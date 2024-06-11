Here's everything we know so far about Amazon Prime Day 2024 along with early Prime Day deals you can shop now.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is already coming up next month. Not only has Prime Day become one of the biggest sales events in the retail calendar, but this will be Amazon's 10th annual savings event, so bargain hunters are eagerly anticipating all that this year's sale extravaganza will have in store.
Ahead of the mega-retailer's humongous summer sale, some of the first details have been announced. Seeing how Amazon celebrated its biggest Prime Day in the history of the site in 2023, it's best to get your wish list ready to shop the best Prime Day deals.
Below, learn everything there is to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024 so far, including some early Prime Day deals you can already snag now.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?
Amazon's 2024 Prime Day sale will be held in July. While Amazon has not confirmed the exact dates of the event yet, Prime Day has spanned two days for the past several years. Last year's summer Prime Day fell on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, starting at 12 a.m. PT on Tuesday and running through 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday night.
In addition to Prime Day this July, Amazon now typically offers a second 48-hour sale exclusively for Prime members in October called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Amazon also held its first-ever Big Spring Sale this past March.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is a global savings event exclusively for Amazon Prime members that has evolved into a retail-industry phenomenon. The event began in July 2015 and provides the opportunity for shoppers to grab limited-time deals across some of Amazon's biggest categories and brands. In 2019, Prime Day grew into a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech and kitchen products to beauty and fashion.
Who can shop on Prime Day?
Only Prime members get access to Amazon Prime Day deals. Right now, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Many of Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals are exclusively available to Prime members.
Those with qualified government assistance can sign up for a Prime membership for just $6.99 per month. With a Prime membership, you can shop the sales, get free, two-day shipping, access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video, plus special deals at Whole Foods Market and more.
Is there a Prime membership discount for students?
Yes, college students can get a Prime membership for only $7.49 per month or $69 per year. Right now, Amazon is offering a six-month trial courtesy of Grubhub, for new members only.
What are the best Prime Day deals to expect?
Outside of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the best opportunities to get major price cuts on nearly everything imaginable. Last year's sale included huge discounts on brands such as Apple, Dyson, KitchenAid, Calvin Klein and so many more top brands. We expect the latest tech to see especially great discounts, including the newest Samsung Frame TV, Beats headphones, and 2024 Apple iPads.
The most popular items during Prime Day 2023 included tech essentials like Apple AirPods and the Amazon Fire TV Stick along with beauty must-haves like Laneige Lip Glowy Balm and Crest 3D Whitestrips. According to an in-depth report by Numerator, the number one item on Prime Day shoppers filled their carts with was Temptations Cat Treats.
How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2024
First, you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Then, according to Amazon, the Amazon Prime app can be used to set deal-alert notifications related to your recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items between now and the event.
While some of the best Prime Day deals last throughout the entire duration of Amazon's major shopping event, you should never underestimate Amazon’s Lightning Deals. These flash sales are only live for a few hours and seriously slash prices on specific products.
If you have an Alexa device, it can proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for wishlist items you’ve saved in advance.
Will other retailers have Prime Day sales?
As Prime Day continues to grow bigger each year, many retailers have started offering their own sales to add a little bit of friendly competition to the mix. Some of the best Prime Day alternative sales can be found at Walmart, Sephora, Target, Best Buy, Nordstrom and more.
We do know that Walmart's own version of the event, Walmart+ Week, will start on June 17 and lasting through June 23. Like Prime Day, this event is exclusively for Walmart+ members. You can also start a free 30-day trial to see how you like it.
Can you shop early Prime Day deals?
While Prime Day 2024 doesn't start until July, Amazon is overflowing with incredible deals every day of the week. Below, shop the best Amazon deals available now to save on everyday essentials, gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market. Be sure to check back here for more information and early Prime Day deals, or download the Amazon app to be notified about sales in real time.
Best Early Prime Day Tech Deals
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $170 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Keep track of and find items alongside friends and devices in the Find My app, and the simple one-tap setup instantly connects AirTag with your iPhone or iPad so you never lose track of your items again.
Beats Solo 4
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)
Designed to deliver true 360° sound, SoundLink Revolve II plays louder and deeper with a battery life up to 17 hours.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with a virtually invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
RENPHO Eyeris Eye Massager
Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and have a booming bass with high treble.
Sonos Sonos Move 2 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Upgraded inside and out, Sonos' most powerful portable speaker delivers heart-pumping stereo sound wherever you want.
Best Early Prime Day Home Deals
Black+Decker 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Save over $200 on the 14,000 BTU model that cools down rooms to 64 degrees Fahrenheit on its coldest setting.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Not only is this best-selling Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows you to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button and it is 40% off right now.
GE Profile Opal 2.0 Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Make your own crunchy chewable ice at home with this deal on the GE Profile Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker.
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw
This rare Stanley deal takes 22% off the popular insulated IceFlow tumbler. Stay hydrated for the day with a large 30-ounce tumbler that has both a lid and straw.
Frigidaire Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU
This 6,000 BTU air conditioner quickly cools any room in your home and conserves energy with its low power start-up.
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer
Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot in as little as 15 minutes.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchen. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, its everyday versatility makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.
Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals
Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device
Foreo's Bear is the world's first FDA-cleared microcurrent device with an anti-shock system. According to the brand, it can help visibly improve signs of aging by gently energizing and firming the 69 muscles in your face and neck.
Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Intensive Moisturizer
If you have dry skin, Laneige's replenishing moisturizer takes hydration to the next level by strengthening skin's moisture barrier to lock in hydration.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Protect the delicate skin of your under-eyes with these gel patches. Made with intensely hydrating Hyaluronic Acids and colloidal gold, this luxury treatment provides a boost of moisture to instantly soothe and firm your skin. On sale for its lowest price ever, now's the time to shop the celeb-loved eye patches.
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Capturing the rich scent of a thriving garden, Gucci Bloom features a bouquet of tuberose, jasmine and Rangoon Creeper, a powdery floral from South India.
Shark HyperAir Hair Blow Dryer
According to Shark, this unique hair styling set boasts a HyperAIR IQ technology that works to provide ultra-fast drying "with no heat damage," the brand claims.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray Collection
This set includes celeb-loved Mario Badescu's three facial sprays that can easily be incorporated into your day-to-night regimen.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Best Early Prime Day Fashion Deals
Teva Original Universal Sandal
Comfort and cute are two things we prioritize when it comes to our footwear and these sporty sandals are just as comfortable as running shoes. For everyday wear, these sandals will help you beat the heat.
Gucci Women's Oversized Square Sunglasses
You won't regret grabbing these classic Gucci sunnies.
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 23 Running Shoe
The Adidas Ultraboost 23 showcases a snug-fitting upper designed to provide support and enhance movement.
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
TikTok and Hailey Bieber have a thing for Levi's denim shorts, and now you can score a pair for 35% off.
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Full-Length Leggings
No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise.
Dr. Martens Unisex-Adult Combs Combat Boot
These timeless leather combat boots are destined to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Versace Women's Metal Sunglasses
These Versace sunglasses are simple yet features small details on the sides and front of frames.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
