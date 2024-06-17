Summer is nearly here and Walmart is bringing the heat with incredible markdowns on must-have items from top brands for Walmart+ Week.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Walmart is rolling back prices across departments, including tech, for an impressive sales event of its own, but to get these savings, you'll need a Walmart+ membership. Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can join today and shop all the exclusive offers during Walmart+ Week. Not only will you get access to this sale, you'll also get other awesome perks like free shipping, member prices on gas and exclusive access to other members-only Walmart.com events.

Try Walmart+ for Free

If your television set is in need of a serious upgrade — we're seeing some incredible deals on top electronic brands like LG, Samsung and Sony during Walmart+ Week. You'll want to add these finds to your cart fast because these deals won't last long.

Shop Walmart's TV Deals

Right now, Walmart+ Week has deals on some of the best televisions on the market. You can score $150 off an LG Smart TV to stream all your favorite shows without additional equipment. Samsung's Frame TV that doubles as wall art is currently $800 off. Sony, Phillips and extremely affordable onn televisions are also getting rollbacks in honor of Walmart+ Week.

Ahead, find the best deals for top-rated, best-selling television to shop during Walmart+ Week.

Best Walmart+ Week TV Deals

65" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 65" Samsung The Frame TV The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$2,000 $1,496 Shop Now

