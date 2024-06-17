Move over Amazon Prime Day, Walmart+ Week is slashing prices on best-selling televisions from popular brands.
Summer is nearly here and Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands for Walmart+ Week.
Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is rolling back prices across departments, including tech, for an impressive sales event of its own, but to get these savings, you'll need a Walmart+ membership. Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can join today and shop all the exclusive offers during Walmart+ Week. Not only will you get access to this sale, you'll also get other awesome perks like free shipping, member prices on gas and exclusive access to other members-only Walmart.com events.
If your television set is in need of a serious upgrade — we're seeing some incredible deals on top electronic brands like LG, Samsung and Sony during Walmart+ Week. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.
Right now, Walmart+ Week has deals on some of the best televisions on the market. You can score $150 off an LG Smart TV to stream all your favorite shows without additional equipment. Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as wall art is currently $800 off. Sony, Phillips and extremely affordable onn televisions are also getting rollbacks in honor of Walmart+ Week.
Ahead, find the best deals for top-rated, best-selling television to shop during Walmart+ Week.
Best Walmart+ Week TV Deals
LG 70” 4K UHD Smart TV 2160p webOS
This LG Smart TV is a stunner with crystal clear colors and visuals, with a 60 Hz refresh rate that makes it ideal for watching sports or checking out the latest video games.
Sony 85” Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots, according to the brand. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
LG 42-Inch Evo C4 Series OLED Smart TV
This display with a 144 Hz refresh rate also boasts a 0.1 ms response time that guarantees crisp visuals. It's a great TV for gamers thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. It also uses over 8 million self-lit pixels to deliver a gorgeous picture with eye-popping color and visuals.
Hisense 43" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense Roku TVs are perfect for presenting your favorite entertainment in a new way. The R6E3 boasts a 4K Ultra High Definition display with HDR compatibility to boost contrast and color. There is no lag or judder so you can enjoy the fastest action.
Samsung 65" Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to anti-glare with ultra viewing angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture — at any angle, in any light — with pristine color across the entire screen. Save over $1,300 now.
onn. 32” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart Television
On sale for under $100, it's hard to beat the price of this smart television with over 20,000 5-star reviews. Its crisp LED screen offers a great picture, and built-in Roku support means you can watch your favorite shows and movies anytime.
Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV
With Philips 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Google Smart LED TV, you can enjoy great content, dim the lights, adjust the temperature, change the volume, and more with Google Assistant.
RELATED CONTENT: