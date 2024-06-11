Amazon Prime Day 2024 is already coming up next month. Not only has Prime Day become one of the biggest sales events in the retail calendar, but this will be Amazon's 10th annual savings event, so bargain hunters are eagerly anticipating all that this year's sale extravaganza will have in store.

Ahead of the mega-retailer's humongous summer sale, some of the first details have been announced. Seeing how Amazon celebrated its biggest Prime Day in the history of the site in 2023, it's best to get your wish list ready to shop the best Prime Day deals.

Below, learn everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 so far, including some early Prime Day deals you can already snag now.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale will be held in July. While Amazon has not confirmed the exact dates of the event yet, Prime Day has spanned two days for the past several years. Last year's summer Prime Day fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday and running through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.

In addition to Prime Day this July, Amazon now typically offers a second 48-hour sale exclusively for Prime members in October called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon also held its first-ever Big Spring Sale this past March.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a global savings event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech and kitchen products to beauty and fashion.

Who can shop on Prime Day?

Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals. Right now, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals are exclusively available to Prime members.

Try Prime for Free

Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.

Is there a Prime membership discount for students?

Yes, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.

Try Prime Student

What are the best Prime Day deals to expect?

Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. Last year's sale included huge discounts on brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Calvin Klein and so many more top brands. We expect the latest tech to see especially great discounts, including the newest Samsung Frame TV, Beats headphones, and 2024 Apple iPads.

The most popular items during Prime Day 2023 included tech essentials like Apple AirPods and the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with beauty must-haves like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and Crest 3D Whitestrips. According to an in-depth report by Numerator, the number one item on Prime Day shoppers filled their carts with was Temptations Cat Treats.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2024

First, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Then, according to Amazon, the Amazon Prime app can be used to set deal-alert notifications related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items between now and the event.

While some of the best Prime Day deals last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, you should never underestimate Amazon’s Lightning Deals. These flash sales are only live for a few hours and seriously slash prices on specific products.

Download the Amazon App

If you have an Alexa device, it can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for wishlist items you’ve saved in advance.

Will other retailers have Prime Day sales?

As Prime Day continues to grow bigger each year, many retailers have started offering their own sales to add a little bit of friendly competition to the mix. Some of the best Prime Day alternative sales can be found at Walmart, Sephora, Target, Best Buy, Nordstrom and more.

We do know that Walmart's own version of the event, Walmart+ Week, will start on June 17 and lasting through June 23. Like Prime Day, this event is exclusively for Walmart+ members. You can also start a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.

Can you shop early Prime Day deals?

While Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until July, Amazon is overflowing with incredible deals every day of the week. Below, shop the best Amazon deals available now to save on everyday essentials, gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market. Be sure to check back here for more information and early Prime Day deals, or download the Amazon app to be notified about sales in real time.

Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4 Pack Keep track of and find items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app, and the simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad so you never lose track of your items again. $99 $79 Shop Now

Beats Solo 4 Amazon Beats Solo 4 The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $130 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $52 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble. $549 $449 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Home Deals

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 $700 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Amazon Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck. $329 $230 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals

Teva Original Universal Sandal Amazon Teva Original Universal Sandal Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat. $55 $38 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

