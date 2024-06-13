Shop
The Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Ahead of Walmart+ Week 2024: Save on TVs, iPads, PS5 and More

Walmart Tech Deals
LG
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:19 AM PDT, June 13, 2024

Walmart+ member or not, score the best tech deals at Walmart to save on Apple, Samsung, LG and more.

With Walmart+ Week kicking off on June 17, we're less than a week away from Walmart's massive summer shopping event. The thing to remember though is that Walmart+ Week, and all of the exclusive deals that come with it, will be reserved for Walmart+ members only this year. Even if you don't have a membership, Walmart dropped tons of incredible tech deals that everyone can shop right now.

Shop Walmart's Tech Deals

If your gadgets and gizmos are ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this week. Everything from TVs and iPads to headphones and gaming consoles are steeply discounted at Walmart today. The electronics deals include the biggest names in tech like AppleSamsung, Nintendo, Xbox and more.

This includes fan-favorite displays like the Samsung Frame TV and the newest LG C4 OLED TV, the ultra popular Nintendo Switch OLED, and AirTags just in time for the summer travel season. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.  

Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best electronics deals available at Walmart right now.

Best Walmart TV Deals

42" LG C4 OLED TV

42" LG C4 OLED TV
Walmart

42" LG C4 OLED TV

Save $200 on one of the best new OLED TVs of 2024.

$1,592 $1,392

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV

This eye-popping TV fills your TV with gorgeous colors, bright whites, and the darkest blacks to create a gorgeous picture. When you're finished watching, it can transform into the perfect canvas to display your favorite works of art. 

$1,997 $1,496

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED 4K Smart TV

This incredibly thin TV offers an OLED experience like no other, with built-in Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Lite to make sure you always feel like you're in the center of the action with this show-stopping display. 

$3,299 $1,598

Shop Now

Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The anti-glare TV screen also means there’s a great view from every seat. 

$4,999 $2,990

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision

LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K UHD OLED TV with Dolby Vision

The versatile LG OLED C Series is impressive with stunning colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.

$2,457 $1,673

Shop Now

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV
Walmart

Samsung 65" Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action. 

$3,299 $1,879

Shop Now

Best Apple Deals at Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)
Walmart

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (5th Generation)

With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple M1 chip, this iPad Air is a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Other features include Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C.

$569 $399

Shop Now

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $80

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune.

$179 $129

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips. 

$129 $80

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS)

The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever. 

$399 $299

Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Walmart

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are sweat-and-water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning.

$150 $80

Shop Now

Best Walmart Gaming Deals

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim
Walmart

Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Console Slim

Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, along with an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.

$450 $399

Shop Now

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Walmart

PlayStation 5 + Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

You'll essentially get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for free with this bundle including the original PS5 console and a DualSense wireless controller.

$560 $498

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con
Walmart

Nintendo Switch OLED with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con

In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch OLED includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

$349 $306

Shop Now

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Walmart

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED — the Mario Red Edition — has just received a rare discount at Walmart.

$350 $307

Shop Now

LG 34" UltraGear 21:9 Curved HDR Gaming Monitor

LG 34" UltraGear 21:9 Curved HDR Gaming Monitor
Walmart

LG 34" UltraGear 21:9 Curved HDR Gaming Monitor

Level up to more immersive pro-level gaming with the LG 34" QHD UltraGear Monitor. This monitor creates a vivid, rich virtual world. Whatever genre you're into, enjoy picture quality as intense as the game itself, along with ultra-fast response rates.

$650 $499

Shop Now

