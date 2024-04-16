When it comes to household chores, laundry is hardly ever at the top of anyone's "want to do" list. Gathering up clothes, tossing them into the washer, transferring them to the dryer, and eventually folding them is a process that few enjoy – and it can take what feels like forever. Good news: the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo machine (part of Samsung's latest lineup of smart bespoke appliances) could very well make washing piles of dirty laundry a much less frustrating job – or, at the very least, a faster one.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is Samsung's first all-in-one washer and dryer unit. Created to save space, time, and energy, it's the largest in its class with a 5.3 cu. ft. capacity drum. It's all contained in an attractive housing, with a flat panel glass door and Dark Steel finish.

Now through Wednesday, April 17, you can save $1,140 if you preorder your unit. That means you can get this brand new laundry machine for just $2,199, which is down from its usual price of $3,339. The early bird gets the worm in this situation – so if an all-in-one unit entices you, it's time to grab yours now. The machines won't start shipping until April 27, but you'll have yours as soon as they begin rolling out.

This machine can handle both washing and drying duties. That means you no longer have to transfer your wet clothes to a separate dryer. When the washing cycle is finished, the door will swing open to vent humidity and keep clothes dry, so you don't have to worry about your clothes developing that telltale mildewy smell. That convenience on its own can save you a significant amount of time. In fact, Samsung clocks the completion of a full load of laundry in just 98 minutes, meaning you could feasibly be finished with the week's laundry-related chores in just over an hour and a half.

The unit also has a special 7-inch LCD display that you use to select and adjust cycles. It can also provide information on detergent levels, how much energy your unit is consuming, and what your wash habits are like. Eventually, you'll be provided with custom suggestions for cycles and wash options based on your normal routines. You can also manage other Samsung smart appliances from the same panel.

With AI-powered wash and dry options, you don't even have to work at choosing the best approach to clean soiled clothing. The unit can automatically detect fabric type, soil level, and weight of the clothes and linens you fill it with while also automatically dispensing the correct amount of detergent and fabric softener.

Sold on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo unit? You don't have to wait to lock yours in. Head over to the official Samsung storefront and nab yours while it's still available for the $1,140 discount. Once you get it home, it just might change the way you feel about doing laundry.

