $1,100

43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
43" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

The 2022 version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display.

$1,000 $900

Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the stylish Frame TV. Samsung's artful Frame TV can not only stream your favorite TV shows or movies from the built-in Tizen interface, but it is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there. 

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography and create your own personal art exhibit.

When the latest 2022 model of the Samsung Frame TV launched, Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated TV that gives paintings and photographs the look of an actual work of art framed in your customizable bezel. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in Art Mode. The anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

Along with the Frame TV, Samsung's Super Bowl TV deals include more QLED 4K TVs and Neo QLED 8K TVs for up to $3,000 off. Be sure to also check out our guides to the best Super Bowl TV deals happening at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy right now.

Shop Samsung's Super Bowl TV Deals

