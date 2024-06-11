Amazon Prime Day isn't the only major savings event this summer. Here's everything to know about Walmart+ Week.
The season of summer shopping is upon us, and it's no secret that two of the biggest names in online retail are Walmart and Amazon. As we gear up for Prime Day 2024 in July, Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch by kicking off its Walmart+ Week sales event next week.
Starting June 17 and running through June 23, 2024, Walmart+ Week is Walmart's members-only event that is traditionally jam-packed with discounts on top products. Whether you're in need of new AirPods, sunscreen, or patio furniture for summer, be sure to mark your calendars for seven days of incredible savings.
For those who haven't joined Walmart+ yet, now is the perfect time to sign up. Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can join today and shop all the exclusive offers during Walmart+ Week.
Keep reading to learn everything we know about the big Walmart sales event so far along with some of the best early deals you can snag now.
What is Walmart+ Week?
Walmart+ Week is Walmart's answer to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, which means there are thousands of can't-miss deals just for Walmart+ members. The annual summer sale offers Black Friday-like pricing on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to luxury beauty and home decor.
When is Walmart+ Week 2024?
Walmart+ Week begins on Monday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 23, 2024. You'll want to act early to score some of the most coveted members-only deals that will drop during the event.
Who to expect from Walmart+ Week 2024
While Walmart has not announced the exact products that will be on sale during Walmart+ Week, the retailer did reveal that it's taking appreciation for its members to the next level this year. The focus will be on discounted services that only Walmart+ members gain access to. That means there will be fantastic deals on gas, travel, express delivery and more. Check out some of the details below.
- Get double the discount on fuel at Exxon & Mobil stations nationwide. That saves you 20 cents per gallon.
- Earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel.
- Enjoy a complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order right to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.
- Experience three free months of Walmart+ InHome, delivering items into your home rather than the doorstep.
- Get exclusive access to new and unique items for Walmart+ members only.
Walmart also teased a "mystery offer" that will be revealed on June 20, the last day of the weeklong sale.
How to become a Walmart+ member
In order to take advantage of the upcoming Walmart+ Week, you'll need a Walmart+ membership. With an annual membership fee of just $98, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients, members have access to all the amazing savings. In addition to the usual perks, you'll get access to Walmart's special members-only event next week.
Becoming a Walmart+ member couldn't be easier. There's the option to start a free 30-day trial to shop the sale and see how you like it before committing to the annual fee.
Best Early Walmart+ Week Deals to Shop Now
Some of the best Walmart deals this week include savings on new TVs, outdoor furniture, grills, robot vacuums and so much more. Below, shop the best Walmart deals available now to save on everyday essentials, Father's Day gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market. Be sure to check back here for more information and early Walmart+ deals in the lead-up to the event.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
AirTags are a super easy way for your dad to keep track of and find his things. He can keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim
Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, plus an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.
Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways.
LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere.
Apple iPad (9th Generation)
There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.
Best Walmart Kitchen Deals
Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Whether it’s a cup of hot to start the day off or an iced to take an afternoon break, now you finally can have both with the ease of Keurig.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
Cuisinart's signature air fryer got even better! You can now make even more delicious meals using the Grill feature. Sear steaks and vegetables on one side and griddle the perfect breakfast on the other with the new dual sided grill and griddle plate.
Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
With a versatile range of 10 speeds and a spacious 4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, this kitchen companion is designed to stand the test of time.
GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Save $182 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.
Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.
Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last.
Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
For homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Shark ION Robot Vacuum
The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session.
