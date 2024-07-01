Shop the best 4th of July appliance deals from Samsung to save up to $2,050 on home upgrades.
The summer savings at Samsung are heating up this week. Samsung's 4th of July deals include unbeatable discounts on major appliances, making it the perfect time to give the workhorses of your kitchen and laundry room a summer refresh. The Samsung 4th of July sale is offering up to $2,050 off a wide range of smart appliances like ranges, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.
Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. With the 4th of July just a few days away, Samsung's sale is filled with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during Presidents' Day and Memorial Day. Whether your fridge needs an update after years of usage or your washing machine has seen better days, these Samsung deals are hard to beat.
Highlights from the sale include Samsung's recently launched Bespoke AI appliances. From an all-in-one laundry combo to smart refrigerators with customizable door panels that actually recognizes what's inside of it, Samsung's new line of Bespoke AI appliances take the work out of cooking, cleaning and doing laundry.
Ahead, shop the best 4th of July appliance deals from Samsung to upgrade your home this season.
Best Samsung 4th of July Appliance Deals 2024
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits.
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+
The AI Family Hub+ and large screen lets you share pictures, stream music and videos, access recipes, and more, all from your fridge. With customizable door panels, choose from 11 colors and two finishes to create a fridge that fits your style.
Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry
Enjoy healthier fried foods and cook food faster and more evenly than a conventional oven with Convection that circulates air inside your oven. This powerful heat cooktop and extra large oven has a self cleaning system that breaks down grease and food residue.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.
6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too.
Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.
Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.
