Shop
Sales & Deals

Walmart+ Week 2024 Starts June 17: Everything to Know About the Sale and Deals You Can Shop Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart Plus Membership Deal
Getty
By Andy Garden
Published: 12:01 PM PDT, June 11, 2024

Amazon Prime Day isn't the only major savings event this summer. Here's everything to know about Walmart+ Week.

The season of summer shopping is upon us, and it's no secret that two of the biggest names in online retail are Walmart and Amazon. As we gear up for Prime Day 2024 in July, Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch by kicking off its Walmart+ Week sales event next week.

Starting June 17 and running through June 23, 2024, Walmart+ Week is Walmart's members-only event that is traditionally jam-packed with discounts on top products. Whether you're in need of new AirPods, sunscreen, or patio furniture for summer, be sure to mark your calendars for seven days of incredible savings.

For those who haven't joined Walmart+ yet, now is the perfect time to sign up. Walmart is offering a 30-day free trial, so you can join today and shop all the exclusive offers during Walmart+ Week.

Try Walmart+ for Free

Keep reading to learn everything we know about the big Walmart sales event so far along with some of the best early deals you can snag now.

What is Walmart+ Week?

Walmart+ Week is Walmart's answer to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, which means there are thousands of can't-miss deals just for Walmart+ members. The annual summer sale offers Black Friday-like pricing on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to luxury beauty and home decor.

When is Walmart+ Week 2024?

Walmart+ Week begins on Monday, June 17 and runs through Sunday, June 23, 2024. You'll want to act early to score some of the most coveted members-only deals that will drop during the event.

Who to expect from Walmart+ Week 2024

While Walmart has not announced the exact products that will be on sale during Walmart+ Week, the retailer did reveal that it's taking appreciation for its members to the next level this year. The focus will be on discounted services that only Walmart+ members gain access to. That means there will be fantastic deals on gas, travel, express delivery and more. Check out some of the details below.

  • Get double the discount on fuel at Exxon & Mobil stations nationwide. That saves you 20 cents per gallon.
  • Earn up to 20% back in Walmart Cash on flights, hotels, car rentals, and activities booked through Walmart+ Travel.
  • Enjoy a complimentary Express Delivery, delivering your order right to your doorstep in under two hours, without the usual $10 fee.
  • Experience three free months of Walmart+ InHome, delivering items into your home rather than the doorstep.
  • Get exclusive access to new and unique items for Walmart+ members only.

Walmart also teased a "mystery offer" that will be revealed on June 20, the last day of the weeklong sale.

How to become a Walmart+ member

In order to take advantage of the upcoming Walmart+ Week, you'll need a Walmart+ membership. With an annual membership fee of just $98, or $49 for qualifying government assistance recipients, members have access to all the amazing savings. In addition to the usual perks, you'll get access to Walmart's special members-only event next week.

Becoming a Walmart+ member couldn't be easier. There's the option to start a free 30-day trial to shop the sale and see how you like it before committing to the annual fee.

Sign Up for Walmart+

Best Early Walmart+ Week Deals to Shop Now

Some of the best Walmart deals this week include savings on new TVs, outdoor furniture, grills, robot vacuums and so much more. Below, shop the best Walmart deals available now to save on everyday essentials, Father's Day gifts, and some of the most coveted items on the market. Be sure to check back here for more information and early Walmart+ deals in the lead-up to the event.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack
Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

AirTags are a super easy way for your dad to keep track of and find his things. He can keep track of his keys, wallet, luggage and more, all in the Find My app.

$99 $79

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The 2023 Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,496

Shop Now

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim
Walmart

Sony PlayStation 5 Disc Console Slim

Experience lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio, plus an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games.

$500 $449

Shop Now

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo4 Wireless Headphones

The latest model added to Beats' lineup of premium on-ear headphones improves on the Beats Solo 3 in meaningful ways, including better, clearer audio, longer battery life, improved mics and an even more comfortable frame at an affordable price point. This model is available in three different colorways. 

$200 $130

Shop Now

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV
Walmart

LG 65" C2 Series 4K OLED TV

Take your movie night experience up a notch with this LG television that has beautiful picture quality and intense contrast.

$2,457 $1,579

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale for the lowest price we've seen. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350 $250

Shop Now

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Walmart

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329 $249

Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $80

Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

Save big on 60 luxurious eye-contour gel patches infused with 24K and colloidal gold to visibly lift and firm the delicate eye area.

$75 $45

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 3.4 oz

There's a reason this supremely moisturizing cream is a favorite. Daily use can help skin appear soothed, supple and firmer. 

$570 $84

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28 $14

Shop Now

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Walmart

Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil

The Oribe Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil not only works to smooth and strengthen the hair but also delivers a radiant shine.

$55 $45

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau De Toilette

Top notes of strawberry, violet leaves and pink grapefruit make this a celebrated modern classic. 

$137 $61

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus
Walmart

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original Plus

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer 2.0 PLUS is designed to give all hair types one-step salon quality results…and then some! Get shinier blowouts in up to half the time with 50% less heat exposure. 

$69 $40

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

This TikTok-loved perfume from Ariana Grande boasts notes of lavender, pear and bergamot for a truly playful (and fruity) fragrance.

$65 $47

Shop Now

Best Walmart Kitchen Deals

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Walmart

Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Whether it’s a cup of hot to start the day off or an iced to take an afternoon break, now you finally can have both with the ease of Keurig.

$110 $85

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill
Walmart

Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Grill

Cuisinart's signature air fryer got even better! You can now make even more delicious meals using the Grill feature. Sear steaks and vegetables on one side and griddle the perfect breakfast on the other with the new dual sided grill and griddle plate.

$230 $172

Shop Now

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart

Beautiful 12-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

With an 8-inch fry pan, 10-inch fry pan, 3-quart sauté pan, 2-quart saucepan, 5-quart Dutch oven and four cookware protectors, this complete set is perfectly curated to stand out in any kitchen.

$149 $119

Shop Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

With a versatile range of 10 speeds and a spacious 4.5 Quart Stainless Steel Bowl, this kitchen companion is designed to stand the test of time.

$400 $359

Shop Now

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker
Walmart

GE Profile Opal Nugget Ice Maker

Save $182 on the TikTok-favorite countertop nugget ice maker. This ice maker produces one pound of fresh ice per hour and has a large-capacity bin that holds up to 3 lbs of crunchable nugget ice.

$579 $397

Shop Now

Best Walmart Home Deals

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $210

Shop Now

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Walmart

Weber Spirit E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.

$782 $600

Shop Now

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair
Walmart

Nicesoul Wicker Egg Chair

Blend relaxation and style on your patio with this cloud-like egg chair. It can also stand in your living room as a chic decor piece, radiating the Boho aesthetic. 

$600 $188

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak Arched Full Length Floor Mirror

Save $140 on a statement mirror with a chic, vintage-inspired arch finish that gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa
Walmart

Walsunny Linen Fabric Convertible L-Shaped Sectional Sofa

Enhance your living room with this contemporary three-seat sofa sectional in linen fabric. It features a reversible end chaise cushion that can easily be moved around to suit your seating preferences.

$480 $200

Shop Now

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set
Walmart

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set

Save big on these hotel-quality microfiber sheets. Resistant to pilling and snagging, these sheets are pet-friendly and made to last. 

$40 $19

Shop Now

Best Vacuum Deals at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum

For homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. 

$420 $300

Shop Now

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

Shark ION Robot Vacuum
Walmart

Shark ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app or with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$249 $159

Shop Now

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum
Walmart

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum

Save on Dyson's newest, slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum for in-between cleaning on hard floors. An articulating neck and 360-degree castors make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and into tight spaces.

$350 $279

Shop Now

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! 

$124 $89

Shop Now

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless base after each cleaning session. 

$400 $297

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prime Day Is Coming: Here's Everything to Know and Early Deals

Sales & Deals

Prime Day Is Coming: Here's Everything to Know and Early Deals

The Best Summer Sales to Shop at Walmart This Week

Sales & Deals

The Best Summer Sales to Shop at Walmart This Week

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

Sales & Deals

Samsung Frame TVs Are on Sale for the Best Prices of 2024 Right Now

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart for Summer

Sales & Deals

The Best Patio Furniture Deals to Shop at Walmart for Summer

The Best Walmart Father's Day Deals: Save on Gifts for Every Budget

Sales & Deals

The Best Walmart Father's Day Deals: Save on Gifts for Every Budget

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Sales & Deals

Keurig's 2-in-1 Iced Coffee Maker Is on Sale Just in Time for Summer

The 15 Best Grill Deals at Walmart to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Grill Deals at Walmart to Shop Now

Tags: