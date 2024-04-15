Samsung has no shortage of beloved state-of-the-art technology. Beyond the stunning Frame TV and newest Galaxy S24 smartphones, Samsung makes extremely powerful appliances too. With spring being the perfect time to hit the reset button on your home essentials, the tech brand just showcased its latest appliance lineup and the pre-order deals are pretty stellar.

The 2024 Bespoke AI appliances from Samsung include all-new kitchen, cleaning and laundry powerhouses. Best of all, you can save up to $1,200 when you pre-order the best refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves and more now through April 17. You'll also get free installation, free haul-away service, and up to $483 in Samsung credit when you trade in select mobile devices.

Leveraging powerful connectivity, advanced AI technology and seamless screen experiences, Samsung's 2024 line of Bespoke AI appliances take the work out of cooking, cleaning and doing laundry. Each device's color and finish can be customized to make your smart home uniquely yours. Below, check out all the best Samsung appliance deals available right now to upgrade your living space this season.

Samsung's new line of AI-powered Bespoke Laundry products includes the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo — the brand’s first all-in-one washer and dryer. The new washer and dryer combo makes it possible to do laundry more quickly and efficiently. With a large 5.3 cu. ft. capacity and unique all-in-one format, you can wash and dry more clothes in a single load.

Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Samsung Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo Wash and dry your laundry in one machine without transferring loads. With 5.3 cu. ft. of space and Super Speed wash and dry, the Ultra Capacity Bespoke AI Laundry Combo can do more laundry faster than before. $3,339 $2,199 Pre-Order Now

This beautifully designed appliance saves space, time and energy while using AI technology to take the guesswork out of doing laundry.

Samsung has expanded its design-forward Bespoke refrigerator lineup with innovative new 4-Door Flex models – the Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub+ and the Bespoke 4-Door Flex with Beverage Zone.

Featuring advanced AI Vision Inside technology, the refrigerator's AI Family Hub+ uses a built-in camera to recognize a variety of fresh food items. It then automatically generates a list of what food you have in stock in the SmartThings app, sending recommendations for recipes that use those ingredients. Meal planning and grocery shopping just got a lot easier.

The AI Family Hub+ also has an expansive 32-inch LCD Display, so you can watch all the best new TV shows and movies right from your fridge's screen while you cook.

Samsung's entire lineup of Bespoke gas and electric ranges has been completely redesigned. New additions include the Bespoke Slide-in Induction Range with 7-inch AI Home LCD Display. With its AI Home Display and built-in Voice Control capabilities, Samsung’s new range offers cutting-edge cooking convenience.

Make spring cleaning a breeze and keep your floors clean all year with Samsung's newest robot vacuum and mop combo. The Bespoke Jet Bot Combo creates a 3D map of your home to clean rooms with precision and accurately avoid obstacles. Plus, the Floor Detect feature from Samsung provides optimal cleaning based on various floor types.

