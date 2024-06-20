With this summer's lineup of the 2024 Olympics, Wimbledon, new TV shows and movies, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home. Luckily, the summer savings at Samsung are on full force with incredible discounts on the brand's best-selling TVs.

This week's Samsung TV deals are all the more reason to upgrade your viewing experience. You can save up to $3,000 on some of the best TVs from Samsung, including the Frame TV and the latest 8K models.

Samsung offers many of the greatest 4K and 8K TVs out there, but they can be pricey. These summer steals are the perfect opportunity to save hundreds — if not thousands — on a high-quality TV that fits your space. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TV for pool parties and movie nights, we’ve rounded up the top Samsung TV deals worth shopping now.

Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen with the best TV deals happening today.

Best Samsung Frame TV Deals

43" Samsung Frame TV Samsung 43" Samsung Frame TV This version of the Samsung Frame features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. Samsung also includes a slim-fit wall mount in the upgraded version of the popular art-frame-and-TV combo to create a more art-like display. $1,000 $800 Shop Now

Best Samsung 4K TV Deals

Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.

77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Samsung 77" Samsung Class S95C OLED TV Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. $4,500 $3,300 Shop Now

55" Samsung S90C OLED TV Samsung 55" Samsung S90C OLED TV This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality. $1,900 $1,300 Shop Now

Best Samsung 8K TV Deals

The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.

