The summer savings at Samsung are heating up this week. Samsung's 4th of July deals include unbeatable discounts on major appliances, making it the perfect time to give the workhorses of your kitchen and laundry room a summer refresh. The Samsung 4th of July sale is offering up to $2,050 off a wide range of smart appliances like ranges, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Shop Samsung's Appliance Deals

Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. With the 4th of July just a few days away, Samsung's sale is filled with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during Presidents' Day and Memorial Day. Whether your fridge needs an update after years of usage or your washing machine has seen better days, these Samsung deals are hard to beat.

Highlights from the sale include Samsung's recently launched Bespoke AI appliances. From an all-in-one laundry combo to smart refrigerators with customizable door panels that actually recognizes what's inside of it, Samsung's new line of Bespoke AI appliances take the work out of cooking, cleaning and doing laundry.

Ahead, shop the best 4th of July appliance deals from Samsung to upgrade your home this season.

Best Samsung 4th of July Appliance Deals 2024

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $3,598 Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Samsung Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. $3,339 $1,894 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

