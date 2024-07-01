Shop
The Best Samsung 4th of July Appliance Deals: Save Up to $2,050 on Refrigerators, Ranges and More

Samsung 4th of July Deals
Samsung
By Andy Garden
Updated: 10:28 AM PDT, July 1, 2024

Shop the best 4th of July appliance deals from Samsung to save up to $2,050 on home upgrades.

The summer savings at Samsung are heating up this week. Samsung's 4th of July deals include unbeatable discounts on major appliances, making it the perfect time to give the workhorses of your kitchen and laundry room a summer refresh. The Samsung 4th of July sale is offering up to $2,050 off a wide range of smart appliances like ranges, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.

Major appliances can be one of the most expensive purchases for your home, especially when you’re shopping for a top-end model. With the 4th of July just a few days away, Samsung's sale is filled with incredible appliance deals that rival those typically found during Presidents' Day and Memorial Day. Whether your fridge needs an update after years of usage or your washing machine has seen better days, these Samsung deals are hard to beat.

Highlights from the sale include Samsung's recently launched Bespoke AI appliances. From an all-in-one laundry combo to smart refrigerators with customizable door panels that actually recognizes what's inside of it, Samsung's new line of Bespoke AI appliances take the work out of cooking, cleaning and doing laundry.

Ahead, shop the best 4th of July appliance deals from Samsung to upgrade your home this season.

Best Samsung 4th of July Appliance Deals 2024

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $400 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,598

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo

Speed through laundry day with this all-in-one washer and dryer that aims to complete a full load in just 98 minutes. Powered by AI, it can automatically detect the type of clothing and how heavy it's been soiled as well as administer the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener. It can also learn your laundry routines and suggest new ones based on your habits. 

$3,339 $1,894

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+

The AI Family Hub+ and large screen lets you share pictures, stream music and videos, access recipes, and more, all from your fridge. With customizable door panels, choose from 11 colors and two finishes to create a fridge that fits your style.

$5,014 $3,399

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Smart Slide-In Electric Range with Air Fry

Enjoy healthier fried foods and cook food faster and more evenly than a conventional oven with Convection that circulates air inside your oven. This powerful heat cooktop and extra large oven has a self cleaning system that breaks down grease and food residue. 

 

$1,736 $1,099

Shop Now

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and AI Smart Dial

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke AI washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. With speedy cycles and a space-saving design, you’ll get more laundry done in less time.

$1,439 $999

Shop Now

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range
Samsung

6.3 cu. ft. Flex Duo Front Control Slide-in Dual Fuel Range

This smart slide-in range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, giving you the tools you need to simplify the cooking experience in the kitchen. With Flex Duo, you can use the full oven, or split it into two separate smaller ovens to suit your needs.

$3,699 $2,299

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and  entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too. 

$4,214 $2,799

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Get cleaner clothes with the largest front load washer in its class, according to Samsung. It uses automatic soil and fabric detection for better cleaning and  can automatically store up to 32 loads' worth of detergent and fabric softener so all you really have to do is load things up and start washing.

$1,589 $1,099

Shop Now

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Samsung

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

$1,734 $1,199

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

