With Walmart+ Week kicking off on June 17, we're less than a week away from Walmart's massive summer shopping event. The thing to remember though is that Walmart+ Week, and all of the exclusive deals that come with it, will be reserved for Walmart+ members only this year. Even if you don't have a membership, Walmart dropped tons of incredible tech deals that everyone can shop right now.

If your gadgets and gizmos are ready for an upgrade, Walmart is the place to go for seriously discounted electronics this week. Everything from TVs and iPads to headphones and gaming consoles are steeply discounted at Walmart today. The electronics deals include the biggest names in tech like Apple, Samsung, Nintendo, Xbox and more.

This includes fan-favorite displays like the Samsung Frame TV and the newest LG C4 OLED TV, the ultra popular Nintendo Switch OLED, and AirTags just in time for the summer travel season. Plus, if you're a Walmart+ member, you can score same-day delivery and in-store pickup on many of these deals, meaning you won't have to wait long for your new tech to arrive.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of AirPods or want the latest smartwatch, there's plenty to sift through. Ahead, we've made things easier by gathering all the best electronics deals available at Walmart right now.

Best Walmart TV Deals

Best Apple Deals at Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation) Walmart Apple iPad (9th Generation) There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $249 Shop Now

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack Walmart Apple AirTag - 4 Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $80 Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones These crisp, great-sounding headphones are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support and voice control so you can spin through your favorite songs without manually changing each tune. $179 $129 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple's indomitable earbuds are some of the best on the market, and offer excellent sound in a wireless form factor. Their included charging case make them perfect for using on long road trips. $129 $80 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm (GPS) The best of the best of Apple's non-Ultra smartwatch lineup includes a super-bright display, on-device Siri for faster queries, and Precision Finding for iPhone. While its blood oxygen monitor is no longer available due to a legal patent dispute, it's still as valuable for iPhone owners and fitness enthusiasts as ever. $399 $299 Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones Walmart Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. $200 $130 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds Walmart Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are sweat-and-water-resistant so you can work out without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning. $150 $80 Shop Now

Best Walmart Gaming Deals

