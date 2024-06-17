Shop
10 Best TV Deals to Shop During Walmart+ Week 2024: Save Over $1,000 on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 12:38 PM PDT, June 17, 2024

Move over Amazon Prime Day, Walmart+ Week is slashing prices on best-selling televisions from popular brands.

Summer is nearly here and Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands for Walmart+ Week.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is rolling back prices across departments, including tech, for an impressive sales event of its own, but to get these savings, you'll need a Walmart+ membership.  Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can join today and shop all the exclusive offers during Walmart+ Week. Not only will you get access to this sale, you'll also get other awesome perks like free shipping, member prices on gas and exclusive access to other members-only Walmart.com events.

Try Walmart+ for Free

If your television set is in need of a serious upgrade — we're seeing some incredible deals on top electronic brands like LG, Samsung and Sony during Walmart+ Week. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

Shop Walmart's TV Deals 

Right now, Walmart+ Week has deals on some of the best televisions on the market. You can score $150 off an LG Smart TV to stream all your favorite shows without additional equipment. Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as wall art is currently $800 off. Sony, Phillips and extremely affordable onn televisions are also getting rollbacks in honor of Walmart+ Week.

Ahead, find the best deals for top-rated, best-selling television to shop during Walmart+ Week.

Best Walmart+ Week TV Deals

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS
Walmart

LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS

This LG Smart TV is a stunner with crystal clear colors and visuals, with a 60 Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for watching sports or checking out the latest video games.

$648 $498

Shop Now

Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV

Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV
Walmart

Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV

Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.

$4,499 $3,598

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,496

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,299 $1,879

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

$2,457 $1,673

Shop Now

LG 42-Inch Evo C4 Series OLED Smart TV

LG 42-Inch Evo C4 Series OLED Smart TV
Walmart

LG 42-Inch Evo C4 Series OLED Smart TV

This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals.

$1,592 $1,392

Shop Now

Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart

Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

Hisense Roku TVs are perfect for presenting your favorite entertainment in a new way. The R6E3 boasts a 4K Ultra High Definition display with HDR compatibility to boost contrast and color. There is no lag or judder so you can enjoy the fastest action. 

$289 $195

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to anti-glare with ultra viewing angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture — at any angle, in any light — with pristine color across the entire screen. Save over $1,300 now.

$2,799 $1,498

Shop Now

onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television

onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television
Walmart

onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television

On sale for under $100, it's hard to beat the price of this smart television with over 20,000 5-star reviews. Its crisp LED screen offers a great picture, and built-in Roku support means you can watch your favorite shows and movies anytime.

$98 $88

Shop Now

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV
Walmart

Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV

With Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.

$318 $286

Shop Now

